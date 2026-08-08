Here's the live share price of Rolcon Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rolcon Engineering Company
|-2.34
|5.06
|-16.74
|-10.72
|-43.78
|-1.01
|34.24
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rolcon Engineering Company has declined 43.78% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Rolcon Engineering Company has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|547.12
|543.17
|10
|536.36
|541.75
|20
|545.09
|554.41
|50
|603.68
|612.66
|100
|711.6
|692.19
|200
|815.2
|727.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rolcon Engineering Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 9.74%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Rolcon Engg. Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Rolcon Engg. Co. - FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Rolcon Engg. Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOMES OF THE BOARD MEETING 24.07.2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Rolcon Engg. Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia, To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Rolcon Engg. Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29259GJ1961PLC001439 and registration number is 001439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolcon Engineering Company is ₹541.05 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Rolcon Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rolcon Engineering Company is ₹40.90 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rolcon Engineering Company are ₹541.05 and ₹535.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rolcon Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rolcon Engineering Company is ₹962.40 and 52-week low of Rolcon Engineering Company is ₹504.40 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Rolcon Engineering Company has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, 5.06% for the past month, -16.74% over 3 months, -43.78% over 1 year, -1.01% across 3 years, and 34.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rolcon Engineering Company are 13.30 and 1.41 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global