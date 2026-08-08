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Royal India Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROYAL INDIA CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Royal India Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.92 Closed
-0.50₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Royal India Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.86₹6.00
₹5.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.82₹8.63
₹5.92
Open Price
₹5.95
Prev. Close
₹5.95
Volume
13,389

Source: Dion Global

Royal India Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Royal India Corporation		1.54-0.34-3.11-7.64-23.7122.0015.03
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Royal India Corporation has declined 23.71% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Royal India Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Royal India Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Royal India Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.95.93
105.965.93
205.955.95
506.055.99
1005.846.02
2006.26.79

Source: Dion Global

Royal India Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Royal India Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Royal India Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTRoyal India Corpn. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. August 07, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTRoyal India Corpn. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Wednesday,
Aug 04, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTRoyal India Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
Aug 04, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTRoyal India Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
Aug 04, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTRoyal India Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment

Source: Dion Global

About Royal India Corporation

Royal India Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH1984PLC032274 and registration number is 032274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 117.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals
  • Address
    34, 2nd Floor, Plot - 45/47, Shanti Bhavan, Mumbai Maharashtra 400002
  • Contact
    info@ricl.in
    http://www.ricl.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Gujaral
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Rajawat
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sourav Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jinesh Meht
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhusa Inda
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Raja Minesh
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Royal India Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Royal India Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal India Corporation is ₹5.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Royal India Corporation?

The Royal India Corporation is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Royal India Corporation?

The market cap of Royal India Corporation is ₹69.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Royal India Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Royal India Corporation are ₹6.00 and ₹5.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Royal India Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal India Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal India Corporation is ₹8.63 and 52-week low of Royal India Corporation is ₹2.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Royal India Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Royal India Corporation has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -0.34% for the past month, -3.11% over 3 months, -23.71% over 1 year, 22.0% across 3 years, and 15.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Royal India Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Royal India Corporation are 1.34 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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