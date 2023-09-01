Follow Us

Rose Merc. Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ROSE MERC. LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹55.29 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rose Merc. Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.29₹55.29
₹55.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.30₹55.29
₹55.29
Open Price
₹55.29
Prev. Close
₹55.29
Volume
0

Rose Merc. Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.29
  • R255.29
  • R355.29
  • Pivot
    55.29
  • S155.29
  • S255.29
  • S355.29

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.8254.39
  • 1026.8952.97
  • 2026.7350.01
  • 5027.4242.91
  • 10024.8736.57
  • 20014.0729.79

Rose Merc. Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9915.6927.5181.581,386.291,386.29
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Rose Merc. Ltd. Share Holdings

Rose Merc. Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingIssue of Warrants
05 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Rose Merc. Ltd.

Rose Merc. Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1985PLC035078 and registration number is 035078. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kirti Savla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nooruddin Shaikh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Mennon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sonu Surjit Vasan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Purvesh Shelatkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Parulkar
    Additional Director
  • Mrs. Vaishali Parkar Kumar
    Additional Director

FAQs on Rose Merc. Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rose Merc. Ltd.?

The market cap of Rose Merc. Ltd. is ₹15.57 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rose Merc. Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rose Merc. Ltd. is -32.7 and PB ratio of Rose Merc. Ltd. is 2.75 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Rose Merc. Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rose Merc. Ltd. is ₹55.29 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rose Merc. Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rose Merc. Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rose Merc. Ltd. is ₹55.29 and 52-week low of Rose Merc. Ltd. is ₹21.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.

