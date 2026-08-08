Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Rithwik Facility Management Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

RITHWIK FACILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Rithwik Facility Management Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹156.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Rithwik Facility Management Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.00₹156.00
₹156.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹155.00₹162.75
₹156.00
Open Price
₹156.00
Prev. Close
₹156.00
Volume
1,000

Source: Dion Global

Rithwik Facility Management Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rithwik Facility Management Services		0000-4.1530.9323.14
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rithwik Facility Management Services has declined 4.15% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Rithwik Facility Management Services has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Rithwik Facility Management Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rithwik Facility Management Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5158.3157.3
10158.2157.25
20155.07151.26
50128.84129
10092.67104.23
20067.9380.38

Source: Dion Global

Rithwik Facility Management Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rithwik Facility Management Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Rithwik Facility Management Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTRithwik Facility - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Annual General Meeting Related Matters
Jul 15, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTRithwik Facility - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTRithwik Facility - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 28, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTRithwik Facility - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 20, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTRithwik Facility - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Audited Financial Results And Recommend Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Rithwik Facility Management Services

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TN2010PLC074294 and registration number is 074294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rithwik Rajshekar Raman
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Niranjan Vyakarna Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shama Prasanna Tipparaju
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. G Jayaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anitha Radhakrishnan
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Rithwik Facility Management Services Share Price

What is the share price of Rithwik Facility Management Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rithwik Facility Management Services is ₹156.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rithwik Facility Management Services?

The Rithwik Facility Management Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rithwik Facility Management Services?

The market cap of Rithwik Facility Management Services is ₹47.74 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rithwik Facility Management Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rithwik Facility Management Services are ₹156.00 and ₹156.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rithwik Facility Management Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rithwik Facility Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rithwik Facility Management Services is ₹162.75 and 52-week low of Rithwik Facility Management Services is ₹155.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Rithwik Facility Management Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rithwik Facility Management Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -4.15% over 1 year, 30.93% across 3 years, and 23.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rithwik Facility Management Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rithwik Facility Management Services are 13.58 and 1.76 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rithwik Facility Management Services News

More Rithwik Facility Management Services News
Market Pulse