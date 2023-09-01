Follow Us

Robust Hotels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ROBUST HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹117.55 Closed
2.352.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Robust Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.55₹118.95
₹117.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.55₹124.00
₹117.55
Open Price
₹114.10
Prev. Close
₹114.85
Volume
39,676

Robust Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1119.78
  • R2122.07
  • R3125.18
  • Pivot
    116.67
  • S1114.38
  • S2111.27
  • S3108.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.69112.11
  • 109.35110.31
  • 204.67107.78
  • 501.87103.68
  • 1000.930
  • 2000.470

Robust Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.7920.0127.4325.7925.7925.7925.79
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51

Robust Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Robust Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Robust Hotels Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    21-Aug, 2023 | 10:57 AM

About Robust Hotels Ltd.

Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devesh Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Avali Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rita Bhimani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Chokhani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajaykumar Ramnayan Vishwakarma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Robust Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Robust Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Robust Hotels Ltd. is ₹203.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Robust Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Robust Hotels Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Robust Hotels Ltd. is 2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Robust Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Robust Hotels Ltd. is ₹117.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Robust Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Robust Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Robust Hotels Ltd. is ₹124.00 and 52-week low of Robust Hotels Ltd. is ₹84.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

