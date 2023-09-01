Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-8.33
|10.00
|4.76
|22.22
|-21.43
|-71.05
|-63.93
|-3.17
|10.14
|9.44
|3.19
|11.08
|123.66
|7.01
|1.14
|25.02
|33.58
|79.24
|142.89
|783.92
|553.87
|-1.68
|-13.66
|-1.95
|22.55
|16.23
|-31.21
|62.37
|9.85
|-4.63
|-8.94
|-10.56
|-42.96
|79.34
|103.72
|26.12
|9.18
|14.83
|14.28
|-38.32
|42.40
|52.46
|4.93
|3.66
|49.67
|74.78
|20.54
|255.73
|-5.38
|6.87
|6.72
|1.69
|15.63
|-34.62
|55.45
|144.26
|7.60
|23.39
|69.44
|101.23
|53.41
|45.75
|45.75
|3.49
|0.43
|-7.78
|31.20
|36.52
|1.51
|-2.50
|-2.76
|2.46
|27.49
|70.50
|24.47
|6,206.80
|2,800.21
|11.88
|11.49
|20.68
|8.89
|-20.23
|185.05
|334.12
|7.47
|-6.76
|15.18
|46.13
|0.85
|299.32
|236.18
|4.16
|0.35
|-16.39
|16.15
|81.80
|257.85
|190.84
|2.85
|-12.16
|-14.32
|2.57
|-43.78
|49.14
|99.48
|-2.23
|7.60
|6.12
|12.18
|-13.56
|623.12
|544.36
|-3.99
|-1.26
|21.16
|18.33
|-6.74
|147.53
|89.10
|2.45
|0.40
|7.96
|21.55
|-30.28
|23.34
|-31.89
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.33
|1.84
|17.00
|42.52
|1.29
|44.64
|44.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rollatainers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21014HR1968PLC004844 and registration number is 004844. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rollatainers Ltd. is ₹27.51 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rollatainers Ltd. is 144.74 and PB ratio of Rollatainers Ltd. is 2.51 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rollatainers Ltd. is ₹1.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rollatainers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rollatainers Ltd. is ₹1.80 and 52-week low of Rollatainers Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Aug 31, 2023.