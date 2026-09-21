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Robokidz Eduventures Share Price

Sector
Service

Robokidz Eduventures has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 21, 2026 and will close on Sep 23, 2026. The price band has been set at 100.00-106.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Robokidz Eduventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Robokidz Eduventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Physicswallah		0.3712.0411.4158.38-12.01-4.17-2.53
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-0.25-8.88-5.547.857.852.551.52
Crizac		-6.941.23-19.04-15.44-49.48-17.34-10.8
NIIT Learning Systems		-5.52-8.12-5.4-24.16-33.52-19.56-10.73
Veranda Learning Solutions		-1.55-5.11-9.4568.330.774.8311.06
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		2.55.89-10.5-1.09-37.47-14.49-8.96
Global Education		2.5620.9921.2330.7589.319.7570.21
S Chand & Company		-2.8-2.38-10.97-8.53-29.97-21.043.63
Career Point Edutech		-3.42-16.45-11.463.81-41.82-10-6.12
Arihant Academy		1.017.537.536.3826.5858.7431.72
CL Educate		-7.38-9.158.5119.18-46.52-9.7210.83
Zee Learn		1.18-11.6-22.2231.92-27.7113.03-14.08
Moxsh Overseas Educon		-3.62-12.98-20.61-28.9615039.6223.14
Chetana Education		-4.76-9.09-11.0121.03-46.42-27.23-17.36
Drone Destination		-1.64-14.64-20.98-20.31-60.49-35.97-20.24
Addictive Learning Technology		-8.632.6-4.72-45.61-70.13-47.18-31.82
LCC Infotech		9.55-8.27-27.58-27.88-20.3722.9711.46
DSJ Keep Learning		-1.59-2.62-6.060-32.36-5.320.57
Virtual Global Education		4.449.314.6314.6314.634.662.77

Source: Dion Global

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About Robokidz Eduventures

Robokidz Eduventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900PN2014PLC153530 and registration number is 153530. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sagar Lalit Sanghvi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Asif Abdul Jamadar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Milind Narayan Inamdar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gulzar Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aishwarya Vinodkumar Kothari
    Independent Director

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