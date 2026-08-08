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Roopshri Resorts Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROOPSHRI RESORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Roopshri Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.20 Closed
4.99₹ 3.24
As on Apr 15, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Roopshri Resorts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.20₹68.20
₹68.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.95₹68.20
₹68.20
Open Price
₹68.20
Prev. Close
₹64.96
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Roopshri Resorts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Roopshri Resorts		04.994.994.9962.5726.1225.97
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Roopshri Resorts has gained 62.57% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Roopshri Resorts has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Roopshri Resorts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Roopshri Resorts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
562.0262.32
1055.3456.67
2046.9348.92
5032.8435.27
10017.840
2008.920

Source: Dion Global

Roopshri Resorts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Roopshri Resorts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Roopshri Resorts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTRoopshri Resorts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTRoopshri Resorts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 23, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTRoopshri Resorts - Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 23, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTRoopshri Resorts - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday May 22. 2026
May 15, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTRoopshri Resorts - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited (Standalone) Financial Results For The

Source: Dion Global

About Roopshri Resorts

Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1990PLC054953 and registration number is 054953. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shreyas Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonakshi Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kajal Chhatwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tejal Vala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Roopshri Resorts Share Price

What is the share price of Roopshri Resorts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roopshri Resorts is ₹68.20 as on Apr 15, 2026.

What kind of stock is Roopshri Resorts?

The Roopshri Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Roopshri Resorts?

The market cap of Roopshri Resorts is ₹49.23 Cr as on Apr 15, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Roopshri Resorts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Roopshri Resorts are ₹68.20 and ₹68.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roopshri Resorts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roopshri Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roopshri Resorts is ₹68.20 and 52-week low of Roopshri Resorts is ₹41.95 as on Apr 15, 2026.

How has the Roopshri Resorts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Roopshri Resorts has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 4.99% over 3 months, 62.57% over 1 year, 26.12% across 3 years, and 25.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Roopshri Resorts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roopshri Resorts are 494.20 and 3.15 on Apr 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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