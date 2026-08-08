Here's the live share price of RO Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RO Jewels
|-6.25
|-16.67
|-6.25
|-4.46
|-33.33
|-36.93
|-0.58
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RO Jewels has declined 33.33% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, RO Jewels has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.64
|1.57
|10
|1.68
|1.61
|20
|1.68
|1.64
|50
|1.68
|1.64
|100
|1.54
|1.64
|200
|1.7
|1.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RO Jewels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 31, 2026, 01:47 AM IST IST
|RO Jewels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 31, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|RO Jewels - Audited Financial Results For The Quater And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|RO Jewels - Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Audited Financial Results For 31St March 2026
|May 25, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|RO Jewels - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Financial Results Of The Company
|Apr 14, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|RO Jewels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
RO Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2018PLC105540 and registration number is 105540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RO Jewels is ₹1.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RO Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RO Jewels is ₹7.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RO Jewels are ₹1.50 and ₹1.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RO Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RO Jewels is ₹2.60 and 52-week low of RO Jewels is ₹1.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RO Jewels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -16.67% for the past month, -6.25% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, -36.93% across 3 years, and -0.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RO Jewels are 300.00 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global