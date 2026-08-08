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RKD Agri & Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

RKD AGRI & RETAIL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of RKD Agri & Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.14 Closed
-4.61₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RKD Agri & Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.14₹4.34
₹4.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.85₹8.87
₹4.14
Open Price
₹4.34
Prev. Close
₹4.34
Volume
1,515

Source: Dion Global

RKD Agri & Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RKD Agri & Retail		-19.30-30.42-31.57-9.01-32.02-2.962.00
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RKD Agri & Retail has declined 32.02% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, RKD Agri & Retail has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

RKD Agri & Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RKD Agri & Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.264.91
105.445.18
205.865.53
506.345.79
1005.385.73
2005.725.85

Source: Dion Global

RKD Agri & Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RKD Agri & Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RKD Agri & Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTRKD Agri & Retail - Update on board meeting
Aug 07, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTRKD Agri & Retail - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On 11-08-2026
May 28, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTRKD Agri & Retail - DECLARATION OF NON APPLICABILITY OF REG 23(9) FOR MAR 2026 ALONG WITH AUDITED RESULTS FOR MAR 2026
May 28, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTRKD Agri & Retail - DECLARATION ALONG WITH OUTCOME OF BM HELD ON 28-05-2026
May 28, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTRKD Agri & Retail - APPROVED AUDITED FINANCIALS FOR MAR 2026 QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED

Source: Dion Global

About RKD Agri & Retail

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400MH1986PLC316001 and registration number is 008652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Crop and animal production, hunting and related service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Malshi Savla
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Meena Nilesh Savla
    Director
  • Mr. Raksha Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hetal Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Roshani Shedge
    Independent Director

FAQs on RKD Agri & Retail Share Price

What is the share price of RKD Agri & Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RKD Agri & Retail is ₹4.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RKD Agri & Retail?

The RKD Agri & Retail is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RKD Agri & Retail?

The market cap of RKD Agri & Retail is ₹24.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RKD Agri & Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RKD Agri & Retail are ₹4.34 and ₹4.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RKD Agri & Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RKD Agri & Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RKD Agri & Retail is ₹8.87 and 52-week low of RKD Agri & Retail is ₹3.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RKD Agri & Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The RKD Agri & Retail has shown returns of -4.61% over the past day, -30.42% for the past month, -31.57% over 3 months, -32.02% over 1 year, -2.96% across 3 years, and 2.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RKD Agri & Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RKD Agri & Retail are -28.87 and 6.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

RKD Agri & Retail News

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