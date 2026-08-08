Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Rollatainers Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROLLATAINERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Rollatainers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.11 Closed
4.71₹ 0.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Rollatainers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.11₹3.11
₹3.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.03₹3.74
₹3.11
Open Price
₹3.11
Prev. Close
₹2.97
Volume
2,52,262

Source: Dion Global

Rollatainers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rollatainers		26.4217.3648.10150.81108.7239.321.62
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rollatainers has gained 108.72% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Rollatainers has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Rollatainers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rollatainers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.392.62
102.272.49
202.32.44
502.482.38
1002.032.16
2001.661.91

Source: Dion Global

Rollatainers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rollatainers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.48%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Rollatainers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTRollatainers - Notice Of The 01St Extra-Ordinary General Meeting For The Financial Year 2026-27 To Be Held On Monday, August
Aug 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTRollatainers - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation For Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday, August 13,20
Aug 07, 2026, 02:58 AM IST ISTRollatainers - Corrigendum To The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTRollatainers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 06, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTRollatainers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Rollatainers

Rollatainers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21014HR1968PLC004844 and registration number is 004844. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Aarti Jain
    Promoter & Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Amit Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sri Kant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahir Bhadani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rollatainers Share Price

What is the share price of Rollatainers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rollatainers is ₹3.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rollatainers?

The Rollatainers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rollatainers?

The market cap of Rollatainers is ₹77.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rollatainers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rollatainers are ₹3.11 and ₹3.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rollatainers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rollatainers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rollatainers is ₹3.74 and 52-week low of Rollatainers is ₹1.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rollatainers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rollatainers has shown returns of 4.71% over the past day, 17.36% for the past month, 48.1% over 3 months, 108.72% over 1 year, 39.32% across 3 years, and 1.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rollatainers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rollatainers are 4.44 and 8.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rollatainers News

More Rollatainers News
Market Pulse