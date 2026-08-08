What is the share price of RLF? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RLF is ₹8.90 as on .

What kind of stock is RLF? The RLF is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RLF? The market cap of RLF is ₹8.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RLF? Today’s highest and lowest price of RLF are ₹8.90 and ₹8.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RLF? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RLF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RLF is ₹12.62 and 52-week low of RLF is ₹7.55 as on .

How has the RLF performed historically in terms of returns? The RLF has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, -11.09% for the past month, -8.06% over 3 months, -10.1% over 1 year, 12.56% across 3 years, and 14.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RLF? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RLF are 29.47 and 1.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global