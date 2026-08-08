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Rotographics (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROTOGRAPHICS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Rotographics (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹283.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rotographics (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹278.00₹283.00
₹283.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.47₹319.00
₹283.00
Open Price
₹283.00
Prev. Close
₹283.00
Volume
51

Source: Dion Global

Rotographics (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rotographics (India)		012.3741.15122.66325.76103.4682.71
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rotographics (India) has gained 325.76% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Rotographics (India) has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Rotographics (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rotographics (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5290.03285.73
10299287.92
20284.26279.49
50237.84245.37
100186.1206.42
200140.98153.66

Source: Dion Global

Rotographics (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rotographics (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rotographics (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTRotographics (India) - Submission Of Scrutinizer'S Report
Aug 07, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTRotographics (India) - Declaration Of Results Of Remote E-Voting And E-Voting At The Annual General Meeting Held On Thursday,
Aug 07, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTRotographics (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Aug 07, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTRotographics (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Aug 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTRotographics (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association

Source: Dion Global

About Rotographics (India)

Rotographics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1976PLC008036 and registration number is 008036. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shrey Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Kaushik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Das
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Rotographics (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Rotographics (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rotographics (India) is ₹283.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rotographics (India)?

The Rotographics (India) is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rotographics (India)?

The market cap of Rotographics (India) is ₹372.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rotographics (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rotographics (India) are ₹283.00 and ₹278.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rotographics (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rotographics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rotographics (India) is ₹319.00 and 52-week low of Rotographics (India) is ₹66.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rotographics (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rotographics (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 12.37% for the past month, 41.15% over 3 months, 325.76% over 1 year, 103.46% across 3 years, and 82.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rotographics (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rotographics (India) are 431.40 and 24.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rotographics (India) News

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