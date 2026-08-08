Here's the live share price of Roopshri Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Roopshri Resorts
|0
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|62.57
|26.12
|25.97
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Roopshri Resorts has gained 62.57% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Roopshri Resorts has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|62.02
|62.32
|10
|55.34
|56.67
|20
|46.93
|48.92
|50
|32.84
|35.27
|100
|17.84
|0
|200
|8.92
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Roopshri Resorts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Roopshri Resorts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Roopshri Resorts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 23, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Roopshri Resorts - Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 23, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Roopshri Resorts - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday May 22. 2026
|May 15, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Roopshri Resorts - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited (Standalone) Financial Results For The
Source: Dion Global
Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1990PLC054953 and registration number is 054953. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roopshri Resorts is ₹68.20 as on Apr 15, 2026.
The Roopshri Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Roopshri Resorts is ₹49.23 Cr as on Apr 15, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Roopshri Resorts are ₹68.20 and ₹68.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roopshri Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roopshri Resorts is ₹68.20 and 52-week low of Roopshri Resorts is ₹41.95 as on Apr 15, 2026.
The Roopshri Resorts has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 4.99% over 3 months, 62.57% over 1 year, 26.12% across 3 years, and 25.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roopshri Resorts are 494.20 and 3.15 on Apr 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global