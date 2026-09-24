Roopa Screen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28112GJ2013PTC074471 and registration number is 074471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.