Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.09
|4.71
|34.93
|51.37
|45.97
|47.82
|-60.22
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201TZ1995PLC006113 and registration number is 006113. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of waterways, harbours and river works, dredging of waterways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 779.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹238.15 Cr as on Jul 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is 7.25 and PB ratio of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.77 as on Jul 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹63.35 as on Jul 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RPP Infra Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹68.60 and 52-week low of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹34.05 as on Jul 24, 2023.