Here's the live share price of ROX Hi-Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.15 Closed
-1.19₹ -0.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
ROX Hi-Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.15₹33.20
₹33.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.65₹61.50
₹33.15
Open Price
₹33.20
Prev. Close
₹33.55
Volume
4,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of ROX Hi-Tech has declined 25.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.10%.

ROX Hi-Tech’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

ROX Hi-Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ROX Hi-Tech		-7.40-4.05-26.82-31.22-43.28-38.39-25.22
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, ROX Hi-Tech has declined 43.28% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, ROX Hi-Tech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

ROX Hi-Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

ROX Hi-Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.1334.2
1034.534.43
2034.4934.85
5037.8837.32
10042.1440.59
20044.6647.97

ROX Hi-Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ROX Hi-Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.08%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About ROX Hi-Tech

ROX Hi-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51506TN2002PLC048598 and registration number is 048598. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 186.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jim Rakesh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sukanya Rakesh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M M Senthil Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. J Kenny Robert
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. C D Balaji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajagopalan Alagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ethirajulu Bandaru
    Independent Director

FAQs on ROX Hi-Tech Share Price

What is the share price of ROX Hi-Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ROX Hi-Tech is ₹33.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is ROX Hi-Tech?

The ROX Hi-Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of ROX Hi-Tech?

The market cap of ROX Hi-Tech is ₹76.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ROX Hi-Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ROX Hi-Tech are ₹33.20 and ₹33.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ROX Hi-Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ROX Hi-Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ROX Hi-Tech is ₹61.50 and 52-week low of ROX Hi-Tech is ₹28.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the ROX Hi-Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The ROX Hi-Tech has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -5.69% for the past month, -29.32% over 3 months, -46.1% over 1 year, -38.39% across 3 years, and -25.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ROX Hi-Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ROX Hi-Tech are 0.00 and 0.64 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

