RMC SWITCHGEARS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Switchgear/Circuit Breaker | Smallcap | BSE
₹764.00 Closed
4.7834.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
RMC Switchgears Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹746.90₹765.60
₹764.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.00₹739.50
₹764.00
Open Price
₹746.90
Prev. Close
₹729.15
Volume
57,500

RMC Switchgears Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1770.77
  • R2777.53
  • R3789.47
  • Pivot
    758.83
  • S1752.07
  • S2740.13
  • S3733.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5207.65710.05
  • 10185.22696.96
  • 20149.55665.57
  • 5092.12576.08
  • 10064.76479.23
  • 20046.19370.16

RMC Switchgears Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.3624.84124.71235.751,714.735,168.971,122.40
-4.5810.0212.2831.9716.48382.77513.27
-4.0026.3734.9449.1225.97214.48-16.05
0.23-0.54152.4691.4996.78319.83388.95
0009.9215.2715.2715.27

RMC Switchgears Ltd. Share Holdings

RMC Switchgears Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About RMC Switchgears Ltd.

RMC Switchgears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111RJ1994PLC008698 and registration number is 008698. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neha Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Krati Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on RMC Switchgears Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RMC Switchgears Ltd.?

The market cap of RMC Switchgears Ltd. is ₹525.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RMC Switchgears Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RMC Switchgears Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of RMC Switchgears Ltd. is 11.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RMC Switchgears Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RMC Switchgears Ltd. is ₹764.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RMC Switchgears Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RMC Switchgears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RMC Switchgears Ltd. is ₹739.50 and 52-week low of RMC Switchgears Ltd. is ₹42.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

