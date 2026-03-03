Facebook Pixel Code
RNFI Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

RNFI SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of RNFI Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹272.00 Closed
-0.15₹ -0.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
RNFI Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹268.00₹285.00
₹272.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹205.00₹404.00
₹272.00
Open Price
₹268.00
Prev. Close
₹272.40
Volume
11,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of RNFI Services has gained 7.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.55%.

RNFI Services’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

RNFI Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RNFI Services		-5.03-8.11-21.51-10.7210.5512.797.49
PB Fintech		-1.720.47-20.13-19.741.1734.924.09
One97 Communications		-6.39-11.58-20.88-17.7745.8319.05-7.46
AvenuesAI		-8.75-9.11-12.020.250.484.94-6.07
MOS Utility		-9.40-1.50-12.22-13.28-23.1827.8515.88
DiGiSPICE Technologies		-10.17-10.03-28.53-28.01-4.83-2.66-29.61
Suvidhaa Infoserve		-5.32-3.72-23.80-31.16-38.31-10.31-51.37
AGS Transact Technologies		-6.94-13.88-20.62-38.76-82.34-61.28-53.91

Over the last one year, RNFI Services has gained 10.55% compared to peers like PB Fintech (1.17%), One97 Communications (45.83%), AvenuesAI (0.48%). From a 5 year perspective, RNFI Services has outperformed peers relative to PB Fintech (4.09%) and One97 Communications (-7.46%).

RNFI Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

RNFI Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5291.34283.37
10298.32290.39
20300.93295.42
50302.39304.51
100327.69310.49
200303.74295.67

RNFI Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RNFI Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.42%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

RNFI Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the RNFI Services fact sheet for more information

About RNFI Services

RNFI Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140DL2015PLC286390 and registration number is 286390. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Financial Technologies (Fintech). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 275.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ranveer Khyaliya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepankar Aggarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kirandeep Singh Anand
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Srivastava
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avtar Singh Monga
    Independent Director

FAQs on RNFI Services Share Price

What is the share price of RNFI Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RNFI Services is ₹272.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is RNFI Services?

The RNFI Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of RNFI Services?

The market cap of RNFI Services is ₹678.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RNFI Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RNFI Services are ₹285.00 and ₹268.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RNFI Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RNFI Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RNFI Services is ₹404.00 and 52-week low of RNFI Services is ₹205.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the RNFI Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The RNFI Services has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -8.29% for the past month, -23.98% over 3 months, 10.55% over 1 year, 12.79% across 3 years, and 7.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RNFI Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RNFI Services are 0.00 and 4.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

RNFI Services News

