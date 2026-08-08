Here's the live share price of Rithwik Facility Management Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rithwik Facility Management Services
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4.15
|30.93
|23.14
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rithwik Facility Management Services has declined 4.15% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Rithwik Facility Management Services has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|158.3
|157.3
|10
|158.2
|157.25
|20
|155.07
|151.26
|50
|128.84
|129
|100
|92.67
|104.23
|200
|67.93
|80.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rithwik Facility Management Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Rithwik Facility - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Annual General Meeting Related Matters
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Rithwik Facility - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Rithwik Facility - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 28, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Rithwik Facility - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 20, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Rithwik Facility - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Audited Financial Results And Recommend Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TN2010PLC074294 and registration number is 074294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rithwik Facility Management Services is ₹156.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Rithwik Facility Management Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rithwik Facility Management Services is ₹47.74 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rithwik Facility Management Services are ₹156.00 and ₹156.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rithwik Facility Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rithwik Facility Management Services is ₹162.75 and 52-week low of Rithwik Facility Management Services is ₹155.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Rithwik Facility Management Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -4.15% over 1 year, 30.93% across 3 years, and 23.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rithwik Facility Management Services are 13.58 and 1.76 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global