Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rollatainers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ROLLATAINERS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rollatainers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.05₹1.10
₹1.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.85₹1.80
₹1.10
Open Price
₹1.10
Prev. Close
₹1.10
Volume
65,528

Rollatainers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.12
  • R21.13
  • R31.17
  • Pivot
    1.08
  • S11.07
  • S21.03
  • S31.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.281.13
  • 101.31.14
  • 201.321.13
  • 501.391.14
  • 1001.341.16
  • 2001.971.25

Rollatainers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.3310.004.7622.22-21.43-71.05-63.93
-3.1710.149.443.1911.08123.667.01
1.1425.0233.5879.24142.89783.92553.87
-1.68-13.66-1.9522.5516.23-31.2162.37
9.85-4.63-8.94-10.56-42.9679.34103.72
26.129.1814.8314.28-38.3242.4052.46
4.933.6649.6774.7820.54255.73-5.38
6.876.721.6915.63-34.6255.45144.26
7.6023.3969.44101.2353.4145.7545.75
3.490.43-7.7831.2036.521.51-2.50
-2.762.4627.4970.5024.476,206.802,800.21
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
7.47-6.7615.1846.130.85299.32236.18
4.160.35-16.3916.1581.80257.85190.84
2.85-12.16-14.322.57-43.7849.1499.48
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
2.450.407.9621.55-30.2823.34-31.89
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.331.8417.0042.521.2944.6444.64

Rollatainers Ltd. Share Holdings

Rollatainers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rollatainers Ltd.

Rollatainers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21014HR1968PLC004844 and registration number is 004844. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Aarti Jain
    Promoter & Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Pyush Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aditya Malhotra
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Brajindar Mohan Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipur Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rollatainers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rollatainers Ltd.?

The market cap of Rollatainers Ltd. is ₹27.51 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rollatainers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rollatainers Ltd. is 144.74 and PB ratio of Rollatainers Ltd. is 2.51 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Rollatainers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rollatainers Ltd. is ₹1.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rollatainers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rollatainers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rollatainers Ltd. is ₹1.80 and 52-week low of Rollatainers Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data