Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.91
|-10.28
|-8.72
|39.50
|162.54
|-23.93
|-9.18
|-5.25
|34.70
|50.85
|129.89
|50.48
|432.48
|-27.98
|3.44
|17.06
|30.52
|29.92
|9.57
|-22.66
|-13.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|01 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH2004PLC150101 and registration number is 150101. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber plates, sheets, strips, rods, tubes, pipes, hoses and profile -shapes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is ₹55.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is 3.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is ₹44.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is ₹63.00 and 52-week low of RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is ₹14.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.