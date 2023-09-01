Follow Us

RKEC Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RKEC PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹75.40 Closed
1.140.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RKEC Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.00₹77.50
₹75.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.00₹81.80
₹75.40
Open Price
₹77.00
Prev. Close
₹74.55
Volume
1,13,867

RKEC Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R177.67
  • R279.83
  • R382.17
  • Pivot
    75.33
  • S173.17
  • S270.83
  • S368.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.9271.56
  • 1047.3168.05
  • 2047.2165.02
  • 5047.5862.44
  • 10044.6261.1
  • 20049.658.97

RKEC Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.6021.1935.3027.4351.76108.85-20.53
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

RKEC Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

RKEC Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RKEC Projects Ltd.

RKEC Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200AP2005PLC045795 and registration number is 045795. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G Radhakrishna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. G V Rammohan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. G Parvathi Devi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. T Lucas Peter
    Independent Director
  • Brig. J K Rao
    Independent Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) P R Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Vice Adm.(Retd) Satish Soni
    Independent Director

FAQs on RKEC Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RKEC Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of RKEC Projects Ltd. is ₹180.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RKEC Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RKEC Projects Ltd. is 13.43 and PB ratio of RKEC Projects Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RKEC Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RKEC Projects Ltd. is ₹75.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RKEC Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RKEC Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RKEC Projects Ltd. is ₹81.80 and 52-week low of RKEC Projects Ltd. is ₹41.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

