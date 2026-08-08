Here's the live share price of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Royale Manor Hotels And Industries
|-0.82
|-6.42
|-8.38
|-14.81
|-36.87
|-7.10
|4.07
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Royale Manor Hotels And Industries has declined 36.87% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Royale Manor Hotels And Industries has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.12
|29.37
|10
|29.24
|29.34
|20
|29.29
|29.46
|50
|30.23
|29.97
|100
|30.11
|31.03
|200
|33.92
|33.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Royale Manor Hotels And Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Royale Manor Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Royale Manor Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Royale Manor Hotels - Reg 32
|May 29, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Royale Manor Hotels - Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Royale Manor Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year
Source: Dion Global
Royale Manor Hotels And Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100GJ1991PLC015839 and registration number is 015839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Event catering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is ₹28.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is ₹57.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries are ₹30.49 and ₹27.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royale Manor Hotels And Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is ₹50.97 and 52-week low of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is ₹22.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Royale Manor Hotels And Industries has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, -6.42% for the past month, -8.38% over 3 months, -36.87% over 1 year, -7.1% across 3 years, and 4.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries are 24.04 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global