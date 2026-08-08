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Rishab Special Yarns Share Price

NSE
BSE

RISHAB SPECIAL YARNS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Rishab Special Yarns along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹66.94 Closed
3.67₹ 2.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rishab Special Yarns Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.94₹67.70
₹66.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.01₹82.99
₹66.94
Open Price
₹67.70
Prev. Close
₹64.57
Volume
21

Source: Dion Global

Rishab Special Yarns Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rishab Special Yarns		12.37-11.89-16.2840.93-10.270.2943.45
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rishab Special Yarns has declined 10.27% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Rishab Special Yarns has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Rishab Special Yarns Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rishab Special Yarns Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
564.8161.87
1066.6664.33
2071.3366.66
5066.6265.36
10057.762.35
20064.2758.57

Source: Dion Global

Rishab Special Yarns Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rishab Special Yarns remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rishab Special Yarns Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTRishab Special Y - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTRishab Special Y - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 12, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTRishab Special Y - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 12, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTRishab Special Y - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Managing Director
Jun 27, 2026, 01:38 AM IST ISTRishab Special Y - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Rishab Special Yarns

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114RJ1987PLC004067 and registration number is 004067. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ganesh Yadav
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Ganesh Patil
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anuj Kumar Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Goutam Kumar Bhakat
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Desh Deepak
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Rishab Special Yarns Share Price

What is the share price of Rishab Special Yarns?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishab Special Yarns is ₹66.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rishab Special Yarns?

The Rishab Special Yarns is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rishab Special Yarns?

The market cap of Rishab Special Yarns is ₹23.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rishab Special Yarns?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishab Special Yarns are ₹67.70 and ₹66.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishab Special Yarns?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishab Special Yarns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishab Special Yarns is ₹82.99 and 52-week low of Rishab Special Yarns is ₹37.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rishab Special Yarns performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rishab Special Yarns has shown returns of 3.67% over the past day, -11.89% for the past month, -16.28% over 3 months, -10.27% over 1 year, 0.29% across 3 years, and 43.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rishab Special Yarns?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishab Special Yarns are -257.46 and 953.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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