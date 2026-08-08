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Rolta India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROLTA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Rolta India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.67 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Dec 17, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rolta India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.67₹1.70
₹1.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.67₹4.32
₹1.67
Open Price
₹1.68
Prev. Close
₹1.67
Volume
79,200

Source: Dion Global

Rolta India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rolta India		-7.22-6.18-16.92-23.39-52.69-25.99-21.99
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rolta India has declined 52.69% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Rolta India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Rolta India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rolta India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.721.71
101.731.72
201.751.76
501.831.84
1001.962
2002.372.34

Source: Dion Global

Rolta India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rolta India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.88%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 95.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rolta India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 01, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTRolta India - Intimation Of Record Date Under Regulation 42 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation
Dec 21, 2025, 12:23 AM IST ISTRolta India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Dec 19, 2025, 11:10 PM IST ISTRolta India - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Dec 17, 2025, 04:42 AM IST ISTRolta India - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Approval of Resolution plan by Tribunal
Dec 15, 2025, 09:55 PM IST ISTRolta India - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Approval of Resolution plan by Tribunal

Source: Dion Global

About Rolta India

Rolta India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1989PLC052384 and registration number is 052384. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 165.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamal K Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rangarajan Sundaram
    Director - Finance

FAQs on Rolta India Share Price

What is the share price of Rolta India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolta India is ₹1.67 as on Dec 17, 2025.

What kind of stock is Rolta India?

The Rolta India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rolta India?

The market cap of Rolta India is ₹27.70 Cr as on Dec 17, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rolta India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rolta India are ₹1.70 and ₹1.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rolta India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rolta India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rolta India is ₹4.32 and 52-week low of Rolta India is ₹1.67 as on Dec 17, 2025.

How has the Rolta India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rolta India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.18% for the past month, -16.92% over 3 months, -52.69% over 1 year, -25.99% across 3 years, and -21.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rolta India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rolta India are -0.99 and 0.00 on Dec 17, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rolta India News

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