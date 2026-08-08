Here's the live share price of Royal India Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Royal India Corporation
|1.54
|-0.34
|-3.11
|-7.64
|-23.71
|22.00
|15.03
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Royal India Corporation has declined 23.71% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Royal India Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.9
|5.93
|10
|5.96
|5.93
|20
|5.95
|5.95
|50
|6.05
|5.99
|100
|5.84
|6.02
|200
|6.2
|6.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Royal India Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Royal India Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. August 07, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Royal India Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Wednesday,
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Royal India Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Royal India Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Royal India Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
Source: Dion Global
Royal India Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH1984PLC032274 and registration number is 032274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 117.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal India Corporation is ₹5.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Royal India Corporation is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Royal India Corporation is ₹69.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Royal India Corporation are ₹6.00 and ₹5.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal India Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal India Corporation is ₹8.63 and 52-week low of Royal India Corporation is ₹2.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Royal India Corporation has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -0.34% for the past month, -3.11% over 3 months, -23.71% over 1 year, 22.0% across 3 years, and 15.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Royal India Corporation are 1.34 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global