Here's the live share price of RPP Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RPP Infra Projects
|-2.93
|-11.12
|-28.18
|-36.42
|-54.12
|-2.56
|-1.36
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RPP Infra Projects has declined 54.12% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, RPP Infra Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.14
|60.06
|10
|61.7
|60.86
|20
|62.82
|61.91
|50
|64.03
|64.52
|100
|68.4
|70.21
|200
|84.23
|84.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RPP Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|RPP Infra Projects - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30/06/2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|RPP Infra Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - 31/07/2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|RPP Infra Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|RPP Infra Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 23, 2026, 04:49 PM IST IST
|RPP Infra Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The
Source: Dion Global
RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201TZ1995PLC006113 and registration number is 006113. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of waterways, harbours and river works, dredging of waterways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1478.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPP Infra Projects is ₹58.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RPP Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RPP Infra Projects is ₹288.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RPP Infra Projects are ₹58.64 and ₹57.09.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RPP Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RPP Infra Projects is ₹169.95 and 52-week low of RPP Infra Projects is ₹54.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RPP Infra Projects has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, -11.12% for the past month, -28.18% over 3 months, -54.12% over 1 year, -2.56% across 3 years, and -1.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RPP Infra Projects are 69.84 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global