Here's the live share price of RKEC Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RKEC Projects
|5.34
|-1.93
|-28.11
|-39.92
|-59.11
|-23.14
|-21.43
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.97
|1.61
|0.82
|-1.40
|11.38
|15.45
|20.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.50
|0.31
|-24.40
|-26.44
|-32.65
|23.09
|50.63
|NBCC (India)
|0.56
|-3.26
|-1.57
|-6.55
|-13.05
|43.79
|24.48
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-3.91
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.14
|15.04
|18.57
|Cemindia Projects
|-11.68
|-19.14
|24.51
|88.80
|65.54
|88.39
|71.53
|Afcons Infrastructure
|1.14
|-11.60
|-18.58
|-19.50
|-32.79
|-16.68
|-10.37
|NCC
|3.20
|-1.93
|-14.40
|-7.88
|-34.53
|-2.23
|11.31
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.57
|-3.52
|12.29
|15.36
|29.05
|28.94
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.83
|-6.29
|0.28
|-4.24
|-27.02
|-13.68
|-6.11
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.11
|-3.58
|-3.45
|-7.79
|-14.78
|3.10
|16.96
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.89
|-15.73
|3.38
|-6.21
|7.31
|20.85
|Keystone Realtors
|-4.96
|-9.05
|-11.57
|-21.59
|-35.55
|-15.36
|-7.36
|Man Infraconstruction
|16.08
|11.41
|-15.52
|-5.23
|-31.83
|-7.64
|18.86
|KNR Constructions
|14.89
|9.60
|3.73
|-4.61
|-32.72
|-16.63
|-13.12
|PSP Projects
|-1.54
|-10.11
|13.16
|20.52
|39.02
|6.06
|16.55
|AGI Infra
|-2.93
|-12.24
|-18.30
|22.78
|42.44
|50.69
|27.89
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.97
|-2.20
|-12.68
|-21.20
|-43.09
|-15.70
|-0.61
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.28
|-8.04
|-15.51
|-27.83
|-38.92
|4.33
|2.89
|Patel Engineering
|4.61
|-14.55
|-1.92
|-6.66
|-18.10
|-16.51
|12.00
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RKEC Projects has declined 59.11% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, RKEC Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.35
|26.6
|10
|26.56
|26.62
|20
|26.83
|26.86
|50
|28.19
|28.52
|100
|31.9
|32.72
|200
|43.09
|41.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RKEC Projects saw a drop in promoter holding to 115.50%, while DII stake increased to 3.96%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the RKEC Projects fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
RKEC Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200AP2005PLC045795 and registration number is 045795. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 399.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RKEC Projects is ₹27.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RKEC Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of RKEC Projects is ₹70.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RKEC Projects are ₹27.98 and ₹26.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RKEC Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RKEC Projects is ₹81.50 and 52-week low of RKEC Projects is ₹23.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RKEC Projects has shown returns of 4.74% over the past day, -1.93% for the past month, -28.11% over 3 months, -59.11% over 1 year, -23.14% across 3 years, and -21.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RKEC Projects are 7.45 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global