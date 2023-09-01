Name
Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants
The market cap of Robust Hotels Ltd. is ₹203.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Robust Hotels Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Robust Hotels Ltd. is 2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Robust Hotels Ltd. is ₹117.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Robust Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Robust Hotels Ltd. is ₹124.00 and 52-week low of Robust Hotels Ltd. is ₹84.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.