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Robust Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROBUST HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Robust Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹171.00 Closed
-3.42₹ -6.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Robust Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹171.00₹172.25
₹171.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹160.30₹339.00
₹171.00
Open Price
₹172.25
Prev. Close
₹177.05
Volume
53

Source: Dion Global

Robust Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Robust Hotels		1.91-2.43-7.42-7.87-36.3115.3512.29
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Robust Hotels has declined 36.31% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Robust Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Robust Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Robust Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5168.96169.96
10170.26170.54
20173.22172.49
50178.36176.64
100180.87183.19
200202.13195.83

Source: Dion Global

Robust Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Robust Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Robust Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTRobust Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026.
Jul 09, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTRobust Hotels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTRobust Hotels - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 29, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTRobust Hotels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th May 2026
May 25, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTRobust Hotels - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 28Th May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Robust Hotels

Robust Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TN2007PLC062085 and registration number is 062085. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Varun Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Avali Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rita Bhimani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Sikka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Robust Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Robust Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Robust Hotels is ₹171.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Robust Hotels?

The Robust Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Robust Hotels?

The market cap of Robust Hotels is ₹295.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Robust Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Robust Hotels are ₹172.25 and ₹171.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Robust Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Robust Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Robust Hotels is ₹339.00 and 52-week low of Robust Hotels is ₹160.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Robust Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Robust Hotels has shown returns of -3.42% over the past day, -2.43% for the past month, -7.42% over 3 months, -36.31% over 1 year, 15.35% across 3 years, and 12.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Robust Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Robust Hotels are 11.97 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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