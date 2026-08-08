What is the share price of RMC Switchgears? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RMC Switchgears is ₹332.85 as on .

What kind of stock is RMC Switchgears? The RMC Switchgears is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RMC Switchgears? The market cap of RMC Switchgears is ₹352.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RMC Switchgears? Today’s highest and lowest price of RMC Switchgears are ₹359.65 and ₹330.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RMC Switchgears? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RMC Switchgears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RMC Switchgears is ₹897.00 and 52-week low of RMC Switchgears is ₹245.00 as on .

How has the RMC Switchgears performed historically in terms of returns? The RMC Switchgears has shown returns of -6.32% over the past day, 11.83% for the past month, -26.79% over 3 months, -59.44% over 1 year, -5.57% across 3 years, and 76.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RMC Switchgears? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RMC Switchgears are 0.00 and 2.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global