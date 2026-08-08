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RPP Infra Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

RPP INFRA PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of RPP Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹58.25 Closed
-0.05₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RPP Infra Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.09₹58.64
₹58.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.85₹169.95
₹58.25
Open Price
₹58.28
Prev. Close
₹58.28
Volume
4,764

Source: Dion Global

RPP Infra Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RPP Infra Projects		-2.93-11.12-28.18-36.42-54.12-2.56-1.36
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RPP Infra Projects has declined 54.12% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, RPP Infra Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

RPP Infra Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RPP Infra Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.1460.06
1061.760.86
2062.8261.91
5064.0364.52
10068.470.21
20084.2384.01

Source: Dion Global

RPP Infra Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RPP Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RPP Infra Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTRPP Infra Projects - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30/06/2026
Aug 01, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTRPP Infra Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - 31/07/2026
Jul 31, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTRPP Infra Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 30, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTRPP Infra Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 23, 2026, 04:49 PM IST ISTRPP Infra Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The

Source: Dion Global

About RPP Infra Projects

RPP Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201TZ1995PLC006113 and registration number is 006113. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of waterways, harbours and river works, dredging of waterways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1478.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P Arulsundaram
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. A Nithya
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. S Anandavadivel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. C K Venkatachalam
    Executive Director
  • Mr. P R Sundararajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Kalaimony
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkatesan Ellatah Naidu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Thangavel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Marappan Murugesan
    Independent Director

FAQs on RPP Infra Projects Share Price

What is the share price of RPP Infra Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPP Infra Projects is ₹58.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RPP Infra Projects?

The RPP Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RPP Infra Projects?

The market cap of RPP Infra Projects is ₹288.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RPP Infra Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RPP Infra Projects are ₹58.64 and ₹57.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RPP Infra Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RPP Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RPP Infra Projects is ₹169.95 and 52-week low of RPP Infra Projects is ₹54.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RPP Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The RPP Infra Projects has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, -11.12% for the past month, -28.18% over 3 months, -54.12% over 1 year, -2.56% across 3 years, and -1.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RPP Infra Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RPP Infra Projects are 69.84 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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