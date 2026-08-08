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Roopa Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROOPA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Roopa Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.79 Closed
5.59₹ 2.69
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Roopa Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.50₹50.79
₹50.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.10₹63.40
₹50.79
Open Price
₹47.50
Prev. Close
₹48.10
Volume
852

Source: Dion Global

Roopa Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Roopa Industries		1.583.13-3.755.77-8.245.8527.29
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Roopa Industries has declined 8.24% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Roopa Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Roopa Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Roopa Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.7549.47
1049.3549.5
2049.5349.53
5050.0349.83
10049.6949.81
2004950.71

Source: Dion Global

Roopa Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Roopa Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.25%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Roopa Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTRoopa Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 14Th August, 2026 To
Jul 23, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTRoopa Industries - Submission Of Report On Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Under Special Window
Jul 11, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTRoopa Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTRoopa Industries - Submission Of Newspaper Clipping Pursuant To SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/38/13/11(2)2026- MIRSD-Pod/1/3750/
Jun 12, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTRoopa Industries - Submission Of Report On Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Under Special Window

Source: Dion Global

About Roopa Industries

Roopa Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10100AP1985PLC005582 and registration number is 005582. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tumbalam Gooty Raghavendra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Joginatha Vaduguri Sarma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Annadanam murthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Rao Oruganti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Karunasree Samudrala
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Muttaraju Venu Manohar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gantla Venkat Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Roopa Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Roopa Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roopa Industries is ₹50.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Roopa Industries?

The Roopa Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Roopa Industries?

The market cap of Roopa Industries is ₹39.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Roopa Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Roopa Industries are ₹50.79 and ₹47.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roopa Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roopa Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roopa Industries is ₹63.40 and 52-week low of Roopa Industries is ₹38.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Roopa Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Roopa Industries has shown returns of 5.59% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, -5.94% over 3 months, -4.53% over 1 year, 5.85% across 3 years, and 27.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Roopa Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roopa Industries are 483.71 and 2.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Roopa Industries News

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