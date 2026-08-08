What is the share price of Roni Households? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Roni Households is ₹36.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Roni Households? The Roni Households is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Roni Households? The market cap of Roni Households is ₹41.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Roni Households? Today’s highest and lowest price of Roni Households are ₹37.50 and ₹34.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Roni Households? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Roni Households stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Roni Households is ₹77.50 and 52-week low of Roni Households is ₹31.00 as on .

How has the Roni Households performed historically in terms of returns? The Roni Households has shown returns of 14.06% over the past day, -6.41% for the past month, -22.34% over 3 months, -33.64% over 1 year, 24.29% across 3 years, and 1.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Roni Households? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Roni Households are -86.29 and 2.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global