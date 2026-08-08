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Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROYALE MANOR HOTELS AND INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.99 Closed
0.31₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.80₹30.49
₹28.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.10₹50.97
₹28.99
Open Price
₹28.62
Prev. Close
₹28.90
Volume
1,213

Source: Dion Global

Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Royale Manor Hotels And Industries		-0.82-6.42-8.38-14.81-36.87-7.104.07
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Royale Manor Hotels And Industries has declined 36.87% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Royale Manor Hotels And Industries has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.1229.37
1029.2429.34
2029.2929.46
5030.2329.97
10030.1131.03
20033.9233.87

Source: Dion Global

Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Royale Manor Hotels And Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTRoyale Manor Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTRoyale Manor Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTRoyale Manor Hotels - Reg 32
May 29, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTRoyale Manor Hotels - Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTRoyale Manor Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year

Source: Dion Global

About Royale Manor Hotels And Industries

Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100GJ1991PLC015839 and registration number is 015839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Event catering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishwajeet Singh U Champawat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mrinalini Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh V Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra Khemka
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ranju Bhati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is ₹28.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Royale Manor Hotels And Industries?

The Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries?

The market cap of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is ₹57.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries are ₹30.49 and ₹27.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royale Manor Hotels And Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is ₹50.97 and 52-week low of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is ₹22.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Royale Manor Hotels And Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Royale Manor Hotels And Industries has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, -6.42% for the past month, -8.38% over 3 months, -36.87% over 1 year, -7.1% across 3 years, and 4.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries are 24.04 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Royale Manor Hotels And Industries News

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