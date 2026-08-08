Here's the live share price of Rolta India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rolta India
|-7.22
|-6.18
|-16.92
|-23.39
|-52.69
|-25.99
|-21.99
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rolta India has declined 52.69% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Rolta India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.72
|1.71
|10
|1.73
|1.72
|20
|1.75
|1.76
|50
|1.83
|1.84
|100
|1.96
|2
|200
|2.37
|2.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rolta India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.88%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 95.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 01, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Rolta India - Intimation Of Record Date Under Regulation 42 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation
|Dec 21, 2025, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Rolta India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Dec 19, 2025, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Rolta India - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Dec 17, 2025, 04:42 AM IST IST
|Rolta India - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Approval of Resolution plan by Tribunal
|Dec 15, 2025, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Rolta India - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Approval of Resolution plan by Tribunal
Source: Dion Global
Rolta India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1989PLC052384 and registration number is 052384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 165.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolta India is ₹1.67 as on Dec 17, 2025.
The Rolta India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rolta India is ₹27.70 Cr as on Dec 17, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rolta India are ₹1.70 and ₹1.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rolta India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rolta India is ₹4.32 and 52-week low of Rolta India is ₹1.67 as on Dec 17, 2025.
The Rolta India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.18% for the past month, -16.92% over 3 months, -52.69% over 1 year, -25.99% across 3 years, and -21.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rolta India are -0.99 and 0.00 on Dec 17, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global