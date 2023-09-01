Follow Us

RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RM DRIP AND SPRINKLERS SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Micro Irrigation Systems | Smallcap | NSE
₹44.50 Closed
-4.91-2.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.50₹44.50
₹44.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.45₹63.00
₹44.50
Open Price
₹44.50
Prev. Close
₹46.80
Volume
2,000

RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.5
  • R244.5
  • R344.5
  • Pivot
    44.5
  • S144.5
  • S244.5
  • S344.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.6347.37
  • 1015.6247.24
  • 2016.347
  • 5016.2147.13
  • 10015.9643.65
  • 20017.7536.84

RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.91-10.28-8.7239.50162.54-23.93-9.18
-5.2534.7050.85129.8950.48432.48-27.98
3.4417.0630.5229.929.57-22.66-13.13

RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jan, 2022Board MeetingOthers
01 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd.

RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27200MH2004PLC150101 and registration number is 150101. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber plates, sheets, strips, rods, tubes, pipes, hoses and profile -shapes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shyam Sundar Dash
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Hanmant Kshirsagar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nivrutti Pandurang Kedar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arjun Ramji Makani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ulka Krishna Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kewal Kundanlal Handa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Raghunathrao Saraf
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shahina Hamid Mukadam
    Independent Director

FAQs on RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is ₹55.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is 3.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is ₹44.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is ₹63.00 and 52-week low of RM Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd. is ₹14.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

