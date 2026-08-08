What is the share price of Rolta India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolta India is ₹1.67 as on .

What kind of stock is Rolta India? The Rolta India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rolta India? The market cap of Rolta India is ₹27.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rolta India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rolta India are ₹1.70 and ₹1.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rolta India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rolta India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rolta India is ₹4.32 and 52-week low of Rolta India is ₹1.67 as on .

How has the Rolta India performed historically in terms of returns? The Rolta India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.18% for the past month, -16.92% over 3 months, -52.69% over 1 year, -25.99% across 3 years, and -21.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rolta India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rolta India are -0.99 and 0.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global