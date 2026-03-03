Here's the live share price of Rnit AI Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rnit AI Solutions has declined 0.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.39%.
Rnit AI Solutions’s current P/E of 33.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rnit AI Solutions
|-0.58
|-1.66
|-10.84
|-2.39
|-2.39
|-0.80
|-0.48
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Rnit AI Solutions has declined 2.39% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Rnit AI Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.67
|53.06
|10
|53.92
|52.85
|20
|51.38
|51.64
|50
|49.26
|50.06
|100
|49.24
|47.58
|200
|40.55
|40.28
In the latest quarter, Rnit AI Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.28%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 3:12 AM IST
|Rnit AI Solutions - RNIT AI Solutions Limited ('RNIT') Has Successfully Rolled Out An AI-Based Facial Recognition Attendance
|Feb 19, 2026, 2:56 AM IST
|Rnit AI Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:44 PM IST
|Rnit AI Solutions - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 Together With The Lim
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:27 PM IST
|Rnit AI Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended D
|Feb 10, 2026, 9:56 PM IST
|Rnit AI Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months En
Rnit AI Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31501RJ1985PLC003427 and registration number is 003427. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rnit AI Solutions is ₹51.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rnit AI Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rnit AI Solutions is ₹366.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rnit AI Solutions are ₹52.99 and ₹50.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rnit AI Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rnit AI Solutions is ₹71.00 and 52-week low of Rnit AI Solutions is ₹37.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rnit AI Solutions has shown returns of -4.12% over the past day, 29.05% for the past month, -9.45% over 3 months, -2.39% over 1 year, -0.8% across 3 years, and -0.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rnit AI Solutions are 33.01 and 4.33 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.