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Rishi Laser Share Price

NSE
BSE

RISHI LASER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Rishi Laser along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹130.95 Closed
1.12₹ 1.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rishi Laser Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.00₹130.95
₹130.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.00₹149.95
₹130.95
Open Price
₹127.00
Prev. Close
₹129.50
Volume
2,562

Source: Dion Global

Rishi Laser Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rishi Laser		5.78-0.042.751.12-7.7842.2751.15
Thermax		-6.26-12.05-13.440.123.8317.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.4912.213.573.526.0558.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3113.2915.5432.859.430.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0725.3354.22103.17214.4561.3736.54
Inox India		2.664.4132.1168.3272.2327.7615.83
Aequs		8.26-2.9921.2872.1564.0317.9310.4
Azad Engineering		8.1311.347.1558.3564.4154.1629.66
Engineers India		8.232.36-6.233.120.617.1326.36
Ircon International		4.41.94-16.92-15.94-20.28.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.78-0.83-1.97-9.29-12.1517.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1917.665.1957.3759.125.520.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0712.6318.5341.83208.8456.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-2.6111.227.173.1945.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.476.64-14.79-3.12-22.5838.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-6.23-11.32-2.94-17.55-7.978.7
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-11.85-6.030.94-25.21-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.75-5.393.342.0522.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-2.38-16.27-15.25-30.57115.0358.3

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rishi Laser has declined 7.78% compared to peers like Thermax (23.83%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Rishi Laser has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Rishi Laser Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rishi Laser Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5121.96127.31
10122.86125.77
20126.03125.35
50124.1123.92
100118.06122.29
200121.9123.55

Source: Dion Global

Rishi Laser Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rishi Laser remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 83.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rishi Laser Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTRishi Laser - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of UFR 30.06.2026
Jul 14, 2026, 08:01 PM IST ISTRishi Laser - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 09, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTRishi Laser - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 06, 2026, 04:55 AM IST ISTRishi Laser - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jun 04, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTRishi Laser - Intimation For Receipt Of Approval Of Trading Application From BSE

Source: Dion Global

About Rishi Laser

Rishi Laser Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC066412 and registration number is 066412. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harshad Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Solanki
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kirti Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Ayyar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rishi Laser Share Price

What is the share price of Rishi Laser?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishi Laser is ₹130.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rishi Laser?

The Rishi Laser is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rishi Laser?

The market cap of Rishi Laser is ₹120.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rishi Laser?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishi Laser are ₹130.95 and ₹127.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishi Laser?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishi Laser stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishi Laser is ₹149.95 and 52-week low of Rishi Laser is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rishi Laser performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rishi Laser has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, 1.35% for the past month, 5.22% over 3 months, -7.94% over 1 year, 42.27% across 3 years, and 51.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rishi Laser?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishi Laser are 24.36 and 8.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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