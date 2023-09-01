What is the Market Cap of Roselabs Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Roselabs Finance Ltd. is ₹22.54 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Roselabs Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Roselabs Finance Ltd. is 11.17 and PB ratio of Roselabs Finance Ltd. is -5.24 as on .

What is the share price of Roselabs Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roselabs Finance Ltd. is ₹22.54 as on .