What is the Market Cap of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,143.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is -672.58 and PB ratio of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is 10.08 as on .

What is the share price of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is ₹41.70 as on .