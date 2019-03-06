Risk appetite down: Corporate bond spread jumps to six-year high

Corporate bond yields across all maturities and rating categories between April and January in FY19, averaged to 8.98%, 70 bps higher year-on-year than FY18 and is the highest in the past four years, according to a Care Ratings report.

By Shashank Nayar

The average corporate bond spread — the difference between the yields of corporate bonds and government bonds of the same tenure — for a 10-year paper rated AAA has widened to 140 basis points, the highest in the past six years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Total issuances of corporate bonds through the private placements amounted to `83,587 crore in January against issuances of `85,000 crore in December.

For instance, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) had issued a 10-year corporate bond on April 3, 2018, at 7.85% at a time when the G-sec traded at 7.49%, resulting in a spread of 36 bps. However, PFC issued a similar tenure bond at a coupon rate of 8.67% on November 19, 2018, at a time when the benchmark G-sec traded at 7.78%, resulting in a spread of 89 bps.

Dealers believe on account of inflows into mutual funds being subdued, the risk appetite for corporate bonds has gone down. “Right now there is a demand for a higher coupon rate and lower yields as risk appetite for corporate bonds is down amid subdued inflows into mutual funds,” a dealer said.

Dealers expect the corporate bond yields to gradually drop following rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India by 25 bps to 6.25% in February this year and also due to falling inflation numbers. “Yields are high right now, so people would buy good quality papers and hold them leading to higher issuances,” said Edelweiss executive vice-president Ajay Manglunia.

Corporate bond isssuances through the private placement route in January fell 1.6% month-on-month while issuances in December increased 35% month-on-month — the highest for any month in FY19, according to data by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). “ The January to March period is when trades happen in the secondary market and witness lesser issuance, but with the current market situation we expect higher issuances in the coming quarters,” said Trust Capital associate director Sandeep Bagla.

The marginal cost of funds lending rate (MCLR) — the rate below which a bank cannot lend — has been lower than the corporate bonds yields for the period between April and December by 38 bps. The average MCLR for the period was 8.61% while corporate bond yields averaged at 9%.

“With the secondary market yields determining the rate of interest paid by corporates for fresh funds raised, it thus follows that the borrowings from the corporate bond markets have gotten costlier compared with borrowings from banks,” experts at Care Ratings said. For the past two years, the bank rate was higher than the corporate bond yield.