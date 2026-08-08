Here's the live share price of Rose Merc. along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rose Merc.
|1.06
|1.83
|2.58
|-4.00
|-30.23
|8.20
|78.12
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rose Merc. has declined 30.23% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Rose Merc. has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.64
|64.42
|10
|65.07
|64.77
|20
|65.58
|65
|50
|65.1
|65.27
|100
|66.07
|66.18
|200
|67.7
|68.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rose Merc. saw a rise in promoter holding to 0.29%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Rose Merc. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Rose Merc. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Rose Merc. - Corrigendum To Postal Ballot Notice Dated July 14, 2026.
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Rose Merc. - Corrigendum To Postal Ballot Notice Dated July 14, 2026.
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Rose Merc. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
Rose Merc. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93190MH1985PLC035078 and registration number is 035078. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rose Merc. is ₹66.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rose Merc. is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rose Merc. is ₹36.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rose Merc. are ₹67.90 and ₹64.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rose Merc. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rose Merc. is ₹95.60 and 52-week low of Rose Merc. is ₹54.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rose Merc. has shown returns of 6.86% over the past day, 1.83% for the past month, 2.58% over 3 months, -30.23% over 1 year, 8.2% across 3 years, and 78.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rose Merc. are 6.49 and 0.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global