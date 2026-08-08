What is the share price of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is ₹28.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Royale Manor Hotels And Industries? The Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries? The market cap of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is ₹57.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries are ₹30.49 and ₹27.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royale Manor Hotels And Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is ₹50.97 and 52-week low of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries is ₹22.10 as on .

How has the Royale Manor Hotels And Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Royale Manor Hotels And Industries has shown returns of 0.31% over the past day, -6.42% for the past month, -8.38% over 3 months, -36.87% over 1 year, -7.1% across 3 years, and 4.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Royale Manor Hotels And Industries are 24.04 and 0.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global