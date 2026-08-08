Here's the live share price of Rishi Techtex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rishi Techtex
|6.43
|9.68
|10.91
|-6.56
|-16.67
|15.06
|5.42
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|2.73
|32.74
|63.83
|120.83
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|16.47
|8.5
|3.62
|-11.32
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-2.93
|-4.92
|3.51
|-0.79
|1.4
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-7.14
|-2.63
|-31.5
|-27.54
|0.5
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|6.23
|15.15
|14.15
|-21.12
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|5.16
|2.18
|-17.79
|-25.83
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.92
|11.95
|-2.27
|-16.92
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|9.97
|17.6
|25.73
|-1.23
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|-4.36
|-12.43
|46.38
|17.24
|-0.62
|-11.4
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-22.93
|-3.48
|11.04
|-1.91
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|9.86
|9.12
|40.76
|-12.97
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|34.77
|50.76
|43.69
|32.33
|3.1
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-1.36
|-9.49
|-11.21
|-14.19
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-0.8
|-14.93
|-9.59
|-17.06
|-4.8
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|17.65
|47.03
|30.22
|68.75
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-3.83
|-17.09
|-18.76
|-1.71
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|2.72
|124.91
|90.43
|77.17
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|10.47
|-4.41
|6.82
|2.43
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rishi Techtex has declined 16.67% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (120.83%), Time Technoplast (-11.32%), EPL (-0.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Rishi Techtex has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.7
|39.63
|10
|39.74
|39.65
|20
|39.09
|39.59
|50
|39.39
|39.48
|100
|38.69
|39.87
|200
|41.51
|41.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rishi Techtex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Rishi Techtex - Announcement Under Reg.30 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. - Report Of RTA On Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physica
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|Rishi Techtex - Financial Results For First Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|Rishi Techtex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.07.2026.
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Rishi Techtex - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On July 29, 2026 To Consider, Approve And
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|Rishi Techtex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
Rishi Techtex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28129MH1984PLC032008 and registration number is 032008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishi Techtex is ₹42.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rishi Techtex is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rishi Techtex is ₹31.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishi Techtex are ₹43.39 and ₹38.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishi Techtex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishi Techtex is ₹58.80 and 52-week low of Rishi Techtex is ₹32.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rishi Techtex has shown returns of 2.64% over the past day, 9.49% for the past month, 12.93% over 3 months, -16.67% over 1 year, 15.06% across 3 years, and 5.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishi Techtex are 11.51 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global