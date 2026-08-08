Here's the live share price of Rita Finance and Leasing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rita Finance and Leasing
|-0.48
|15.94
|-25.78
|-36.04
|-47.95
|-20.31
|4.46
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rita Finance and Leasing has declined 47.95% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Rita Finance and Leasing has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.92
|12.34
|10
|13.01
|12.43
|20
|11.59
|12.38
|50
|13.71
|13.29
|100
|15.12
|14.78
|200
|17.2
|16.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rita Finance and Leasing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Rita Fin. & Leasing - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Unaudited Standalone Financial Result Of The Company For The F
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Rita Fin. & Leasing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Rita Fin. & Leasing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
|May 29, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Rita Fin. & Leasing - Reply For Delay In Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Administrative Warn
|May 27, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Rita Fin. & Leasing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1981PLC011741 and registration number is 011741. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rita Finance and Leasing is ₹12.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rita Finance and Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rita Finance and Leasing is ₹12.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rita Finance and Leasing are ₹13.07 and ₹11.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rita Finance and Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rita Finance and Leasing is ₹26.60 and 52-week low of Rita Finance and Leasing is ₹8.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rita Finance and Leasing has shown returns of -0.08% over the past day, 15.94% for the past month, -25.78% over 3 months, -47.95% over 1 year, -20.31% across 3 years, and 4.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rita Finance and Leasing are 16.20 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global