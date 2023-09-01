Follow Us

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RISHAB SPECIAL YARNS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹67.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.00₹67.00
₹67.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.85₹69.86
₹67.00
Open Price
₹67.00
Prev. Close
₹67.00
Volume
0

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R167
  • R267
  • R367
  • Pivot
    67
  • S167
  • S267
  • S367

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.567.52
  • 1041.2667.12
  • 2036.2264.74
  • 5021.0455.89
  • 10013.1542.7
  • 2008.730

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46
2.429.630.3913.46-24.08323.8944.51

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. Share Holdings

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rishab Special Yarns Ltd.

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114RJ1987PLC004067 and registration number is 004067. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amitabh Hirawat
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Arti Hirawat
    Director
  • Mr. Shashank Hirawat
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Loiwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kishore Kalani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rishab Special Yarns Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rishab Special Yarns Ltd.?

The market cap of Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is ₹23.86 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rishab Special Yarns Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is -166.67 and PB ratio of Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is 51.07 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Rishab Special Yarns Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is ₹67.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishab Special Yarns Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is ₹69.86 and 52-week low of Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is ₹32.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.

