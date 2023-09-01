Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.99
|0.61
|-14.39
|-48.26
|-64.95
|-19.51
|25.98
|-1.96
|23.94
|58.30
|61.65
|124.32
|228.33
|273.25
|4.42
|25.59
|58.33
|99.23
|73.05
|124.13
|176.79
|4.24
|-10.30
|6.76
|33.78
|15.66
|92.95
|26.08
|-0.87
|-5.84
|0.39
|2.38
|2.82
|239.60
|205.86
|-2.35
|6.74
|20.16
|71.85
|69.19
|417.85
|178.55
|1.82
|6.80
|19.47
|14.73
|15.16
|108.66
|42.54
|-2.03
|13.99
|52.51
|166.69
|341.77
|456.83
|456.83
|2.88
|33.63
|34.44
|61.23
|-10.31
|204.22
|50.73
|2.62
|-6.99
|8.76
|17.41
|2.92
|370.73
|138.40
|1.69
|11.43
|28.63
|46.92
|51.42
|47.79
|-43.07
|3.80
|8.89
|36.49
|56.18
|7.63
|35.57
|-4.72
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|-8.05
|8.11
|-1.50
|-5.44
|83.57
|342.18
|589.90
|173.26
|2.66
|25.55
|51.65
|94.83
|203.45
|716.62
|716.62
|0.62
|-3.23
|-8.42
|30.43
|21.43
|239.15
|25.08
|5.61
|-5.61
|10.11
|26.07
|32.58
|61.89
|-56.18
|22.65
|39.42
|46.23
|80.98
|67.53
|882.34
|307.48
|23.63
|25.17
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|74.06
|-2.17
|-0.92
|-3.35
|44.38
|296.48
|354.95
|75.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Right issue of Equity Shares
|30 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Roni Households Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25207MH2017PLC300575 and registration number is 300575. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Roni Households Ltd. is ₹18.85 Cr as on Jul 26, 2023.
P/E ratio of Roni Households Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Roni Households Ltd. is 1.48 as on Jul 26, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roni Households Ltd. is ₹36.22 as on Jul 26, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roni Households Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roni Households Ltd. is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Roni Households Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Jul 26, 2023.