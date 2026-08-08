What is the share price of Rishi Techtex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishi Techtex is ₹42.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Rishi Techtex? The Rishi Techtex is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rishi Techtex? The market cap of Rishi Techtex is ₹31.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rishi Techtex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishi Techtex are ₹43.39 and ₹38.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishi Techtex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishi Techtex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishi Techtex is ₹58.80 and 52-week low of Rishi Techtex is ₹32.00 as on .

How has the Rishi Techtex performed historically in terms of returns? The Rishi Techtex has shown returns of 2.64% over the past day, 9.49% for the past month, 12.93% over 3 months, -16.67% over 1 year, 15.06% across 3 years, and 5.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rishi Techtex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishi Techtex are 11.51 and 0.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global