Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.65
|9.41
|2.33
|-13.48
|9.80
|155.60
|50.24
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.23
|-0.07
|8.62
|14.24
|4.63
|164.25
|103.78
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RLF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR1979PLC032747 and registration number is 032747. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RLF Ltd. is ₹6.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RLF Ltd. is -2.18 and PB ratio of RLF Ltd. is 0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RLF Ltd. is ₹6.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RLF Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RLF Ltd. is ₹8.83 and 52-week low of RLF Ltd. is ₹5.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.