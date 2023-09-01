Follow Us

RISHI LASER LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹55.00 Closed
1.330.72
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rishi Laser Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.00₹55.36
₹55.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.00₹55.11
₹55.00
Open Price
₹55.36
Prev. Close
₹54.28
Volume
7,524

Rishi Laser Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.24
  • R255.48
  • R355.6
  • Pivot
    55.12
  • S154.88
  • S254.76
  • S354.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.4853.42
  • 1021.9852.24
  • 2022.7449.96
  • 5021.744.98
  • 10019.0239.66
  • 20017.7233.67

Rishi Laser Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.8130.8989.79105.30159.43609.68108.73
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Rishi Laser Ltd. Share Holdings

Rishi Laser Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rishi Laser Ltd.

Rishi Laser Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC066412 and registration number is 066412. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harshad Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Chandra Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Ayyar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Solanki
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Rishi Laser Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rishi Laser Ltd.?

The market cap of Rishi Laser Ltd. is ₹50.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rishi Laser Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rishi Laser Ltd. is 7.75 and PB ratio of Rishi Laser Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rishi Laser Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishi Laser Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishi Laser Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishi Laser Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishi Laser Ltd. is ₹55.11 and 52-week low of Rishi Laser Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

