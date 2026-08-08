Here's the live share price of Roselabs Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Roselabs Finance
|-4.78
|-4.24
|0.92
|5.29
|-27.07
|1.41
|-0.36
|DLF
|-2.11
|1.78
|6.02
|-3.88
|-13.65
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|8.6
|25.31
|10.82
|0.57
|18.5
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-2.98
|5.15
|-0.51
|-1.33
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-6.34
|3.68
|8.29
|33.63
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-5.05
|4.29
|13.55
|13.32
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.6
|4.6
|10.56
|14.96
|4.94
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|13.88
|10.55
|9.9
|16.04
|46.26
|56
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|16.87
|2.48
|-3.82
|-17.94
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-6.06
|-13.47
|-11.54
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.4
|4.18
|-11.69
|-12.11
|-27.92
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-2.33
|-12.59
|-26.59
|-25.96
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7
|33.29
|26.92
|24.41
|-11.49
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|-0.73
|-10.09
|-6.83
|-34.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|9.76
|17.47
|4.27
|15.27
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-8.12
|-3.35
|-2.24
|-11.88
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-7.93
|6.2
|3.95
|-12.06
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-0.02
|-25.4
|-14.19
|-24.48
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-2.3
|-3.78
|-14.22
|-21.13
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|3.31
|9.42
|41.63
|7.14
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Roselabs Finance has declined 27.07% compared to peers like DLF (-13.65%), Lodha Developers (0.57%), Prestige Estates Projects (-1.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Roselabs Finance has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.86
|22.96
|10
|22.65
|22.82
|20
|22.47
|22.52
|50
|21.63
|22.18
|100
|22.08
|22.68
|200
|24.8
|24.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Roselabs Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Roselabs Finance - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Roselabs Finance - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of Roselabs Finance Limited
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Roselabs Finance - Intimation Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Roselabs Finance - Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Roselabs Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial
Source: Dion Global
Roselabs Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1995PLC318333 and registration number is 024070. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roselabs Finance is ₹21.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Roselabs Finance is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Roselabs Finance is ₹21.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Roselabs Finance are ₹22.98 and ₹21.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roselabs Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roselabs Finance is ₹34.36 and 52-week low of Roselabs Finance is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Roselabs Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.71% for the past month, 5.75% over 3 months, -27.07% over 1 year, 1.41% across 3 years, and -0.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roselabs Finance are -69.75 and -4.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global