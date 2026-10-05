R.K. Fashion Accessories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18109WB2010PLC144256 and registration number is 144256. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.