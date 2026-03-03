Facebook Pixel Code
Rnit AI Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

RNIT AI SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Rnit AI Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.00 Closed
-4.12₹ -2.19
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Rnit AI Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.54₹52.99
₹51.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹71.00
₹51.00
Open Price
₹52.25
Prev. Close
₹53.19
Volume
1,36,371

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rnit AI Solutions has declined 0.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.39%.

Rnit AI Solutions’s current P/E of 33.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Rnit AI Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rnit AI Solutions		-0.58-1.66-10.84-2.39-2.39-0.80-0.48
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Rnit AI Solutions has declined 2.39% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Rnit AI Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Rnit AI Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Rnit AI Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.6753.06
1053.9252.85
2051.3851.64
5049.2650.06
10049.2447.58
20040.5540.28

Rnit AI Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rnit AI Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.28%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rnit AI Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 3:12 AM ISTRnit AI Solutions - RNIT AI Solutions Limited ('RNIT') Has Successfully Rolled Out An AI-Based Facial Recognition Attendance
Feb 19, 2026, 2:56 AM ISTRnit AI Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 13, 2026, 9:44 PM ISTRnit AI Solutions - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 Together With The Lim
Feb 13, 2026, 9:27 PM ISTRnit AI Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended D
Feb 10, 2026, 9:56 PM ISTRnit AI Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months En

About Rnit AI Solutions

Rnit AI Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31501RJ1985PLC003427 and registration number is 003427. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    IT Consulting & Software
  • Address
    138 Kalyan Kunj Colony, Kalwar Road Jhotwara, Jhotwara, Jaipur, Jaipur Rajasthan 302012
  • Contact
    cs@rnit.ai
    www.rnit.ai

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Reddy Mallaiahgari
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Raja Srinivas Nandigam
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Malladi Venkata Satya Surya Subrahmanya Sastri
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Lakshmi Narasimha Kameswara Rao Mantha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Srikanth Somepalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijendra Palavalasa
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rnit AI Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Rnit AI Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rnit AI Solutions is ₹51.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rnit AI Solutions?

The Rnit AI Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rnit AI Solutions?

The market cap of Rnit AI Solutions is ₹366.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rnit AI Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rnit AI Solutions are ₹52.99 and ₹50.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rnit AI Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rnit AI Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rnit AI Solutions is ₹71.00 and 52-week low of Rnit AI Solutions is ₹37.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Rnit AI Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rnit AI Solutions has shown returns of -4.12% over the past day, 29.05% for the past month, -9.45% over 3 months, -2.39% over 1 year, -0.8% across 3 years, and -0.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rnit AI Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rnit AI Solutions are 33.01 and 4.33 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Rnit AI Solutions News

