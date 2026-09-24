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Roopa Screen Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Roopa Screen has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 24, 2026 and will close on Sep 28, 2026. The price band has been set at 60.00-64.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Roopa Screen Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Roopa Screen Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Heavy Electricals		3.042.845.8167.3377.2350.0549.24
Suzlon Energy		0.57-9.9-27.286.13-27.8518.4648.7
Jyoti CNC Automation		13.7512.348.8352.3720.4636.3620.45
TD Power Systems		9.99-1.8713.0686.78176.7884.0488.44
LMW		-2.79-12.435.7135.859.625.2416.52
Triveni Turbine		3.94-2.55-21.6729.146.0311.2132.4
Inox Wind		0.71.72-17.25-1.48-49.8616.5724.35
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		4.221.4-6.88-0.43-27.925.5629.95
Elecon Engineering Company		14.556.4-14.0523.1-22.937.1640.21
Standard Engineering Technology		-3.6830.397.02268.49115.8735.5920.04
Omnitech Engineering		2.63-6.7911.14148.47170.1939.2821.99
Ajax Engineering		0.46-1.333.5225.31-13.31-1.49-0.9
GMM Pfaudler		7.3144.8174.9174.4929-8.26-0.92
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		14.3310.79-7.95-1.72-8.086.542.96
Lohia Corp		10.26-1.1216.7716.7716.775.33.15
Praj Industries		1.96-9.22-6.652.65-15.83-18.38-1.13
DEE Development Engineers		12.0512.081.99184.69154.6628.4816.23
John Cockerill India		3.381.2-8.6756.4856.4816.19.37
The Anup Engineering		3.75-5.1-27.5712.65-30.5819.6428.1

Source: Dion Global

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About Roopa Screen

Roopa Screen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28112GJ2013PTC074471 and registration number is 074471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ghanshyambhai Ranchhodbhai Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kunal Ghanshyambhai Thakker
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Preksha Kunal Thakkar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhartiben Ghanshyambhai Thakkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Uttam Rewatchand Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankitkumar Ramkishan Agarwal
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

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