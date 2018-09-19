Rising petrol, diesel prices: This mobile wallet offers up to Rs 100 off; offer valid between 6-9 pm today

Petrol, diesel prices: The customers can avail the offer by scanning the QR code at the fuel station and enter the amount and make payment.

Even as petrol and diesel prices continue to touch fresh highs across the country, a financial services firm offers its users an opportunity to get a 50 percent discount on today’s petrol bills. A one-day offer has been launched by MobiKwik under which “users will be able to use SuperCash to get a 50% off on their transaction amount (upto Rs. 100), when they tank up at MobiKwik partnered petrol pumps”. The offer is applicable between 6-9 pm today.

“As fuel prices have skyrocketed, they are upsetting household budgets. We have been rolling out innovative offers to ensure that our users get a lucrative price when they get the fuel filled. This one-day offer by MobiKwik has been especially designed to benefit its users and enable them to save big this Wednesday. Our users can save upto Rs. 100 on fuel bills at a MobiKwik partnered petrol pump near them. We are committed to drive digital payments across India and will continue to roll out such offers in the future.” Upasana Taku, Co-Founder and Director, MobiKwik said.

How to avail offer?

The customers can avail the offer by scanning the QR code at the fuel station and enter the amount and make payment. The minimum transaction amount which a customer can avail in this offer is Rs 100, company said.

SuperCash on fuel payments

In case, customers miss the opportunity to avail the offer, another offer can also be availed to earn 25 percent SuperCash on fuel payments. The offer is valid on a minimum transaction value of Rs 50. The financial services company has capped the maximum SuperCash at Rs 200. The customers can also save 5 percent of their transaction value by making use of SuperCash balance of Rs 50 or more of transaction.

“Max SuperCash which can be used in a transaction is Rs. 250. Also, 0.75% of the transaction amount will be refunded into the wallet within 7 working days from the date of transaction,” the company said.