Here's the live share price of RLF along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RLF
|-4.30
|-11.09
|-8.06
|-25.21
|-10.10
|12.56
|14.51
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RLF has declined 10.10% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, RLF has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.78
|8.86
|10
|8.94
|8.92
|20
|9.19
|9.11
|50
|9.59
|9.46
|100
|9.88
|9.7
|200
|9.89
|9.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RLF saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.75%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|RLF - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|RLF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|RLF - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jun 23, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|RLF - Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of RLF Limited
|Jun 18, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|RLF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Source: Dion Global
RLF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR1979PLC032747 and registration number is 032747. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RLF is ₹8.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RLF is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RLF is ₹8.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RLF are ₹8.90 and ₹8.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RLF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RLF is ₹12.62 and 52-week low of RLF is ₹7.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RLF has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, -11.09% for the past month, -8.06% over 3 months, -10.1% over 1 year, 12.56% across 3 years, and 14.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RLF are 29.47 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global