Here's the live share price of RKD Agri & Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RKD Agri & Retail
|-19.30
|-30.42
|-31.57
|-9.01
|-32.02
|-2.96
|2.00
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RKD Agri & Retail has declined 32.02% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, RKD Agri & Retail has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.26
|4.91
|10
|5.44
|5.18
|20
|5.86
|5.53
|50
|6.34
|5.79
|100
|5.38
|5.73
|200
|5.72
|5.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RKD Agri & Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|RKD Agri & Retail - Update on board meeting
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|RKD Agri & Retail - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On 11-08-2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|RKD Agri & Retail - DECLARATION OF NON APPLICABILITY OF REG 23(9) FOR MAR 2026 ALONG WITH AUDITED RESULTS FOR MAR 2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|RKD Agri & Retail - DECLARATION ALONG WITH OUTCOME OF BM HELD ON 28-05-2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|RKD Agri & Retail - APPROVED AUDITED FINANCIALS FOR MAR 2026 QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED
Source: Dion Global
RKD Agri & Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400MH1986PLC316001 and registration number is 008652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Crop and animal production, hunting and related service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RKD Agri & Retail is ₹4.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RKD Agri & Retail is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RKD Agri & Retail is ₹24.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RKD Agri & Retail are ₹4.34 and ₹4.14.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RKD Agri & Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RKD Agri & Retail is ₹8.87 and 52-week low of RKD Agri & Retail is ₹3.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RKD Agri & Retail has shown returns of -4.61% over the past day, -30.42% for the past month, -31.57% over 3 months, -32.02% over 1 year, -2.96% across 3 years, and 2.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RKD Agri & Retail are -28.87 and 6.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global