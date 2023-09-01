Follow Us

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RKD AGRI & RETAIL LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.32 Closed
00
As on May 17, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.32₹4.32
₹4.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.93₹4.32
₹4.32
Open Price
₹4.32
Prev. Close
₹4.32
Volume
0

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.32
  • R24.32
  • R34.32
  • Pivot
    4.32
  • S14.32
  • S24.32
  • S34.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.734.33
  • 107.365.37
  • 209.127.82
  • 505.040
  • 1004.590
  • 2006.230

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
009.929.929.92-60.73-60.90
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. Share Holdings

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Dec, 2022Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RKD Agri & Retail Ltd.

RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400MH1986PLC316001 and registration number is 008652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing and service activities related to printing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Malshi Savla
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Meena Nilesh Savla
    Director
  • Mr. Samirkumar Bharatbhai Sampat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hetal Dave
    Independent Director

FAQs on RKD Agri & Retail Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd.?

The market cap of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is ₹9.57 Cr as on May 17, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is -526.83 and PB ratio of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is 3.94 as on May 17, 2023.

What is the share price of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is ₹4.32 as on May 17, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is ₹4.32 and 52-week low of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is ₹3.93 as on May 17, 2023.

