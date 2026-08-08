What is the share price of Rithwik Facility Management Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rithwik Facility Management Services is ₹156.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Rithwik Facility Management Services? The Rithwik Facility Management Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rithwik Facility Management Services? The market cap of Rithwik Facility Management Services is ₹47.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rithwik Facility Management Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rithwik Facility Management Services are ₹156.00 and ₹156.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rithwik Facility Management Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rithwik Facility Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rithwik Facility Management Services is ₹162.75 and 52-week low of Rithwik Facility Management Services is ₹155.00 as on .

How has the Rithwik Facility Management Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Rithwik Facility Management Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -4.15% over 1 year, 30.93% across 3 years, and 23.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rithwik Facility Management Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rithwik Facility Management Services are 13.58 and 1.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global