Royal India Corporation Ltd. Share Price

ROYAL INDIA CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.18 Closed
4.950.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Royal India Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.18₹3.18
₹3.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.00₹4.97
₹3.18
Open Price
₹3.18
Prev. Close
₹3.03
Volume
17,915

Royal India Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.18
  • R23.18
  • R33.18
  • Pivot
    3.18
  • S13.18
  • S23.18
  • S33.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.622.88
  • 102.772.88
  • 202.842.97
  • 502.753.15
  • 1002.643.21
  • 2002.963.12

Royal India Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.55-5.64-17.19-27.7320.91253.3396.30
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Royal India Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Royal India Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Royal India Corporation Ltd.

Royal India Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH1984PLC032274 and registration number is 032274. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Gujaral
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Madhusa Inda
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Nipul Meghani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vaishali Baria
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Royal India Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Royal India Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Royal India Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Royal India Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Royal India Corporation Ltd. is -40.25 and PB ratio of Royal India Corporation Ltd. is -0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Royal India Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal India Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Royal India Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal India Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal India Corporation Ltd. is ₹4.97 and 52-week low of Royal India Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

