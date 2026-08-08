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Roselabs Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROSELABS FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Roselabs Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.90 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Roselabs Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.90₹22.98
₹21.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.00₹34.36
₹21.90
Open Price
₹21.90
Prev. Close
₹21.90
Volume
1,153

Source: Dion Global

Roselabs Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Roselabs Finance		-4.78-4.240.925.29-27.071.41-0.36
DLF		-2.111.786.02-3.88-13.659.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.758.625.3110.820.5718.523.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-2.985.15-0.51-1.3339.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-6.343.688.2933.6330.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-5.054.2913.5513.3217.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.64.610.5614.964.949.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6613.8810.559.916.0446.2656
Brigade Enterprises		0.4916.872.48-3.82-17.949.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-6.06-13.47-11.5431.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.44.18-11.69-12.11-27.9220.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-2.33-12.59-26.59-25.966.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-733.2926.9224.41-11.49-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.64-0.73-10.09-6.83-34.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.429.7617.474.2715.27-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-8.12-3.35-2.24-11.8811.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-7.936.23.95-12.0620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-0.02-25.4-14.19-24.48-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-2.3-3.78-14.22-21.1327.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.093.319.4241.637.14-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Roselabs Finance has declined 27.07% compared to peers like DLF (-13.65%), Lodha Developers (0.57%), Prestige Estates Projects (-1.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Roselabs Finance has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Roselabs Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Roselabs Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.8622.96
1022.6522.82
2022.4722.52
5021.6322.18
10022.0822.68
20024.824.43

Source: Dion Global

Roselabs Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Roselabs Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Roselabs Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTRoselabs Finance - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 28, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTRoselabs Finance - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of Roselabs Finance Limited
Jul 17, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTRoselabs Finance - Intimation Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 17, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTRoselabs Finance - Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTRoselabs Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial

Source: Dion Global

About Roselabs Finance

Roselabs Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1995PLC318333 and registration number is 024070. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Sanjyot Rangnekar
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Raghava Reddy Balineni
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Prakash Vaghela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Padiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Roselabs Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Roselabs Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roselabs Finance is ₹21.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Roselabs Finance?

The Roselabs Finance is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Roselabs Finance?

The market cap of Roselabs Finance is ₹21.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Roselabs Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Roselabs Finance are ₹22.98 and ₹21.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roselabs Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roselabs Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roselabs Finance is ₹34.36 and 52-week low of Roselabs Finance is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Roselabs Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Roselabs Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.71% for the past month, 5.75% over 3 months, -27.07% over 1 year, 1.41% across 3 years, and -0.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Roselabs Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roselabs Finance are -69.75 and -4.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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