Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|1.59
|28.00
|28.00
|42.22
|-4.68
|8.97
|22.10
|40.87
|17.05
|-45.20
|-45.20
|2.29
|0.69
|28.54
|33.93
|55.31
|-36.04
|-36.04
|0.08
|1.24
|2.62
|14.44
|20.07
|115.90
|123.67
|1.93
|17.22
|55.34
|76.35
|126.89
|1,115.97
|589.23
|-0.78
|5.83
|12.58
|30.25
|1.66
|25.77
|-12.16
|1.28
|-1.69
|8.36
|31.86
|29.08
|109.98
|42.17
|0.58
|0.27
|3.69
|23.20
|-25.12
|15.84
|-56.18
|-0.39
|-9.51
|10.89
|26.20
|37.40
|50.74
|50.74
|-3.98
|0.05
|16.10
|28.14
|49.92
|104.65
|54.73
|5.78
|1.95
|17.48
|37.67
|26.03
|31.61
|45.57
|-0.91
|10.58
|30.72
|40.09
|29.74
|15.49
|15.49
|1.21
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.41
|485.97
|482.58
|4.72
|5.36
|8.75
|-3.81
|-27.81
|3.42
|-4.07
|-3.00
|11.78
|14.53
|94.32
|39.23
|92.45
|92.45
|4.08
|-35.74
|-10.74
|16.13
|9.55
|9.55
|9.55
|0.84
|14.05
|27.58
|27.22
|63.22
|106.42
|-36.35
|10.41
|54.57
|197.00
|984.46
|722.66
|4,096.77
|3,523.63
|-0.41
|-3.65
|3.62
|23.79
|-11.10
|15.83
|14.34
|-0.18
|-3.62
|12.62
|-36.96
|-74.75
|1,080.14
|1,080.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|17 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TN2010PLC074294 and registration number is 074294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹19.58 Cr as on Jul 03, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is 1.07 as on Jul 03, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹64.00 as on Jul 03, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹64.00 and 52-week low of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹48.00 as on Jul 03, 2023.