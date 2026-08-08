What is the share price of Roopshri Resorts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roopshri Resorts is ₹68.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Roopshri Resorts? The Roopshri Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Roopshri Resorts? The market cap of Roopshri Resorts is ₹49.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Roopshri Resorts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Roopshri Resorts are ₹68.20 and ₹68.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roopshri Resorts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roopshri Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roopshri Resorts is ₹68.20 and 52-week low of Roopshri Resorts is ₹41.95 as on .

How has the Roopshri Resorts performed historically in terms of returns? The Roopshri Resorts has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 4.99% over 3 months, 62.57% over 1 year, 26.12% across 3 years, and 25.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Roopshri Resorts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roopshri Resorts are 494.20 and 3.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global