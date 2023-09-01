What is the Market Cap of RPP Infra Projects Ltd.? The market cap of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹238.15 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RPP Infra Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is 7.25 and PB ratio of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.77 as on .

What is the share price of RPP Infra Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹63.35 as on .