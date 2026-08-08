What is the share price of Rishi Laser? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishi Laser is ₹130.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Rishi Laser? The Rishi Laser is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rishi Laser? The market cap of Rishi Laser is ₹120.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rishi Laser? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishi Laser are ₹130.95 and ₹127.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishi Laser? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishi Laser stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishi Laser is ₹149.95 and 52-week low of Rishi Laser is ₹90.00 as on .

How has the Rishi Laser performed historically in terms of returns? The Rishi Laser has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, 1.35% for the past month, 5.22% over 3 months, -7.94% over 1 year, 42.27% across 3 years, and 51.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rishi Laser? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishi Laser are 24.36 and 8.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global