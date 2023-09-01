Follow Us

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. Share Price

RITHWIK FACILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹64.00 Closed
00
As on Jul 3, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.00₹64.00
₹64.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.00₹64.00
₹64.00
Open Price
₹64.00
Prev. Close
₹64.00
Volume
0

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R164
  • R264
  • R364
  • Pivot
    64
  • S164
  • S264
  • S364

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553.260.98
  • 1052.4258.12
  • 2053.7556.3
  • 5054.8254.18
  • 10049.4151.03
  • 20045.0446.7

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0001.5928.0028.0042.22
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
17 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd.

Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TN2010PLC074294 and registration number is 074294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rithwik Rajshekar Raman
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Niranjan Vyakarna Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shama Prasanna Tipparaju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Sudhakar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹19.58 Cr as on Jul 03, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is 1.07 as on Jul 03, 2023.

What is the share price of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹64.00 as on Jul 03, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹64.00 and 52-week low of Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is ₹48.00 as on Jul 03, 2023.

