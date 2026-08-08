Here's the live share price of Riwind Green Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Riwind Green Energy
|8.00
|-23.02
|-28.57
|-53.38
|17.76
|23.63
|-6.72
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Riwind Green Energy has gained 17.76% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Riwind Green Energy has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.57
|17.91
|10
|19.74
|18.88
|20
|21.65
|20.23
|50
|21.58
|22.29
|100
|25.46
|25.64
|200
|35.39
|29.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Riwind Green Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.77%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 02, 2026, 04:07 AM IST IST
|Riwind Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 24, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Riwind Green Energy - Clarification sought from CMX Holdings Ltd
|Jun 19, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|CMX Holdings - Results_Audited Financial Results For Forth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|Jun 16, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|CMX Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Audited Financial Results Of The Comp
|Jun 10, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|CMX Holdings - Clarification
Source: Dion Global
Riwind Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MP1990PLC007674 and registration number is 007674. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riwind Green Energy is ₹19.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Riwind Green Energy is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Riwind Green Energy is ₹21.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Riwind Green Energy are ₹19.03 and ₹18.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riwind Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riwind Green Energy is ₹69.13 and 52-week low of Riwind Green Energy is ₹15.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Riwind Green Energy has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -23.02% for the past month, -28.57% over 3 months, 17.76% over 1 year, 23.63% across 3 years, and -6.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riwind Green Energy are -31.56 and -3.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global