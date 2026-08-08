What is the share price of Rolcon Engineering Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rolcon Engineering Company is ₹541.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Rolcon Engineering Company? The Rolcon Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rolcon Engineering Company? The market cap of Rolcon Engineering Company is ₹40.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rolcon Engineering Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rolcon Engineering Company are ₹541.05 and ₹535.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rolcon Engineering Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rolcon Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rolcon Engineering Company is ₹962.40 and 52-week low of Rolcon Engineering Company is ₹504.40 as on .

How has the Rolcon Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Rolcon Engineering Company has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, 5.06% for the past month, -16.74% over 3 months, -43.78% over 1 year, -1.01% across 3 years, and 34.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rolcon Engineering Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rolcon Engineering Company are 13.30 and 1.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global