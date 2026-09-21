Robokidz Eduventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900PN2014PLC153530 and registration number is 153530. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.