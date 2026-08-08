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RO Jewels Share Price

NSE
BSE

RO JEWELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of RO Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RO Jewels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.50₹1.50
₹1.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.10₹2.60
₹1.50
Open Price
₹1.50
Prev. Close
₹1.50
Volume
16,247

Source: Dion Global

RO Jewels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RO Jewels		-6.25-16.67-6.25-4.46-33.33-36.93-0.58
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RO Jewels has declined 33.33% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, RO Jewels has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

RO Jewels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RO Jewels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.641.57
101.681.61
201.681.64
501.681.64
1001.541.64
2001.71.76

Source: Dion Global

RO Jewels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RO Jewels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RO Jewels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 31, 2026, 01:47 AM IST ISTRO Jewels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 31, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTRO Jewels - Audited Financial Results For The Quater And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 31, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTRO Jewels - Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Audited Financial Results For 31St March 2026
May 25, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTRO Jewels - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Financial Results Of The Company
Apr 14, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTRO Jewels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About RO Jewels

RO Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2018PLC105540 and registration number is 105540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shubham Bharatbhai Shah
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Rasiklal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pravinaben Bharatbhai Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Yashesh Vasant Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Taresh Limbacheya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukeshkuamr Sevantilal Suran
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on RO Jewels Share Price

What is the share price of RO Jewels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RO Jewels is ₹1.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RO Jewels?

The RO Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RO Jewels?

The market cap of RO Jewels is ₹7.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RO Jewels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RO Jewels are ₹1.50 and ₹1.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RO Jewels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RO Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RO Jewels is ₹2.60 and 52-week low of RO Jewels is ₹1.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RO Jewels performed historically in terms of returns?

The RO Jewels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -16.67% for the past month, -6.25% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, -36.93% across 3 years, and -0.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RO Jewels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RO Jewels are 300.00 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

RO Jewels News

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