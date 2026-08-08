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Roni Households Share Price

NSE
BSE

RONI HOUSEHOLDS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Roni Households along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.50 Closed
14.06₹ 4.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Roni Households Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.98₹37.50
₹36.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.00₹77.50
₹36.50
Open Price
₹37.50
Prev. Close
₹32.00
Volume
7,200

Source: Dion Global

Roni Households Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Roni Households		10.61-6.41-22.34-25.51-33.6424.291.69
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Roni Households has declined 33.64% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Roni Households has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Roni Households Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Roni Households Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.7134.85
1036.3735.97
2038.6637.79
5042.3340.95
10044.4443.95
20051.0145.16

Source: Dion Global

Roni Households Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Roni Households remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Roni Households Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTRoni Households - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTRoni Households - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTRoni Households - Board Meeting Outcome for In Terms Of Second Proviso To Regulation 30(6) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And D
May 31, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTRoni Households - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. On May 30, 2026, In Terms Of Second Proviso To Regulation 30(6)
May 31, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTRoni Households - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. On May 30, 2026, In Terms Of Second P

Source: Dion Global

About Roni Households

Roni Households Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25207MH2017PLC300575 and registration number is 300575. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Manohar Sirwani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Harish Sirwani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Gurumukhdas Karera
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shital Bhagvan Kharche
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Roni Households Share Price

What is the share price of Roni Households?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roni Households is ₹36.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Roni Households?

The Roni Households is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Roni Households?

The market cap of Roni Households is ₹41.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Roni Households?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Roni Households are ₹37.50 and ₹34.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roni Households?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roni Households stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roni Households is ₹77.50 and 52-week low of Roni Households is ₹31.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Roni Households performed historically in terms of returns?

The Roni Households has shown returns of 14.06% over the past day, -6.41% for the past month, -22.34% over 3 months, -33.64% over 1 year, 24.29% across 3 years, and 1.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Roni Households?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roni Households are -86.29 and 2.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Roni Households News

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