What is the share price of Riwind Green Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riwind Green Energy is ₹19.03 as on .

What kind of stock is Riwind Green Energy? The Riwind Green Energy is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Riwind Green Energy? The market cap of Riwind Green Energy is ₹21.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Riwind Green Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Riwind Green Energy are ₹19.03 and ₹18.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riwind Green Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riwind Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riwind Green Energy is ₹69.13 and 52-week low of Riwind Green Energy is ₹15.10 as on .

How has the Riwind Green Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Riwind Green Energy has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -23.02% for the past month, -28.57% over 3 months, 17.76% over 1 year, 23.63% across 3 years, and -6.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Riwind Green Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riwind Green Energy are -31.56 and -3.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global