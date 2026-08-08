Here's the live share price of Rishi Laser along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rishi Laser
|5.78
|-0.04
|2.75
|1.12
|-7.78
|42.27
|51.15
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-12.05
|-13.4
|40.1
|23.83
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|12.2
|13.57
|3.5
|26.05
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|13.29
|15.54
|32.8
|59.4
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|25.33
|54.22
|103.17
|214.45
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|4.41
|32.11
|68.32
|72.23
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|-2.99
|21.28
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.4
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|11.34
|7.15
|58.35
|64.41
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|2.36
|-6.2
|33.1
|20.6
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.4
|1.94
|-16.92
|-15.94
|-20.2
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|-0.83
|-1.97
|-9.29
|-12.15
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|17.66
|5.19
|57.37
|59.12
|5.5
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|12.63
|18.53
|41.83
|208.84
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-2.61
|11.2
|27.17
|3.19
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|6.64
|-14.79
|-3.12
|-22.58
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-6.23
|-11.32
|-2.94
|-17.55
|-7.97
|8.7
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-11.85
|-6.03
|0.94
|-25.21
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.75
|-5.39
|3.34
|2.05
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-2.38
|-16.27
|-15.25
|-30.57
|115.03
|58.3
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rishi Laser has declined 7.78% compared to peers like Thermax (23.83%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Rishi Laser has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|121.96
|127.31
|10
|122.86
|125.77
|20
|126.03
|125.35
|50
|124.1
|123.92
|100
|118.06
|122.29
|200
|121.9
|123.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rishi Laser remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 83.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Rishi Laser - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of UFR 30.06.2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:01 PM IST IST
|Rishi Laser - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 09, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|Rishi Laser - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 06, 2026, 04:55 AM IST IST
|Rishi Laser - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jun 04, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Rishi Laser - Intimation For Receipt Of Approval Of Trading Application From BSE
Source: Dion Global
Rishi Laser Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC066412 and registration number is 066412. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishi Laser is ₹130.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rishi Laser is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rishi Laser is ₹120.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishi Laser are ₹130.95 and ₹127.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishi Laser stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishi Laser is ₹149.95 and 52-week low of Rishi Laser is ₹90.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rishi Laser has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, 1.35% for the past month, 5.22% over 3 months, -7.94% over 1 year, 42.27% across 3 years, and 51.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishi Laser are 24.36 and 8.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global