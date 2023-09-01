Follow Us

Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. Share Price

RITESH PROPERTIES & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.70 Closed
0.530.22
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.35₹42.50
₹41.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.00₹58.00
₹41.70
Open Price
₹40.35
Prev. Close
₹41.48
Volume
30,016

Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.68
  • R243.67
  • R344.83
  • Pivot
    41.52
  • S140.53
  • S239.37
  • S338.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.4341.3
  • 1047.7341.31
  • 2047.5941.56
  • 5043.5442
  • 10039.8142.13
  • 20040.4841.65

Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.930.24-3.45-3.87-12.033,175.733,871.43
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.

Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC027050 and registration number is 027050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Arora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Kavya Arora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Roop Kishore Fatehpuriya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendar Kumar Sood
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Gurpreet Singh Brar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Sehgal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is ₹1,143.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is -672.58 and PB ratio of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is 10.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is ₹41.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is ₹58.00 and 52-week low of Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

