RISHI TECHTEX LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.50 Closed
0.390.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rishi Techtex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.85₹26.50
₹25.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.60₹34.70
₹25.50
Open Price
₹25.00
Prev. Close
₹25.40
Volume
5,379

Rishi Techtex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.38
  • R227.27
  • R328.03
  • Pivot
    25.62
  • S124.73
  • S223.97
  • S323.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.1625.6
  • 1030.0826.03
  • 2029.226.5
  • 5028.2326.4
  • 10026.6725.65
  • 20028.1325.37

Rishi Techtex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.31-8.938.7423.19-16.6767.76-53.42
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Rishi Techtex Ltd. Share Holdings

Rishi Techtex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rishi Techtex Ltd.

Rishi Techtex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28129MH1984PLC032008 and registration number is 032008. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other textiles/textile products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kunal Rastogi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Ayyar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rishi Techtex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rishi Techtex Ltd.?

The market cap of Rishi Techtex Ltd. is ₹18.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rishi Techtex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rishi Techtex Ltd. is 14.46 and PB ratio of Rishi Techtex Ltd. is 0.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rishi Techtex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishi Techtex Ltd. is ₹25.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishi Techtex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishi Techtex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishi Techtex Ltd. is ₹34.70 and 52-week low of Rishi Techtex Ltd. is ₹18.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

