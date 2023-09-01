Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Royal India Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH1984PLC032274 and registration number is 032274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Royal India Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Royal India Corporation Ltd. is -40.25 and PB ratio of Royal India Corporation Ltd. is -0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal India Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal India Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal India Corporation Ltd. is ₹4.97 and 52-week low of Royal India Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.