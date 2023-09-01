Follow Us

RLF LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.16 Closed
4.940.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
RLF Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.80₹6.16
₹6.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.01₹8.83
₹6.16
Open Price
₹6.10
Prev. Close
₹5.87
Volume
1,679

RLF Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.28
  • R26.4
  • R36.64
  • Pivot
    6.04
  • S15.92
  • S25.68
  • S35.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.466.03
  • 105.396.09
  • 205.536.11
  • 505.656.19
  • 1005.326.33
  • 2005.976.35

RLF Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.659.412.33-13.489.80155.6050.24
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.23-0.078.6214.244.63164.25103.78
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

RLF Ltd. Share Holdings

RLF Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RLF Ltd.

RLF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR1979PLC032747 and registration number is 032747. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Khanna
    Director
  • Mr. Vikas Grover
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Khanna
    Director
  • Mrs. Gunja Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Bal Wan
    Director

FAQs on RLF Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RLF Ltd.?

The market cap of RLF Ltd. is ₹6.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RLF Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RLF Ltd. is -2.18 and PB ratio of RLF Ltd. is 0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RLF Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RLF Ltd. is ₹6.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RLF Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RLF Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RLF Ltd. is ₹8.83 and 52-week low of RLF Ltd. is ₹5.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

