Here's the live share price of RMC Switchgears along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RMC Switchgears
|32.42
|11.83
|-26.79
|-22.06
|-59.44
|-5.57
|76.80
|Hitachi Energy India
|1.24
|2.20
|-6.58
|44.73
|57.27
|97.84
|76.28
|S & S Power Switchgear
|-2.68
|-15.22
|-20.67
|18.70
|-19.22
|67.94
|70.01
|Veto Switchgears & Cables
|0.70
|-2.20
|4.01
|19.73
|-2.24
|-0.50
|-0.70
|Integra Switchgear
|0
|5.00
|4.83
|27.32
|-3.37
|206.50
|103.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RMC Switchgears has declined 59.44% compared to peers like Hitachi Energy India (57.27%), S & S Power Switchgear (-19.22%), Veto Switchgears & Cables (-2.24%). From a 5 year perspective, RMC Switchgears has outperformed peers relative to Hitachi Energy India (76.28%) and S & S Power Switchgear (70.01%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|264.43
|305.96
|10
|265.86
|291.86
|20
|280.4
|290.17
|50
|310.23
|315.25
|100
|369.28
|357.51
|200
|431.41
|434.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RMC Switchgears remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.48%, FII holding rose to 2.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|RMC Switchgears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|RMC Switchgears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|RMC Switchgears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|RMC Switchgears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:00 PM IST IST
|RMC Switchgears - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
RMC Switchgears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111RJ1994PLC008698 and registration number is 008698. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RMC Switchgears is ₹332.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RMC Switchgears is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RMC Switchgears is ₹352.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RMC Switchgears are ₹359.65 and ₹330.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RMC Switchgears stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RMC Switchgears is ₹897.00 and 52-week low of RMC Switchgears is ₹245.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RMC Switchgears has shown returns of -6.32% over the past day, 11.83% for the past month, -26.79% over 3 months, -59.44% over 1 year, -5.57% across 3 years, and 76.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RMC Switchgears are 0.00 and 2.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global