What is the share price of Roopa Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roopa Industries is ₹50.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Roopa Industries? The Roopa Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Roopa Industries? The market cap of Roopa Industries is ₹39.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Roopa Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Roopa Industries are ₹50.79 and ₹47.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roopa Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roopa Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roopa Industries is ₹63.40 and 52-week low of Roopa Industries is ₹38.10 as on .

How has the Roopa Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Roopa Industries has shown returns of 5.59% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, -5.94% over 3 months, -4.53% over 1 year, 5.85% across 3 years, and 27.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Roopa Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roopa Industries are 483.71 and 2.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global