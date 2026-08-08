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Rita Finance and Leasing Share Price

NSE
BSE

RITA FINANCE AND LEASING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Rita Finance and Leasing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.44 Closed
-0.08₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rita Finance and Leasing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.83₹13.07
₹12.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.92₹26.60
₹12.44
Open Price
₹13.07
Prev. Close
₹12.45
Volume
19,554

Source: Dion Global

Rita Finance and Leasing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rita Finance and Leasing		-0.4815.94-25.78-36.04-47.95-20.314.46
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rita Finance and Leasing has declined 47.95% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Rita Finance and Leasing has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Rita Finance and Leasing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rita Finance and Leasing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.9212.34
1013.0112.43
2011.5912.38
5013.7113.29
10015.1214.78
20017.216.59

Source: Dion Global

Rita Finance and Leasing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rita Finance and Leasing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rita Finance and Leasing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTRita Fin. & Leasing - Board Meeting Intimation for Approve The Unaudited Standalone Financial Result Of The Company For The F
Jul 13, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTRita Fin. & Leasing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTRita Fin. & Leasing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
May 29, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTRita Fin. & Leasing - Reply For Delay In Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Administrative Warn
May 27, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTRita Fin. & Leasing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Rita Finance and Leasing

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1981PLC011741 and registration number is 011741. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Monam Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandipbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Sharma
    Non Independent Director
  • Mrs. Harshita Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rita Finance and Leasing Share Price

What is the share price of Rita Finance and Leasing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rita Finance and Leasing is ₹12.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rita Finance and Leasing?

The Rita Finance and Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rita Finance and Leasing?

The market cap of Rita Finance and Leasing is ₹12.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rita Finance and Leasing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rita Finance and Leasing are ₹13.07 and ₹11.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rita Finance and Leasing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rita Finance and Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rita Finance and Leasing is ₹26.60 and 52-week low of Rita Finance and Leasing is ₹8.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rita Finance and Leasing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rita Finance and Leasing has shown returns of -0.08% over the past day, 15.94% for the past month, -25.78% over 3 months, -47.95% over 1 year, -20.31% across 3 years, and 4.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rita Finance and Leasing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rita Finance and Leasing are 16.20 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rita Finance and Leasing News

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