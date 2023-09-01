Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & Stock Split
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
RO Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2018PLC105540 and registration number is 105540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RO Jewels Ltd. is ₹24.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RO Jewels Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of RO Jewels Ltd. is 1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RO Jewels Ltd. is ₹4.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RO Jewels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RO Jewels Ltd. is ₹13.37 and 52-week low of RO Jewels Ltd. is ₹3.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.