What is the share price of Rotographics (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rotographics (India) is ₹283.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Rotographics (India)? The Rotographics (India) is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rotographics (India)? The market cap of Rotographics (India) is ₹372.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rotographics (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rotographics (India) are ₹283.00 and ₹278.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rotographics (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rotographics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rotographics (India) is ₹319.00 and 52-week low of Rotographics (India) is ₹66.47 as on .

How has the Rotographics (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Rotographics (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 12.37% for the past month, 41.15% over 3 months, 325.76% over 1 year, 103.46% across 3 years, and 82.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rotographics (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rotographics (India) are 431.40 and 24.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global