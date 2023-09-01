Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Roopshri Resorts Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ROOPSHRI RESORTS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.00 Closed
00
As on Jul 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Roopshri Resorts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.00₹34.00
₹34.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.65₹34.00
₹34.00
Open Price
₹34.00
Prev. Close
₹34.00
Volume
0

Roopshri Resorts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134
  • R234
  • R334
  • Pivot
    34
  • S134
  • S234
  • S334

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.0129.86
  • 1021.9827
  • 2021.9224.75
  • 5013.390
  • 1006.690
  • 2003.350

Roopshri Resorts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00041.6756.6851.1167.90
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Roopshri Resorts Ltd. Share Holdings

Roopshri Resorts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 Aug, 2022Board MeetingPreferential Issue of shares & A.G.M.
01 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Roopshri Resorts Ltd.

Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1990PLC054953 and registration number is 054953. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shreyas Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonakshi Varma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Niken Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tejal Vala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Roopshri Resorts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Roopshri Resorts Ltd.?

The market cap of Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is ₹19.84 Cr as on Jul 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Roopshri Resorts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is 2.35 as on Jul 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Roopshri Resorts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is ₹34.00 as on Jul 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roopshri Resorts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roopshri Resorts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Roopshri Resorts Ltd. is ₹21.65 as on Jul 24, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data