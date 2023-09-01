Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|9.92
|9.92
|9.92
|-60.73
|-60.90
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400MH1986PLC316001 and registration number is 008652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Printing and service activities related to printing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is ₹9.57 Cr as on May 17, 2023.
P/E ratio of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is -526.83 and PB ratio of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is 3.94 as on May 17, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is ₹4.32 as on May 17, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is ₹4.32 and 52-week low of RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is ₹3.93 as on May 17, 2023.