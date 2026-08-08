Here's the live share price of Rollatainers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rollatainers
|26.42
|17.36
|48.10
|150.81
|108.72
|39.32
|1.62
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rollatainers has gained 108.72% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Rollatainers has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.39
|2.62
|10
|2.27
|2.49
|20
|2.3
|2.44
|50
|2.48
|2.38
|100
|2.03
|2.16
|200
|1.66
|1.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rollatainers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.48%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Rollatainers - Notice Of The 01St Extra-Ordinary General Meeting For The Financial Year 2026-27 To Be Held On Monday, August
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Rollatainers - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation For Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday, August 13,20
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:58 AM IST IST
|Rollatainers - Corrigendum To The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Rollatainers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Rollatainers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Rollatainers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21014HR1968PLC004844 and registration number is 004844. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rollatainers is ₹3.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rollatainers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rollatainers is ₹77.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rollatainers are ₹3.11 and ₹3.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rollatainers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rollatainers is ₹3.74 and 52-week low of Rollatainers is ₹1.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rollatainers has shown returns of 4.71% over the past day, 17.36% for the past month, 48.1% over 3 months, 108.72% over 1 year, 39.32% across 3 years, and 1.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rollatainers are 4.44 and 8.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global