What is the share price of RO Jewels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RO Jewels is ₹1.50 as on .

What kind of stock is RO Jewels? The RO Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RO Jewels? The market cap of RO Jewels is ₹7.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RO Jewels? Today’s highest and lowest price of RO Jewels are ₹1.50 and ₹1.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RO Jewels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RO Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RO Jewels is ₹2.60 and 52-week low of RO Jewels is ₹1.10 as on .

How has the RO Jewels performed historically in terms of returns? The RO Jewels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -16.67% for the past month, -6.25% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, -36.93% across 3 years, and -0.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RO Jewels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RO Jewels are 300.00 and 0.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global