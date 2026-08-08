Here's the live share price of Rishab Special Yarns along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rishab Special Yarns
|12.37
|-11.89
|-16.28
|40.93
|-10.27
|0.29
|43.45
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rishab Special Yarns has declined 10.27% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Rishab Special Yarns has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|64.81
|61.87
|10
|66.66
|64.33
|20
|71.33
|66.66
|50
|66.62
|65.36
|100
|57.7
|62.35
|200
|64.27
|58.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rishab Special Yarns remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Rishab Special Y - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Rishab Special Y - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 12, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Rishab Special Y - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 12, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Rishab Special Y - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Managing Director
|Jun 27, 2026, 01:38 AM IST IST
|Rishab Special Y - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114RJ1987PLC004067 and registration number is 004067. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishab Special Yarns is ₹66.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rishab Special Yarns is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rishab Special Yarns is ₹23.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishab Special Yarns are ₹67.70 and ₹66.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishab Special Yarns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishab Special Yarns is ₹82.99 and 52-week low of Rishab Special Yarns is ₹37.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rishab Special Yarns has shown returns of 3.67% over the past day, -11.89% for the past month, -16.28% over 3 months, -10.27% over 1 year, 0.29% across 3 years, and 43.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishab Special Yarns are -257.46 and 953.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global