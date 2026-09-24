Roopa Screen has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 24, 2026 and will close on Sep 28, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹60.00-64.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|3.04
|2.84
|5.81
|67.33
|77.23
|50.05
|49.24
|Suzlon Energy
|0.57
|-9.9
|-27.28
|6.13
|-27.85
|18.46
|48.7
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|13.75
|12.3
|48.83
|52.37
|20.46
|36.36
|20.45
|TD Power Systems
|9.99
|-1.87
|13.06
|86.78
|176.78
|84.04
|88.44
|LMW
|-2.79
|-12.43
|5.71
|35.85
|9.62
|5.24
|16.52
|Triveni Turbine
|3.94
|-2.55
|-21.67
|29.14
|6.03
|11.21
|32.4
|Inox Wind
|0.7
|1.72
|-17.25
|-1.48
|-49.86
|16.57
|24.35
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|4.22
|1.4
|-6.88
|-0.43
|-27.9
|25.56
|29.95
|Elecon Engineering Company
|14.55
|6.4
|-14.05
|23.1
|-22.93
|7.16
|40.21
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-3.68
|30.3
|97.02
|268.49
|115.87
|35.59
|20.04
|Omnitech Engineering
|2.63
|-6.79
|11.14
|148.47
|170.19
|39.28
|21.99
|Ajax Engineering
|0.46
|-1.33
|3.52
|25.31
|-13.31
|-1.49
|-0.9
|GMM Pfaudler
|7.31
|44.81
|74.91
|74.49
|29
|-8.26
|-0.92
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|14.33
|10.79
|-7.95
|-1.72
|-8.08
|6.54
|2.96
|Lohia Corp
|10.26
|-1.12
|16.77
|16.77
|16.77
|5.3
|3.15
|Praj Industries
|1.96
|-9.22
|-6.65
|2.65
|-15.83
|-18.38
|-1.13
|DEE Development Engineers
|12.05
|12.08
|1.99
|184.69
|154.66
|28.48
|16.23
|John Cockerill India
|3.38
|1.2
|-8.67
|56.48
|56.48
|16.1
|9.37
|The Anup Engineering
|3.75
|-5.1
|-27.57
|12.65
|-30.58
|19.64
|28.1
Source: Dion Global
Roopa Screen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28112GJ2013PTC074471 and registration number is 074471. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global