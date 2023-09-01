What is the Market Cap of Rose Merc. Ltd.? The market cap of Rose Merc. Ltd. is ₹15.57 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rose Merc. Ltd.? P/E ratio of Rose Merc. Ltd. is -32.7 and PB ratio of Rose Merc. Ltd. is 2.75 as on .

What is the share price of Rose Merc. Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rose Merc. Ltd. is ₹55.29 as on .