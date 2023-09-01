Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|25.71
|41.94
|-13.73
|-53.19
|-64.52
|-93.71
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rolta India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1989PLC052384 and registration number is 052384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 165.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rolta India Ltd. is ₹36.50 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rolta India Ltd. is -0.06 and PB ratio of Rolta India Ltd. is -0.01 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolta India Ltd. is ₹2.20 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rolta India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rolta India Ltd. is ₹5.20 and 52-week low of Rolta India Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on Aug 28, 2023.