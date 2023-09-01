Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.79
|-7.49
|-1.59
|27.39
|40.29
|171.60
|248.92
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100GJ1991PLC015839 and registration number is 015839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Event catering. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is ₹64.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is 17.84 and PB ratio of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is ₹33.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is ₹42.04 and 52-week low of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is ₹20.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.