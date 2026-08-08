What is the share price of Royal India Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal India Corporation is ₹5.92 as on .

What kind of stock is Royal India Corporation? The Royal India Corporation is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Royal India Corporation? The market cap of Royal India Corporation is ₹69.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Royal India Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Royal India Corporation are ₹6.00 and ₹5.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Royal India Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal India Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal India Corporation is ₹8.63 and 52-week low of Royal India Corporation is ₹2.82 as on .

How has the Royal India Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Royal India Corporation has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -0.34% for the past month, -3.11% over 3 months, -23.71% over 1 year, 22.0% across 3 years, and 15.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Royal India Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Royal India Corporation are 1.34 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global