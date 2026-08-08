What is the share price of Rose Merc.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rose Merc. is ₹66.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Rose Merc.? The Rose Merc. is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rose Merc.? The market cap of Rose Merc. is ₹36.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rose Merc.? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rose Merc. are ₹67.90 and ₹64.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rose Merc.? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rose Merc. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rose Merc. is ₹95.60 and 52-week low of Rose Merc. is ₹54.00 as on .

How has the Rose Merc. performed historically in terms of returns? The Rose Merc. has shown returns of 6.86% over the past day, 1.83% for the past month, 2.58% over 3 months, -30.23% over 1 year, 8.2% across 3 years, and 78.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rose Merc.? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rose Merc. are 6.49 and 0.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global