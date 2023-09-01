What is the Market Cap of Roopshri Resorts Ltd.? The market cap of Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is ₹19.84 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Roopshri Resorts Ltd.? P/E ratio of Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is 2.35 as on .

What is the share price of Roopshri Resorts Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on .