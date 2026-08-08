What is the share price of Robust Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Robust Hotels is ₹171.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Robust Hotels? The Robust Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Robust Hotels? The market cap of Robust Hotels is ₹295.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Robust Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Robust Hotels are ₹172.25 and ₹171.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Robust Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Robust Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Robust Hotels is ₹339.00 and 52-week low of Robust Hotels is ₹160.30 as on .

How has the Robust Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Robust Hotels has shown returns of -3.42% over the past day, -2.43% for the past month, -7.42% over 3 months, -36.31% over 1 year, 15.35% across 3 years, and 12.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Robust Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Robust Hotels are 11.97 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global