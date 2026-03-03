Here's the live share price of Rite Zone Chemcon India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rite Zone Chemcon India has declined 26.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.28%.
Rite Zone Chemcon India’s current P/E of 17.71x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rite Zone Chemcon India
|-0.52
|-5.00
|-19.49
|-33.91
|-31.28
|-35.65
|-26.23
|Thermax
|-1.47
|5.15
|7.34
|-4.85
|-3.12
|11.84
|17.56
|PTC Industries
|0.63
|0.81
|-2.00
|31.40
|75.06
|80.35
|42.45
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.65
|-0.58
|8.70
|11.16
|70.89
|32.05
|39.81
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.93
|20.40
|32.61
|71.19
|106.46
|44.25
|22.19
|Tega Industries
|-1.29
|0.11
|-8.99
|-11.48
|38.04
|37.02
|19.36
|Ircon International
|-7.98
|-11.95
|-12.21
|-20.84
|-3.09
|37.19
|24.49
|Engineers India
|-1.52
|22.76
|7.09
|5.22
|44.69
|41.18
|19.02
|Azad Engineering
|-3.74
|9.00
|1.48
|4.37
|36.72
|35.27
|19.87
|Inox India
|-2.21
|-0.41
|-2.36
|-4.30
|21.62
|6.32
|3.75
|Aequs
|-1.87
|2.45
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-2.57
|-1.55
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.69
|12.36
|-25.07
|-29.75
|6.52
|19.68
|11.38
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-5.68
|0.42
|3.75
|-15.25
|-26.16
|1.03
|13.65
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-7.10
|-1.55
|-16.36
|-30.33
|-20.63
|-14.25
|-4.50
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|5.08
|-10.23
|13.88
|86.84
|110.57
|15.98
|9.30
|Skipper
|-4.83
|-7.84
|-23.09
|-35.10
|-5.80
|50.53
|42.06
|Pitti Engineering
|-0.42
|2.05
|8.98
|-2.53
|0.64
|44.14
|69.99
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-4.10
|-18.33
|-23.82
|-13.72
|32.37
|15.12
|8.82
|Jash Engineering
|1.37
|-2.30
|-11.98
|-22.64
|-23.24
|32.41
|47.56
|BGR Energy Systems
|-6.42
|-7.25
|-25.56
|62.66
|316.92
|80.73
|46.24
Over the last one year, Rite Zone Chemcon India has declined 31.28% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Rite Zone Chemcon India has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.88
|18.92
|10
|19.45
|19.41
|20
|20.45
|20.37
|50
|23.53
|22.47
|100
|24.21
|25.03
|200
|31.91
|30.67
In the latest quarter, Rite Zone Chemcon India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rite Zone Chemcon India fact sheet for more information
Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24100MH2015PLC262574 and registration number is 262574. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rite Zone Chemcon India is ₹19.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rite Zone Chemcon India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Rite Zone Chemcon India is ₹8.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rite Zone Chemcon India are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rite Zone Chemcon India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rite Zone Chemcon India is ₹36.55 and 52-week low of Rite Zone Chemcon India is ₹17.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rite Zone Chemcon India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -19.49% over 3 months, -31.28% over 1 year, -35.65% across 3 years, and -26.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rite Zone Chemcon India are 17.71 and 0.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.