What is the Market Cap of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd.? The market cap of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹19.58 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is 1.07 as on .

What is the share price of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹64.00 as on .