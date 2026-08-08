What is the share price of Rollatainers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rollatainers is ₹3.11 as on .

What kind of stock is Rollatainers? The Rollatainers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rollatainers? The market cap of Rollatainers is ₹77.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rollatainers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rollatainers are ₹3.11 and ₹3.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rollatainers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rollatainers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rollatainers is ₹3.74 and 52-week low of Rollatainers is ₹1.03 as on .

How has the Rollatainers performed historically in terms of returns? The Rollatainers has shown returns of 4.71% over the past day, 17.36% for the past month, 48.1% over 3 months, 108.72% over 1 year, 39.32% across 3 years, and 1.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rollatainers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rollatainers are 4.44 and 8.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global