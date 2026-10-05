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R.K. Fashion Accessories Share Price

Sector
Gems and Jewellery

R.K. Fashion Accessories has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 5, 2026 and will close on Oct 7, 2026. The price band has been set at 77.00-82.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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R.K. Fashion Accessories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

R.K. Fashion Accessories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titan Company		-7.54-110.7710.2130.7612.2115.94
Kalyan Jewellers India		-7.77-10.4236.1834.027.3932.0348.41
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart		5.8746.7256.1156.1156.1116.019.32
Thangamayil Jewellery		-5.33-7.2-23.0337.17132.8859.0854.51
PC Jeweller		-9.1425.9330.1556.15-4.469.7737.69
Sky Gold and Diamonds		2.157.6442.51138.39184.99191.14104.82
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		-2.64-3.1338.0784.2928.7813.017.61
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-3.89-1.713.872.28-7.44-9.81-6.01
Senco Gold		-4.14-8.95-4.349.9-9.07-0.399.39
Goldiam International		-4.38-9.68-7.942.116.2648.5217.25
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		1.4959.08247.08418.15252.979.7651.14
D P Abhushan		32.1936.7596.2786.6329.8343.4753.54
Shanti Gold International		-6.824.7638.0379.4242.269.815.77
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		3.392.35-2.8225.7917.466.183.66
Rajesh Exports		-5.06-19.45-30.16-26.64-65.41-49.53-36.08
Deepa Jewellers		-9.83-1.13-1.13-1.13-1.13-0.38-0.23
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels		6.1972.3158.07291.62348.4287.9246.01
Motisons Jewellers		0.1715.8826.1843.61-3.0919.9711.54
Renaissance Global		-2.9717.9334.8357.0434.8215.710.38

Source: Dion Global

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About R.K. Fashion Accessories

R.K. Fashion Accessories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18109WB2010PLC144256 and registration number is 144256. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohammed Qasim
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Imran
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Aurangzeb
    Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Usman
    Director & CEO
  • Ms. Babita Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sayak Dutta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Soumi Mitra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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