What is the share price of RKEC Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RKEC Projects is ₹27.42 as on .

What kind of stock is RKEC Projects? The RKEC Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of RKEC Projects? The market cap of RKEC Projects is ₹70.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RKEC Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of RKEC Projects are ₹27.98 and ₹26.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RKEC Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RKEC Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RKEC Projects is ₹81.50 and 52-week low of RKEC Projects is ₹23.90 as on .

How has the RKEC Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The RKEC Projects has shown returns of 4.74% over the past day, -1.93% for the past month, -28.11% over 3 months, -59.11% over 1 year, -23.14% across 3 years, and -21.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RKEC Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RKEC Projects are 7.45 and 0.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global