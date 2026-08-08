What is the share price of Roselabs Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roselabs Finance is ₹21.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Roselabs Finance? The Roselabs Finance is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Roselabs Finance? The market cap of Roselabs Finance is ₹21.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Roselabs Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Roselabs Finance are ₹22.98 and ₹21.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roselabs Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roselabs Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roselabs Finance is ₹34.36 and 52-week low of Roselabs Finance is ₹19.00 as on .

How has the Roselabs Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Roselabs Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.71% for the past month, 5.75% over 3 months, -27.07% over 1 year, 1.41% across 3 years, and -0.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Roselabs Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roselabs Finance are -69.75 and -4.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global