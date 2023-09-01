What is the Market Cap of RKEC Projects Ltd.? The market cap of RKEC Projects Ltd. is ₹180.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RKEC Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of RKEC Projects Ltd. is 13.43 and PB ratio of RKEC Projects Ltd. is 1.22 as on .

What is the share price of RKEC Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RKEC Projects Ltd. is ₹75.40 as on .