Here's the live share price of RNFI Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of RNFI Services has gained 7.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.55%.
RNFI Services’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RNFI Services
|-5.03
|-8.11
|-21.51
|-10.72
|10.55
|12.79
|7.49
|PB Fintech
|-1.72
|0.47
|-20.13
|-19.74
|1.17
|34.92
|4.09
|One97 Communications
|-6.39
|-11.58
|-20.88
|-17.77
|45.83
|19.05
|-7.46
|AvenuesAI
|-8.75
|-9.11
|-12.02
|0.25
|0.48
|4.94
|-6.07
|MOS Utility
|-9.40
|-1.50
|-12.22
|-13.28
|-23.18
|27.85
|15.88
|DiGiSPICE Technologies
|-10.17
|-10.03
|-28.53
|-28.01
|-4.83
|-2.66
|-29.61
|Suvidhaa Infoserve
|-5.32
|-3.72
|-23.80
|-31.16
|-38.31
|-10.31
|-51.37
|AGS Transact Technologies
|-6.94
|-13.88
|-20.62
|-38.76
|-82.34
|-61.28
|-53.91
Over the last one year, RNFI Services has gained 10.55% compared to peers like PB Fintech (1.17%), One97 Communications (45.83%), AvenuesAI (0.48%). From a 5 year perspective, RNFI Services has outperformed peers relative to PB Fintech (4.09%) and One97 Communications (-7.46%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|291.34
|283.37
|10
|298.32
|290.39
|20
|300.93
|295.42
|50
|302.39
|304.51
|100
|327.69
|310.49
|200
|303.74
|295.67
In the latest quarter, RNFI Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.42%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the RNFI Services fact sheet for more information
RNFI Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140DL2015PLC286390 and registration number is 286390. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Financial Technologies (Fintech). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 275.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RNFI Services is ₹272.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The RNFI Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of RNFI Services is ₹678.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RNFI Services are ₹285.00 and ₹268.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RNFI Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RNFI Services is ₹404.00 and 52-week low of RNFI Services is ₹205.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The RNFI Services has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -8.29% for the past month, -23.98% over 3 months, 10.55% over 1 year, 12.79% across 3 years, and 7.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RNFI Services are 0.00 and 4.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.