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RLF Share Price

NSE
BSE

RLF

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of RLF along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.90 Closed
1.14₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RLF Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.90₹8.90
₹8.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.55₹12.62
₹8.90
Open Price
₹8.90
Prev. Close
₹8.80
Volume
31

Source: Dion Global

RLF Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RLF		-4.30-11.09-8.06-25.21-10.1012.5614.51
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RLF has declined 10.10% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, RLF has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

RLF Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RLF Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.788.86
108.948.92
209.199.11
509.599.46
1009.889.7
2009.899.83

Source: Dion Global

RLF Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RLF saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.75%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RLF Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTRLF - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 18, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTRLF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 17, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTRLF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jun 23, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTRLF - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of RLF Limited
Jun 18, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTRLF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue

Source: Dion Global

About RLF

RLF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR1979PLC032747 and registration number is 032747. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Khanna
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Khanna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Karm Sawhney
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gunja Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on RLF Share Price

What is the share price of RLF?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RLF is ₹8.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RLF?

The RLF is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RLF?

The market cap of RLF is ₹8.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RLF?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RLF are ₹8.90 and ₹8.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RLF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RLF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RLF is ₹12.62 and 52-week low of RLF is ₹7.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RLF performed historically in terms of returns?

The RLF has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, -11.09% for the past month, -8.06% over 3 months, -10.1% over 1 year, 12.56% across 3 years, and 14.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RLF?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RLF are 29.47 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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