Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|41.67
|56.68
|51.11
|67.90
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential Issue of shares & A.G.M.
|01 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1990PLC054953 and registration number is 054953. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is ₹19.84 Cr as on Jul 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is 2.35 as on Jul 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on Jul 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roopshri Resorts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is ₹21.65 as on Jul 24, 2023.