MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29259GJ1961PLC001439 and registration number is 001439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹35.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is 12.17 and PB ratio of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹469.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹654.00 and 52-week low of Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹211.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.