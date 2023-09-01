Follow Us

ROOPA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹43.89 Closed
-4.98-2.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Roopa Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.89₹44.01
₹43.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.40₹92.75
₹43.89
Open Price
₹44.01
Prev. Close
₹46.19
Volume
451

Roopa Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.97
  • R244.05
  • R344.09
  • Pivot
    43.93
  • S143.85
  • S243.81
  • S343.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.0443.92
  • 1071.2642.46
  • 2072.2741.89
  • 5064.4842.59
  • 10047.8744.25
  • 20037.445.4

Roopa Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.470.902.93-12.13-15.27362.49295.41
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Roopa Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Roopa Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Roopa Industries Ltd.

Roopa Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10100AP1985PLC005582 and registration number is 005582. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T G Raghavendra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. V J Sarma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. A Satyanarayana Murthy
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. O Mohan Rao
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. S Karunasree
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Roopa Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Roopa Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Roopa Industries Ltd. is ₹34.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Roopa Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Roopa Industries Ltd. is 26.17 and PB ratio of Roopa Industries Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Roopa Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roopa Industries Ltd. is ₹43.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roopa Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roopa Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roopa Industries Ltd. is ₹92.75 and 52-week low of Roopa Industries Ltd. is ₹37.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

