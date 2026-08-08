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Riwind Green Energy Share Price

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BSE

RIWIND GREEN ENERGY

DCM Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Riwind Green Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.03 Closed
4.96₹ 0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Riwind Green Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.13₹19.03
₹19.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.10₹69.13
₹19.03
Open Price
₹18.13
Prev. Close
₹18.13
Volume
7,343

Source: Dion Global

Riwind Green Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Riwind Green Energy		8.00-23.02-28.57-53.3817.7623.63-6.72
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Riwind Green Energy has gained 17.76% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Riwind Green Energy has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Riwind Green Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Riwind Green Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.5717.91
1019.7418.88
2021.6520.23
5021.5822.29
10025.4625.64
20035.3929.13

Source: Dion Global

Riwind Green Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Riwind Green Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.77%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Riwind Green Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 02, 2026, 04:07 AM IST ISTRiwind Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 24, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTRiwind Green Energy - Clarification sought from CMX Holdings Ltd
Jun 19, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTCMX Holdings - Results_Audited Financial Results For Forth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Jun 16, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTCMX Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Audited Financial Results Of The Comp
Jun 10, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTCMX Holdings - Clarification

Source: Dion Global

About Riwind Green Energy

Riwind Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MP1990PLC007674 and registration number is 007674. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Aveen Kaur Sood
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bidhyadhar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ankita Bhargava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Riwind Green Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Riwind Green Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riwind Green Energy is ₹19.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Riwind Green Energy?

The Riwind Green Energy is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Riwind Green Energy?

The market cap of Riwind Green Energy is ₹21.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Riwind Green Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Riwind Green Energy are ₹19.03 and ₹18.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riwind Green Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riwind Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riwind Green Energy is ₹69.13 and 52-week low of Riwind Green Energy is ₹15.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Riwind Green Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Riwind Green Energy has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -23.02% for the past month, -28.57% over 3 months, 17.76% over 1 year, 23.63% across 3 years, and -6.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Riwind Green Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riwind Green Energy are -31.56 and -3.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Riwind Green Energy News

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