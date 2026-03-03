Here's the live share price of Royal Arc Electrodes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Royal Arc Electrodes has gained 4.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 23.66%.
Royal Arc Electrodes’s current P/E of 16.41x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Royal Arc Electrodes
|0
|-7.98
|-2.60
|4.90
|28.21
|7.34
|4.34
|Graphite India
|3.47
|13.19
|29.75
|34.76
|88.92
|33.99
|7.57
|HEG
|1.33
|5.86
|9.27
|16.73
|63.20
|43.12
|12.92
|De Nora India
|6.92
|3.43
|-0.05
|-17.40
|-3.58
|-9.30
|21.35
|Classic Electrodes (India)
|-5.16
|-13.63
|-40.32
|-48.63
|-51.63
|-21.50
|-13.52
|Electro Force (India)
|-8.98
|-20.58
|-26.25
|-36.17
|-33.38
|-37.33
|-24.45
|Auro Impex & Chemicals
|-8.52
|-13.08
|-34.35
|-42.47
|-47.51
|-28.30
|-18.10
Over the last one year, Royal Arc Electrodes has gained 28.21% compared to peers like Graphite India (88.92%), HEG (63.20%), De Nora India (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Royal Arc Electrodes has outperformed peers relative to Graphite India (7.57%) and HEG (12.92%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|159
|160.67
|10
|162.88
|160.15
|20
|157.52
|158.89
|50
|158.41
|158.17
|100
|158.04
|157.03
|200
|145.85
|0
In the latest quarter, Royal Arc Electrodes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 5.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Royal Arc Electrodes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is ROYAL ARC ELECTRO and registration number is 096296. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal Arc Electrodes is ₹150.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Royal Arc Electrodes is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Royal Arc Electrodes is ₹166.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Royal Arc Electrodes are ₹150.00 and ₹150.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal Arc Electrodes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal Arc Electrodes is ₹187.80 and 52-week low of Royal Arc Electrodes is ₹115.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Royal Arc Electrodes has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -3.85% for the past month, -6.25% over 3 months, 23.66% over 1 year, 7.34% across 3 years, and 4.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Royal Arc Electrodes are 16.41 and 2.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.