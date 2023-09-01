What is the Market Cap of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd.? The market cap of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is ₹9.57 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd.? P/E ratio of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is -526.83 and PB ratio of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is 3.94 as on .

What is the share price of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is ₹4.32 as on .