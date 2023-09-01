Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Roopa Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10100AP1985PLC005582 and registration number is 005582. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Roopa Industries Ltd. is ₹34.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Roopa Industries Ltd. is 26.17 and PB ratio of Roopa Industries Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roopa Industries Ltd. is ₹43.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roopa Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roopa Industries Ltd. is ₹92.75 and 52-week low of Roopa Industries Ltd. is ₹37.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.