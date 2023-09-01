What is the Market Cap of Rolta India Ltd.? The market cap of Rolta India Ltd. is ₹36.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rolta India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Rolta India Ltd. is -0.06 and PB ratio of Rolta India Ltd. is -0.01 as on .

What is the share price of Rolta India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolta India Ltd. is ₹2.20 as on .