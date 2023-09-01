Follow Us

ROLCON ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹469.95 Closed
4.6220.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹469.00₹469.95
₹469.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹211.95₹654.00
₹469.95
Open Price
₹469.00
Prev. Close
₹449.20
Volume
150

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1470.27
  • R2470.58
  • R3471.22
  • Pivot
    469.63
  • S1469.32
  • S2468.68
  • S3468.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5282.47438.01
  • 10285.08453.34
  • 20293.54477.99
  • 50251.74470.84
  • 100174.41423.04
  • 200108.790

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.20-15.7511.0545.95121.73278.69297.59
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd.

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29259GJ1961PLC001439 and registration number is 001439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh H Amin
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Kailashchandra K Seksaria
    Director
  • Mr. Wolfgang Fuchs
    Director
  • Mr. Mahesh H Joshi
    Director
  • Mr. Kiran M Patel
    Director
  • Dr. Arpita A. Amin
    Director
  • Mrs. Harshila H Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish S Amin
    Managing Director

FAQs on Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹35.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is 12.17 and PB ratio of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹469.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹654.00 and 52-week low of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹211.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

