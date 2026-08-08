What is the share price of Rita Finance and Leasing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rita Finance and Leasing is ₹12.44 as on .

What kind of stock is Rita Finance and Leasing? The Rita Finance and Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rita Finance and Leasing? The market cap of Rita Finance and Leasing is ₹12.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rita Finance and Leasing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rita Finance and Leasing are ₹13.07 and ₹11.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rita Finance and Leasing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rita Finance and Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rita Finance and Leasing is ₹26.60 and 52-week low of Rita Finance and Leasing is ₹8.92 as on .

How has the Rita Finance and Leasing performed historically in terms of returns? The Rita Finance and Leasing has shown returns of -0.08% over the past day, 15.94% for the past month, -25.78% over 3 months, -47.95% over 1 year, -20.31% across 3 years, and 4.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rita Finance and Leasing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rita Finance and Leasing are 16.20 and 0.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global