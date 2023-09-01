Follow Us

ROYALE MANOR HOTELS AND INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.95 Closed
1.560.52
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.54₹34.88
₹33.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.45₹42.04
₹33.95
Open Price
₹34.88
Prev. Close
₹33.43
Volume
2,852

Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.04
  • R236.13
  • R337.38
  • Pivot
    33.79
  • S132.7
  • S231.45
  • S330.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.0932.39
  • 1024.3232.47
  • 2024.2333.36
  • 5024.634.49
  • 10024.1333.68
  • 20024.5231.21

Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.79-7.49-1.5927.3940.29171.60248.92
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd.

Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100GJ1991PLC015839 and registration number is 015839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Event catering. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. U Champawat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishwajeetsingh Champawat
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ranju Bhati
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ram Prakash Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Dave
    Independent Director

FAQs on Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is ₹64.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is 17.84 and PB ratio of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is ₹33.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is ₹42.04 and 52-week low of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is ₹20.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

