What is the share price of RKD Agri & Retail? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RKD Agri & Retail is ₹4.14 as on .

What kind of stock is RKD Agri & Retail? The RKD Agri & Retail is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RKD Agri & Retail? The market cap of RKD Agri & Retail is ₹24.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RKD Agri & Retail? Today’s highest and lowest price of RKD Agri & Retail are ₹4.34 and ₹4.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RKD Agri & Retail? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RKD Agri & Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RKD Agri & Retail is ₹8.87 and 52-week low of RKD Agri & Retail is ₹3.85 as on .

How has the RKD Agri & Retail performed historically in terms of returns? The RKD Agri & Retail has shown returns of -4.61% over the past day, -30.42% for the past month, -31.57% over 3 months, -32.02% over 1 year, -2.96% across 3 years, and 2.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RKD Agri & Retail? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RKD Agri & Retail are -28.87 and 6.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global