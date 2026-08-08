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Rose Merc. Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROSE MERC.

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Rose Merc. along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹66.70 Closed
6.86₹ 4.28
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rose Merc. Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.98₹67.90
₹66.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.00₹95.60
₹66.70
Open Price
₹67.90
Prev. Close
₹62.42
Volume
620

Source: Dion Global

Rose Merc. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rose Merc.		1.061.832.58-4.00-30.238.2078.12
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rose Merc. has declined 30.23% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Rose Merc. has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Rose Merc. Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rose Merc. Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.6464.42
1065.0764.77
2065.5865
5065.165.27
10066.0766.18
20067.768.36

Source: Dion Global

Rose Merc. Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rose Merc. saw a rise in promoter holding to 0.29%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rose Merc. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTRose Merc. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTRose Merc. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 05, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTRose Merc. - Corrigendum To Postal Ballot Notice Dated July 14, 2026.
Aug 05, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTRose Merc. - Corrigendum To Postal Ballot Notice Dated July 14, 2026.
Jul 21, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTRose Merc. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About Rose Merc.

Rose Merc. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93190MH1985PLC035078 and registration number is 035078. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Uday Damodar Tardalkar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kirti Chunilal Savla
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vaishali Parkar Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nooruddin Mohammed Shaikh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Purvesh Krishna Shelatkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Shankar Parulkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Omprakash Brijnath Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Avinash Madhav Sonawane
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Mennon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumant Bhargav Ghaisas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhijeet Anil Tipnis
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Saroj Shrinivas Datar
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Rose Merc. Share Price

What is the share price of Rose Merc.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rose Merc. is ₹66.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rose Merc.?

The Rose Merc. is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rose Merc.?

The market cap of Rose Merc. is ₹36.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rose Merc.?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rose Merc. are ₹67.90 and ₹64.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rose Merc.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rose Merc. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rose Merc. is ₹95.60 and 52-week low of Rose Merc. is ₹54.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rose Merc. performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rose Merc. has shown returns of 6.86% over the past day, 1.83% for the past month, 2.58% over 3 months, -30.23% over 1 year, 8.2% across 3 years, and 78.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rose Merc.?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rose Merc. are 6.49 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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