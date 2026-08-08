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Rolcon Engineering Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROLCON ENGINEERING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Rolcon Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹541.05 Closed
-2.34₹ -12.95
As on Jul 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rolcon Engineering Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹535.00₹541.05
₹541.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹504.40₹962.40
₹541.05
Open Price
₹535.00
Prev. Close
₹554.00
Volume
300

Source: Dion Global

Rolcon Engineering Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rolcon Engineering Company		-2.345.06-16.74-10.72-43.78-1.0134.24
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rolcon Engineering Company has declined 43.78% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Rolcon Engineering Company has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Rolcon Engineering Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rolcon Engineering Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5547.12543.17
10536.36541.75
20545.09554.41
50603.68612.66
100711.6692.19
200815.2727.23

Source: Dion Global

Rolcon Engineering Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rolcon Engineering Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 9.74%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rolcon Engineering Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTRolcon Engg. Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 24, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTRolcon Engg. Co. - FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2026
Jul 24, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTRolcon Engg. Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOMES OF THE BOARD MEETING 24.07.2026
Jul 13, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTRolcon Engg. Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia, To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated
Jul 06, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTRolcon Engg. Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Rolcon Engineering Company

Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29259GJ1961PLC001439 and registration number is 001439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh H Amin
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ashish S Amin
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Wolfgang Fuchs
    Director
  • Mr. Kiran M Patel
    Director
  • Dr. Arpita A Amin
    Director
  • Mrs. Harshila H Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Nilesh D Shelat
    Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant A Patel
    Director

FAQs on Rolcon Engineering Company Share Price

What is the share price of Rolcon Engineering Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolcon Engineering Company is ₹541.05 as on Jul 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rolcon Engineering Company?

The Rolcon Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rolcon Engineering Company?

The market cap of Rolcon Engineering Company is ₹40.90 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rolcon Engineering Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rolcon Engineering Company are ₹541.05 and ₹535.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rolcon Engineering Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rolcon Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rolcon Engineering Company is ₹962.40 and 52-week low of Rolcon Engineering Company is ₹504.40 as on Jul 29, 2026.

How has the Rolcon Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rolcon Engineering Company has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, 5.06% for the past month, -16.74% over 3 months, -43.78% over 1 year, -1.01% across 3 years, and 34.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rolcon Engineering Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rolcon Engineering Company are 13.30 and 1.41 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rolcon Engineering Company News

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