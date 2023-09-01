Follow Us

RPP Infra Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RPP INFRA PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹63.35 Closed
00
As on Jul 24, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RPP Infra Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.10₹64.30
₹63.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.05₹68.60
₹63.35
Open Price
₹62.90
Prev. Close
₹63.35
Volume
0

RPP Infra Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R164.4
  • R265.45
  • R366.6
  • Pivot
    63.25
  • S162.2
  • S261.05
  • S360

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.9763.96
  • 1035.9163.72
  • 2036.4163.06
  • 5039.2360.23
  • 10037.3655.56
  • 20044.3750.63

RPP Infra Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.094.7134.9351.3745.9747.82-60.22
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

RPP Infra Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

RPP Infra Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RPP Infra Projects Ltd.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201TZ1995PLC006113 and registration number is 006113. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of waterways, harbours and river works, dredging of waterways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 779.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Arulsundaram
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. A Nithya
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. P Muralidasan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P R Sundararajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Kalaimony
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Rangaswamy
    Independent Director

FAQs on RPP Infra Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RPP Infra Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹238.15 Cr as on Jul 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RPP Infra Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is 7.25 and PB ratio of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.77 as on Jul 24, 2023.

What is the share price of RPP Infra Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹63.35 as on Jul 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RPP Infra Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RPP Infra Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹68.60 and 52-week low of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹34.05 as on Jul 24, 2023.

