Here's the live share price of Rotographics (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rotographics (India)
|0
|12.37
|41.15
|122.66
|325.76
|103.46
|82.71
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rotographics (India) has gained 325.76% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Rotographics (India) has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|290.03
|285.73
|10
|299
|287.92
|20
|284.26
|279.49
|50
|237.84
|245.37
|100
|186.1
|206.42
|200
|140.98
|153.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rotographics (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Rotographics (India) - Submission Of Scrutinizer'S Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Rotographics (India) - Declaration Of Results Of Remote E-Voting And E-Voting At The Annual General Meeting Held On Thursday,
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Rotographics (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Rotographics (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Rotographics (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Source: Dion Global
Rotographics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1976PLC008036 and registration number is 008036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rotographics (India) is ₹283.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rotographics (India) is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rotographics (India) is ₹372.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rotographics (India) are ₹283.00 and ₹278.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rotographics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rotographics (India) is ₹319.00 and 52-week low of Rotographics (India) is ₹66.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rotographics (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 12.37% for the past month, 41.15% over 3 months, 325.76% over 1 year, 103.46% across 3 years, and 82.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rotographics (India) are 431.40 and 24.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global