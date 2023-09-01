Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|17.60
|21.19
|35.30
|27.43
|51.76
|108.85
|-20.53
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RKEC Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200AP2005PLC045795 and registration number is 045795. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RKEC Projects Ltd. is ₹180.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RKEC Projects Ltd. is 13.43 and PB ratio of RKEC Projects Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RKEC Projects Ltd. is ₹75.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RKEC Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RKEC Projects Ltd. is ₹81.80 and 52-week low of RKEC Projects Ltd. is ₹41.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.