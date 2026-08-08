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Rishi Techtex Share Price

NSE
BSE

RISHI TECHTEX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Rishi Techtex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.70 Closed
2.64₹ 1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rishi Techtex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.40₹43.39
₹42.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.00₹58.80
₹42.70
Open Price
₹40.50
Prev. Close
₹41.60
Volume
1,925

Source: Dion Global

Rishi Techtex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rishi Techtex		6.439.6810.91-6.56-16.6715.065.42
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.152.7332.7463.83120.8396.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6116.478.53.62-11.3242.6936.19
EPL		2.14-2.93-4.923.51-0.791.4-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-7.14-2.63-31.5-27.540.533.21
AGI Greenpac		2.236.2315.1514.15-21.123.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.425.162.18-17.79-25.83-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.9211.95-2.27-16.925.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.059.9717.625.73-1.23-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.46-4.36-12.4346.3817.24-0.62-11.4
Xpro India		-25.96-22.93-3.4811.04-1.918.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.159.869.1240.76-12.9710.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8734.7750.7643.6932.333.1-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-1.36-9.49-11.21-14.19-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-0.8-14.93-9.59-17.06-4.8-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6517.6547.0330.2268.7555.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-3.83-17.09-18.76-1.7129.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.712.72124.9190.4377.1710.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.2610.47-4.416.822.4322.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rishi Techtex has declined 16.67% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (120.83%), Time Technoplast (-11.32%), EPL (-0.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Rishi Techtex has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Rishi Techtex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rishi Techtex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.739.63
1039.7439.65
2039.0939.59
5039.3939.48
10038.6939.87
20041.5141.86

Source: Dion Global

Rishi Techtex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rishi Techtex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rishi Techtex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTRishi Techtex - Announcement Under Reg.30 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg. - Report Of RTA On Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physica
Jul 29, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTRishi Techtex - Financial Results For First Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 29, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTRishi Techtex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.07.2026.
Jul 24, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTRishi Techtex - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On July 29, 2026 To Consider, Approve And
Jul 24, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTRishi Techtex - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About Rishi Techtex

Rishi Techtex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28129MH1984PLC032008 and registration number is 032008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranab Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunal Rastogi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aakanksha Mikhail Verma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Rishi Techtex Share Price

What is the share price of Rishi Techtex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishi Techtex is ₹42.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rishi Techtex?

The Rishi Techtex is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rishi Techtex?

The market cap of Rishi Techtex is ₹31.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rishi Techtex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishi Techtex are ₹43.39 and ₹38.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishi Techtex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishi Techtex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishi Techtex is ₹58.80 and 52-week low of Rishi Techtex is ₹32.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rishi Techtex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rishi Techtex has shown returns of 2.64% over the past day, 9.49% for the past month, 12.93% over 3 months, -16.67% over 1 year, 15.06% across 3 years, and 5.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rishi Techtex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishi Techtex are 11.51 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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