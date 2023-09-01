Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Roselabs Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ROSELABS FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.54 Closed
-1.96-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Roselabs Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.54₹22.54
₹22.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.90₹37.51
₹22.54
Open Price
₹22.54
Prev. Close
₹22.99
Volume
1,260

Roselabs Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.54
  • R222.54
  • R322.54
  • Pivot
    22.54
  • S122.54
  • S222.54
  • S322.54

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.1422.26
  • 1015.1121.7
  • 2015.6621.94
  • 5016.0122.69
  • 10015.6521.91
  • 20017.9420.56

Roselabs Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.96-3.92-26.4648.2953.33172.887.85
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Roselabs Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Roselabs Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Roselabs Finance Ltd.

Roselabs Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1995PLC318333 and registration number is 024070. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Sanjyot Rangnekar
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Raghava Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Prakash Vaghela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Padiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Roselabs Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Roselabs Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Roselabs Finance Ltd. is ₹22.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Roselabs Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Roselabs Finance Ltd. is 11.17 and PB ratio of Roselabs Finance Ltd. is -5.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Roselabs Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roselabs Finance Ltd. is ₹22.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roselabs Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roselabs Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roselabs Finance Ltd. is ₹37.51 and 52-week low of Roselabs Finance Ltd. is ₹12.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data