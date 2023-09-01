Follow Us

RITA FINANCE AND LEASING LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.00 Closed
-1.38-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.00₹25.70
₹25.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.65₹32.20
₹25.00
Open Price
₹25.70
Prev. Close
₹25.35
Volume
123

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.47
  • R225.93
  • R326.17
  • Pivot
    25.23
  • S124.77
  • S224.53
  • S324.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.4225.37
  • 1017.225.42
  • 2017.1325.58
  • 5017.6826.22
  • 10019.7926.46
  • 20012.8525.41

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.29-2.00-13.79-6.7940.45150.00150.00
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. Share Holdings

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd.

Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1981PLC011741 and registration number is 011741. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kiran Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Monam Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd.?

The market cap of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. is ₹25.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. is 38.4 and PB ratio of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. is 1.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. is ₹32.20 and 52-week low of Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd. is ₹15.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

