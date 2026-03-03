Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Royal Arc Electrodes Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROYAL ARC ELECTRODES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Royal Arc Electrodes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹150.00 Closed
-5.66₹ -9.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Royal Arc Electrodes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.00₹150.00
₹150.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹115.55₹187.80
₹150.00
Open Price
₹150.00
Prev. Close
₹159.00
Volume
1,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Royal Arc Electrodes has gained 4.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 23.66%.

Royal Arc Electrodes’s current P/E of 16.41x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Royal Arc Electrodes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Royal Arc Electrodes		0-7.98-2.604.9028.217.344.34
Graphite India		3.4713.1929.7534.7688.9233.997.57
HEG		1.335.869.2716.7363.2043.1212.92
De Nora India		6.923.43-0.05-17.40-3.58-9.3021.35
Classic Electrodes (India)		-5.16-13.63-40.32-48.63-51.63-21.50-13.52
Electro Force (India)		-8.98-20.58-26.25-36.17-33.38-37.33-24.45
Auro Impex & Chemicals		-8.52-13.08-34.35-42.47-47.51-28.30-18.10

Over the last one year, Royal Arc Electrodes has gained 28.21% compared to peers like Graphite India (88.92%), HEG (63.20%), De Nora India (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Royal Arc Electrodes has outperformed peers relative to Graphite India (7.57%) and HEG (12.92%).

Royal Arc Electrodes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Royal Arc Electrodes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5159160.67
10162.88160.15
20157.52158.89
50158.41158.17
100158.04157.03
200145.850

Royal Arc Electrodes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Royal Arc Electrodes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 5.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Royal Arc Electrodes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Royal Arc Electrodes fact sheet for more information

About Royal Arc Electrodes

Royal Arc Electrodes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is ROYAL ARC ELECTRO and registration number is 096296. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bipin Sanghvi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hardik Sanghvi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Swagat Sanghvi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Jayna Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kunal Turakhia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Vattamparambil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Royal Arc Electrodes Share Price

What is the share price of Royal Arc Electrodes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal Arc Electrodes is ₹150.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Royal Arc Electrodes?

The Royal Arc Electrodes is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Royal Arc Electrodes?

The market cap of Royal Arc Electrodes is ₹166.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Royal Arc Electrodes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Royal Arc Electrodes are ₹150.00 and ₹150.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Royal Arc Electrodes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal Arc Electrodes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal Arc Electrodes is ₹187.80 and 52-week low of Royal Arc Electrodes is ₹115.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Royal Arc Electrodes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Royal Arc Electrodes has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -3.85% for the past month, -6.25% over 3 months, 23.66% over 1 year, 7.34% across 3 years, and 4.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Royal Arc Electrodes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Royal Arc Electrodes are 16.41 and 2.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Royal Arc Electrodes News

More Royal Arc Electrodes News
icon
Market Pulse