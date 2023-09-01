Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.36
|24.84
|124.71
|235.75
|1,714.73
|5,168.97
|1,122.40
|-4.58
|10.02
|12.28
|31.97
|16.48
|382.77
|513.27
|-4.00
|26.37
|34.94
|49.12
|25.97
|214.48
|-16.05
|0.23
|-0.54
|152.46
|91.49
|96.78
|319.83
|388.95
|0
|0
|0
|9.92
|15.27
|15.27
|15.27
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
RMC Switchgears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111RJ1994PLC008698 and registration number is 008698. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RMC Switchgears Ltd. is ₹525.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RMC Switchgears Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of RMC Switchgears Ltd. is 11.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RMC Switchgears Ltd. is ₹764.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RMC Switchgears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RMC Switchgears Ltd. is ₹739.50 and 52-week low of RMC Switchgears Ltd. is ₹42.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.