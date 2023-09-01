Follow Us

Rolta India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ROLTA INDIA LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.20 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rolta India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.20₹2.20
₹2.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.45₹5.20
₹2.20
Open Price
₹2.20
Prev. Close
₹2.20
Volume
82,450

Rolta India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.2
  • R22.2
  • R32.2
  • Pivot
    2.2
  • S12.2
  • S22.2
  • S32.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.122.23
  • 104.192.14
  • 204.282.03
  • 504.572.07
  • 1004.482.47
  • 2005.323.17

Rolta India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
025.7141.94-13.73-53.19-64.52-93.71
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Rolta India Ltd. Share Holdings

Rolta India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Sep, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Apr, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rolta India Ltd.

Rolta India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1989PLC052384 and registration number is 052384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 165.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamal K Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) K T Parnaik
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramnath Pradeep
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Homai A Daruwalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramdas B Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rolta India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rolta India Ltd.?

The market cap of Rolta India Ltd. is ₹36.50 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rolta India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rolta India Ltd. is -0.06 and PB ratio of Rolta India Ltd. is -0.01 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Rolta India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolta India Ltd. is ₹2.20 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rolta India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rolta India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rolta India Ltd. is ₹5.20 and 52-week low of Rolta India Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on Aug 28, 2023.

