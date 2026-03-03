Here's the live share price of Rockingdeals Circular Economy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rockingdeals Circular Economy has declined 7.63% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.44%.
Rockingdeals Circular Economy’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rockingdeals Circular Economy
|-11.69
|-17.78
|-9.31
|-3.70
|-50.35
|-12.38
|-7.63
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.68
|-3.54
|-2.98
|-4.25
|3.51
|5.25
|19.08
|MMTC
|-5.09
|-8.46
|0.33
|-9.28
|19.91
|22.49
|4.16
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-8.48
|-16.32
|-10.69
|-31.48
|32.44
|0.15
|0.09
|SG Mart
|9.80
|29.07
|36.01
|31.99
|31.99
|9.69
|5.71
|MSTC
|-0.61
|-1.74
|-7.05
|-6.86
|4.89
|17.86
|7.42
|Shankara Buildpro
|-3.42
|15.93
|12.73
|12.73
|12.73
|4.08
|2.43
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.98
|-4.40
|-12.23
|-3.74
|83.87
|0.58
|0.35
|TCC Concept
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-7.89
|-2.70
|-1.63
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|-1.97
|-5.44
|-1.91
|2.46
|13.65
|13.05
|8.19
|Hexa Tradex
|1.46
|3.08
|-4.37
|-12.27
|-23.31
|1.47
|17.48
|Hardwyn India
|2.09
|6.93
|2.57
|27.74
|36.93
|1.80
|31.93
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-5.38
|-9.65
|-29.20
|-36.33
|-27.61
|-13.97
|3.60
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-5.17
|-8.19
|-2.47
|-6.43
|3.73
|14.86
|2.78
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-5.40
|-14.39
|-24.81
|-42.63
|-23.67
|13.75
|32.69
|BMW Ventures
|-3.08
|-1.25
|-3.13
|-21.01
|-21.01
|-7.56
|-4.61
|Dhariwalcorp
|-42.60
|-43.49
|-35.19
|29.73
|94.03
|15.44
|9.00
|Shiv Aum Steels
|0
|-14.58
|-2.14
|-6.32
|5.77
|11.20
|37.97
|Nupur Recyclers
|1.47
|-1.05
|-13.57
|-26.99
|-14.02
|-9.98
|17.41
|Soma Textiles & Industries
|-7.49
|-4.73
|-4.02
|34.57
|174.95
|61.91
|69.42
Over the last one year, Rockingdeals Circular Economy has declined 50.35% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.51%), MMTC (19.91%), Lloyds Enterprises (32.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Rockingdeals Circular Economy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (19.08%) and MMTC (4.16%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|206.86
|200.74
|10
|206.53
|204.69
|20
|213.24
|208.66
|50
|217.87
|211.77
|100
|209.87
|210.67
|200
|193
|228.23
In the latest quarter, Rockingdeals Circular Economy saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rockingdeals Circular Economy fact sheet for more information
Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29305DL2002PLC116354 and registration number is 116354. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rockingdeals Circular Economy is ₹185.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rockingdeals Circular Economy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Rockingdeals Circular Economy is ₹129.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rockingdeals Circular Economy are ₹192.30 and ₹185.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rockingdeals Circular Economy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rockingdeals Circular Economy is ₹379.33 and 52-week low of Rockingdeals Circular Economy is ₹160.37 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rockingdeals Circular Economy has shown returns of -3.75% over the past day, -12.32% for the past month, -10.19% over 3 months, -53.44% over 1 year, -12.38% across 3 years, and -7.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rockingdeals Circular Economy are 0.00 and 2.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.