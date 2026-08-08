What is the share price of RPP Infra Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RPP Infra Projects is ₹58.25 as on .

What kind of stock is RPP Infra Projects? The RPP Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RPP Infra Projects? The market cap of RPP Infra Projects is ₹288.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RPP Infra Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of RPP Infra Projects are ₹58.64 and ₹57.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RPP Infra Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RPP Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RPP Infra Projects is ₹169.95 and 52-week low of RPP Infra Projects is ₹54.85 as on .

How has the RPP Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The RPP Infra Projects has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, -11.12% for the past month, -28.18% over 3 months, -54.12% over 1 year, -2.56% across 3 years, and -1.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RPP Infra Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RPP Infra Projects are 69.84 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global