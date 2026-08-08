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RKEC Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

RKEC PROJECTS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of RKEC Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.42 Closed
4.74₹ 1.24
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RKEC Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.18₹27.98
₹27.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.90₹81.50
₹27.42
Open Price
₹26.90
Prev. Close
₹26.18
Volume
39,128

Source: Dion Global

RKEC Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RKEC Projects		5.34-1.93-28.11-39.92-59.11-23.14-21.43
Larsen & Toubro		2.971.610.82-1.4011.3815.4520.49
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.500.31-24.40-26.44-32.6523.0950.63
NBCC (India)		0.56-3.26-1.57-6.55-13.0543.7924.48
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-3.91-9.18-10.89-12.1415.0418.57
Cemindia Projects		-11.68-19.1424.5188.8065.5488.3971.53
Afcons Infrastructure		1.14-11.60-18.58-19.50-32.79-16.68-10.37
NCC		3.20-1.93-14.40-7.88-34.53-2.2311.31
Welspun Enterprises		-0.57-3.5212.2915.3629.0528.9442.01
PNC Infratech		-8.83-6.290.28-4.24-27.02-13.68-6.11
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.11-3.58-3.45-7.79-14.783.1016.96
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.89-15.733.38-6.217.3120.85
Keystone Realtors		-4.96-9.05-11.57-21.59-35.55-15.36-7.36
Man Infraconstruction		16.0811.41-15.52-5.23-31.83-7.6418.86
KNR Constructions		14.899.603.73-4.61-32.72-16.63-13.12
PSP Projects		-1.54-10.1113.1620.5239.026.0616.55
AGI Infra		-2.93-12.24-18.3022.7842.4450.6927.89
HG Infra Engineering		1.97-2.20-12.68-21.20-43.09-15.70-0.61
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.28-8.04-15.51-27.83-38.924.332.89
Patel Engineering		4.61-14.55-1.92-6.66-18.10-16.5112.00

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RKEC Projects has declined 59.11% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, RKEC Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).

RKEC Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RKEC Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.3526.6
1026.5626.62
2026.8326.86
5028.1928.52
10031.932.72
20043.0941.83

Source: Dion Global

RKEC Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RKEC Projects saw a drop in promoter holding to 115.50%, while DII stake increased to 3.96%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RKEC Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the RKEC Projects fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About RKEC Projects

RKEC Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200AP2005PLC045795 and registration number is 045795. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 399.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G Radhakrishna
    Chairman
  • Mr. R Jayachandran
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. G Parvathi Devi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. G V Rama Mohan
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Vice Adm.(Retd) Satish Soni
    Independent Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) P R Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T Peter Lucas
    Independent Director
  • Brig.(Retd) J Kameswara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sobhag Mal Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on RKEC Projects Share Price

What is the share price of RKEC Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RKEC Projects is ₹27.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RKEC Projects?

The RKEC Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of RKEC Projects?

The market cap of RKEC Projects is ₹70.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RKEC Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RKEC Projects are ₹27.98 and ₹26.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RKEC Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RKEC Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RKEC Projects is ₹81.50 and 52-week low of RKEC Projects is ₹23.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RKEC Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The RKEC Projects has shown returns of 4.74% over the past day, -1.93% for the past month, -28.11% over 3 months, -59.11% over 1 year, -23.14% across 3 years, and -21.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RKEC Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RKEC Projects are 7.45 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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