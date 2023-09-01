Follow Us

ROTOGRAPHICS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.60 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Rotographics (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.60₹33.60
₹33.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.80₹33.60
₹33.60
Open Price
₹33.60
Prev. Close
₹33.60
Volume
0

Rotographics (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.6
  • R233.6
  • R333.6
  • Pivot
    33.6
  • S133.6
  • S233.6
  • S333.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.2633.15
  • 1023.0531.89
  • 2021.4329.61
  • 5016.8924.69
  • 10013.9620.34
  • 2008.660

Rotographics (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0010.2415.7440.00159.06204.90
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Rotographics (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Rotographics (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rotographics (India) Ltd.

Rotographics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1976PLC008036 and registration number is 008036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pratap Burman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Bansal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bapi Karmakar
    Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Chanchala Burman
    Director

FAQs on Rotographics (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rotographics (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Rotographics (India) Ltd. is ₹12.10 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rotographics (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rotographics (India) Ltd. is 1158.62 and PB ratio of Rotographics (India) Ltd. is 3.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Rotographics (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rotographics (India) Ltd. is ₹33.60 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rotographics (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rotographics (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rotographics (India) Ltd. is ₹33.60 and 52-week low of Rotographics (India) Ltd. is ₹22.80 as on Aug 28, 2023.

