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RMC Switchgears Share Price

NSE
BSE

RMC SWITCHGEARS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of RMC Switchgears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹332.85 Closed
-6.32₹ -22.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RMC Switchgears Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹330.15₹359.65
₹332.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹245.00₹897.00
₹332.85
Open Price
₹355.35
Prev. Close
₹355.30
Volume
10,936

Source: Dion Global

RMC Switchgears Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RMC Switchgears		32.4211.83-26.79-22.06-59.44-5.5776.80
Hitachi Energy India		1.242.20-6.5844.7357.2797.8476.28
S & S Power Switchgear		-2.68-15.22-20.6718.70-19.2267.9470.01
Veto Switchgears & Cables		0.70-2.204.0119.73-2.24-0.50-0.70
Integra Switchgear		05.004.8327.32-3.37206.50103.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RMC Switchgears has declined 59.44% compared to peers like Hitachi Energy India (57.27%), S & S Power Switchgear (-19.22%), Veto Switchgears & Cables (-2.24%). From a 5 year perspective, RMC Switchgears has outperformed peers relative to Hitachi Energy India (76.28%) and S & S Power Switchgear (70.01%).

RMC Switchgears Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RMC Switchgears Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5264.43305.96
10265.86291.86
20280.4290.17
50310.23315.25
100369.28357.51
200431.41434.22

Source: Dion Global

RMC Switchgears Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RMC Switchgears remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.48%, FII holding rose to 2.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RMC Switchgears Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTRMC Switchgears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTRMC Switchgears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 04, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTRMC Switchgears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 24, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTRMC Switchgears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 24, 2026, 05:00 PM IST ISTRMC Switchgears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About RMC Switchgears

RMC Switchgears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111RJ1994PLC008698 and registration number is 008698. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neha Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ankit Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Krati Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mane Shriram Vishwasrao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Kumar Jain
    Director

FAQs on RMC Switchgears Share Price

What is the share price of RMC Switchgears?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RMC Switchgears is ₹332.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RMC Switchgears?

The RMC Switchgears is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RMC Switchgears?

The market cap of RMC Switchgears is ₹352.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RMC Switchgears?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RMC Switchgears are ₹359.65 and ₹330.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RMC Switchgears?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RMC Switchgears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RMC Switchgears is ₹897.00 and 52-week low of RMC Switchgears is ₹245.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RMC Switchgears performed historically in terms of returns?

The RMC Switchgears has shown returns of -6.32% over the past day, 11.83% for the past month, -26.79% over 3 months, -59.44% over 1 year, -5.57% across 3 years, and 76.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RMC Switchgears?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RMC Switchgears are 0.00 and 2.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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