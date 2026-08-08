Here's the live share price of Robust Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Robust Hotels
|1.91
|-2.43
|-7.42
|-7.87
|-36.31
|15.35
|12.29
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Robust Hotels has declined 36.31% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Robust Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|168.96
|169.96
|10
|170.26
|170.54
|20
|173.22
|172.49
|50
|178.36
|176.64
|100
|180.87
|183.19
|200
|202.13
|195.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Robust Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Robust Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026.
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Robust Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Robust Hotels - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 29, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Robust Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th May 2026
|May 25, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Robust Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 28Th May 2026
Source: Dion Global
Robust Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TN2007PLC062085 and registration number is 062085. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Robust Hotels is ₹171.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Robust Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Robust Hotels is ₹295.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Robust Hotels are ₹172.25 and ₹171.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Robust Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Robust Hotels is ₹339.00 and 52-week low of Robust Hotels is ₹160.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Robust Hotels has shown returns of -3.42% over the past day, -2.43% for the past month, -7.42% over 3 months, -36.31% over 1 year, 15.35% across 3 years, and 12.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Robust Hotels are 11.97 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global