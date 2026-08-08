What is the share price of Rishab Special Yarns? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishab Special Yarns is ₹66.94 as on .

What kind of stock is Rishab Special Yarns? The Rishab Special Yarns is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rishab Special Yarns? The market cap of Rishab Special Yarns is ₹23.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rishab Special Yarns? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishab Special Yarns are ₹67.70 and ₹66.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishab Special Yarns? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishab Special Yarns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishab Special Yarns is ₹82.99 and 52-week low of Rishab Special Yarns is ₹37.01 as on .

How has the Rishab Special Yarns performed historically in terms of returns? The Rishab Special Yarns has shown returns of 3.67% over the past day, -11.89% for the past month, -16.28% over 3 months, -10.27% over 1 year, 0.29% across 3 years, and 43.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rishab Special Yarns? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishab Special Yarns are -257.46 and 953.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global