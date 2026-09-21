Robokidz Eduventures has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 21, 2026 and will close on Sep 23, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹100.00-106.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Physicswallah
|0.37
|12.04
|11.41
|58.38
|-12.01
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-0.25
|-8.88
|-5.54
|7.85
|7.85
|2.55
|1.52
|Crizac
|-6.94
|1.23
|-19.04
|-15.44
|-49.48
|-17.34
|-10.8
|NIIT Learning Systems
|-5.52
|-8.12
|-5.4
|-24.16
|-33.52
|-19.56
|-10.73
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-1.55
|-5.11
|-9.45
|68.33
|0.77
|4.83
|11.06
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|2.5
|5.89
|-10.5
|-1.09
|-37.47
|-14.49
|-8.96
|Global Education
|2.56
|20.99
|21.23
|30.75
|89.3
|19.75
|70.21
|S Chand & Company
|-2.8
|-2.38
|-10.97
|-8.53
|-29.97
|-21.04
|3.63
|Career Point Edutech
|-3.42
|-16.45
|-11.46
|3.81
|-41.82
|-10
|-6.12
|Arihant Academy
|1.01
|7.53
|7.53
|6.38
|26.58
|58.74
|31.72
|CL Educate
|-7.38
|-9.15
|8.51
|19.18
|-46.52
|-9.72
|10.83
|Zee Learn
|1.18
|-11.6
|-22.22
|31.92
|-27.71
|13.03
|-14.08
|Moxsh Overseas Educon
|-3.62
|-12.98
|-20.61
|-28.96
|150
|39.62
|23.14
|Chetana Education
|-4.76
|-9.09
|-11.01
|21.03
|-46.42
|-27.23
|-17.36
|Drone Destination
|-1.64
|-14.64
|-20.98
|-20.31
|-60.49
|-35.97
|-20.24
|Addictive Learning Technology
|-8.63
|2.6
|-4.72
|-45.61
|-70.13
|-47.18
|-31.82
|LCC Infotech
|9.55
|-8.27
|-27.58
|-27.88
|-20.37
|22.97
|11.46
|DSJ Keep Learning
|-1.59
|-2.62
|-6.06
|0
|-32.36
|-5.3
|20.57
|Virtual Global Education
|4.44
|9.3
|14.63
|14.63
|14.63
|4.66
|2.77
Source: Dion Global
Robokidz Eduventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900PN2014PLC153530 and registration number is 153530. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global