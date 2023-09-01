Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

RO Jewels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RO JEWELS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.78 Closed
-2.25-0.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RO Jewels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.65₹4.89
₹4.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.96₹13.37
₹4.78
Open Price
₹4.80
Prev. Close
₹4.89
Volume
2,52,358

RO Jewels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.9
  • R25.01
  • R35.14
  • Pivot
    4.77
  • S14.66
  • S24.53
  • S34.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.294.98
  • 1031.345.14
  • 2028.895.45
  • 5017.965.95
  • 10013.046.29
  • 2008.785.53

RO Jewels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.98-26.017.90-11.4219.50135.85136.50
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

RO Jewels Ltd. Share Holdings

RO Jewels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Dec, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue & Stock Split
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About RO Jewels Ltd.

RO Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2018PLC105540 and registration number is 105540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shubham Bharatbhai Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukeshkuamr Sevantilal Surani
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rina Mukesh Surani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Rasiklal Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pravinaben Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Yashesh Vasant Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Taresh Limbacheya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on RO Jewels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RO Jewels Ltd.?

The market cap of RO Jewels Ltd. is ₹24.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RO Jewels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RO Jewels Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of RO Jewels Ltd. is 1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RO Jewels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RO Jewels Ltd. is ₹4.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RO Jewels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RO Jewels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RO Jewels Ltd. is ₹13.37 and 52-week low of RO Jewels Ltd. is ₹3.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data