Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Roni Households Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RONI HOUSEHOLDS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹36.22 Closed
00
As on Jul 26, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Roni Households Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.22₹36.22
₹36.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.00₹130.00
₹36.22
Open Price
₹36.22
Prev. Close
₹36.22
Volume
0

Roni Households Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R136.22
  • R236.22
  • R336.22
  • Pivot
    36.22
  • S136.22
  • S236.22
  • S336.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5110.9536.05
  • 10108.5436.15
  • 20107.3337.79
  • 50104.7250.22
  • 10091.3861.75
  • 20064.3459.19

Roni Households Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.990.61-14.39-48.26-64.95-19.5125.98
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Roni Households Ltd. Share Holdings

Roni Households Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingRight issue of Equity Shares
30 Apr, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Roni Households Ltd.

Roni Households Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25207MH2017PLC300575 and registration number is 300575. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harish Sirwani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Sirwani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manohar Sirwani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Pande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Gurumukhdas Karera
    Independent Director

FAQs on Roni Households Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Roni Households Ltd.?

The market cap of Roni Households Ltd. is ₹18.85 Cr as on Jul 26, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Roni Households Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Roni Households Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Roni Households Ltd. is 1.48 as on Jul 26, 2023.

What is the share price of Roni Households Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roni Households Ltd. is ₹36.22 as on Jul 26, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roni Households Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roni Households Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roni Households Ltd. is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Roni Households Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Jul 26, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data