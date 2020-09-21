  • MORE MARKET STATS

Route Mobile share price doubles at stock market debut; stock opens at 105% premium to IPO price

By: |
September 21, 2020 10:15 AM

Route Mobile shares skyrocketed on the stock market debut today and traded at a price of Rs 708 per share, a premium of Rs 358 on the upper band of the issue price of Rs Rs 345-350 per equity

Route MobileThe cloud communications service provider, which was open for subscription from September 9-11, in the price band of Rs 345-350

Route Mobile shares skyrocketed on the stock market debut today and traded at a price of Rs 708 per share, a premium of Rs 358 on the upper band of the issue price of Rs Rs 345-350 per equity. The stock was listed on the BSE at a price of Rs 708 per share. Route Mobile scrip got listed at Rs 717, a 104.86 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 350 on NSE. Route Mobile was trading at a premium of Rs 312 per share in the grey market ahead of opening. The Rs 600-crore Route Mobile IPO received a good response, subscribing over 74 times on the final day of the bidding. Non-Institutional Investors (NII) had bid the most for the stock.

The cloud communications service provider, which was open for subscription from September 9-11, in the price band of Rs 345-350, received bids for over 89 crore shares as against the total issue size of 1.21 crore shares. At the end of the three-day bidding process, Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 91 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed their portion 195.61 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) garnered 12.85 times subscription. The Mumbai-headquartered company amassed Rs 180 crore from anchor 15 investors before the issue opened for subscription. The IPO included a fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 360 crore.

Related News

In the last five months, a lot of new retail investors have come into the market. Hemang Jani, Head – Equity Strategy, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that since there had not been any lucrative IPO opportunities since March, so retail investors participated heavily in these recent IPOs. They were attracted by a strong grey market premium which has the potential to give substantial listing gains. Further, the recent IPOs so far were good offers that came after a long time. “With the rising interest in midcaps and small caps, investors were on the look-out for new ideas to invest in and these IPOs provided them the same,” he added. In addition, Jani also said that with interest rates being very low, and the grey market premium running high, it provided a lucrative opportunity for retail investors to participate in these IPOs.

Research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services in an IPO note highlighted that at the higher end of the price band, the issue is valued at 29x FY20 P/E (fully diluted), which is comparable to mid-sized IT firms (no listed peers available). It further stated that Route Mobile has a strong presence in the niche CPaaS market with high entry barriers and healthy financials. “Further given the small offer size and presence in niche IT space, one may get listing gains too,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

IPO
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Route Mobile share price doubles at stock market debut stock opens at 105% premium to IPO price
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sensex, Nifty trade volatile on Monday; HCL Tech, TCS stocks lead gainers, FMCG shares fall
2Lockdown crushes gold smuggling routes; illegal shipments may fall this much by year-end
3Stocks to watch: HCL Technologies, Route Mobile, Future Enterprises shares in focus on D-Street