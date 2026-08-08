Here's the live share price of Roopa Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Roopa Industries
|1.58
|3.13
|-3.75
|5.77
|-8.24
|5.85
|27.29
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Roopa Industries has declined 8.24% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Roopa Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.75
|49.47
|10
|49.35
|49.5
|20
|49.53
|49.53
|50
|50.03
|49.83
|100
|49.69
|49.81
|200
|49
|50.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Roopa Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.25%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Roopa Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 14Th August, 2026 To
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Roopa Industries - Submission Of Report On Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Under Special Window
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Roopa Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Roopa Industries - Submission Of Newspaper Clipping Pursuant To SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/38/13/11(2)2026- MIRSD-Pod/1/3750/
|Jun 12, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Roopa Industries - Submission Of Report On Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Under Special Window
Source: Dion Global
Roopa Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10100AP1985PLC005582 and registration number is 005582. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roopa Industries is ₹50.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Roopa Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Roopa Industries is ₹39.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Roopa Industries are ₹50.79 and ₹47.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roopa Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roopa Industries is ₹63.40 and 52-week low of Roopa Industries is ₹38.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Roopa Industries has shown returns of 5.59% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, -5.94% over 3 months, -4.53% over 1 year, 5.85% across 3 years, and 27.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roopa Industries are 483.71 and 2.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global