Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|10.24
|15.74
|40.00
|159.06
|204.90
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rotographics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1976PLC008036 and registration number is 008036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rotographics (India) Ltd. is ₹12.10 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rotographics (India) Ltd. is 1158.62 and PB ratio of Rotographics (India) Ltd. is 3.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rotographics (India) Ltd. is ₹33.60 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rotographics (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rotographics (India) Ltd. is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Rotographics (India) Ltd. is ₹22.80 as on Aug 28, 2023.