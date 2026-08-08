Here's the live share price of Roni Households along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Roni Households
|10.61
|-6.41
|-22.34
|-25.51
|-33.64
|24.29
|1.69
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Roni Households has declined 33.64% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Roni Households has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.71
|34.85
|10
|36.37
|35.97
|20
|38.66
|37.79
|50
|42.33
|40.95
|100
|44.44
|43.95
|200
|51.01
|45.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Roni Households remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Roni Households - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Roni Households - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Roni Households - Board Meeting Outcome for In Terms Of Second Proviso To Regulation 30(6) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And D
|May 31, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Roni Households - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. On May 30, 2026, In Terms Of Second Proviso To Regulation 30(6)
|May 31, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Roni Households - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. On May 30, 2026, In Terms Of Second P
Source: Dion Global
Roni Households Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25207MH2017PLC300575 and registration number is 300575. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roni Households is ₹36.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Roni Households is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Roni Households is ₹41.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Roni Households are ₹37.50 and ₹34.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roni Households stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roni Households is ₹77.50 and 52-week low of Roni Households is ₹31.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Roni Households has shown returns of 14.06% over the past day, -6.41% for the past month, -22.34% over 3 months, -33.64% over 1 year, 24.29% across 3 years, and 1.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roni Households are -86.29 and 2.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global