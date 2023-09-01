Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0.95
|3.86
|20.07
|63.22
|507.99
|507.99
|1.44
|20.31
|64.27
|104.95
|39.95
|103.03
|-48.35
|-9.55
|-7.31
|-22.05
|-49.23
|115.68
|21,978.95
|21,978.95
|0.99
|0.75
|7.91
|20.57
|64.62
|298.31
|200.14
|4.59
|-2.00
|21.71
|25.86
|-17.27
|177.03
|23.13
|4.15
|1.69
|-10.19
|15.92
|-20.70
|165.04
|81.70
|8.73
|1.11
|-3.46
|-10.91
|-31.41
|-71.60
|-84.95
|14.95
|23.17
|44.72
|34.89
|27.08
|1,721.67
|3,282.79
|-5.17
|-4.09
|-11.16
|-6.72
|18.27
|166.47
|55.19
|-9.51
|-28.96
|-50.29
|-55.40
|-58.28
|2,100.18
|450.78
|-1.54
|0.44
|41.63
|54.00
|104.42
|431.91
|241.06
|2.66
|-4.59
|4.97
|-14.55
|-7.48
|-42.17
|-53.62
|6.95
|-0.83
|7.48
|30.43
|-46.91
|18.05
|37.69
|-2.75
|-5.50
|7.30
|3.60
|-10.02
|133.17
|47.27
|3.98
|8.81
|31.89
|18.46
|-15.52
|224.07
|67.53
|-7.79
|-15.23
|65.30
|55.87
|117.66
|504.00
|422.94
|0.45
|2.89
|6.19
|8.72
|12.32
|71.59
|-21.84
|-4.09
|1.56
|8.50
|21.47
|12.31
|-20.90
|-58.10
|21.18
|28.04
|44.03
|18.71
|-2.76
|85.60
|-15.46
|2.42
|9.63
|0.39
|13.46
|-24.08
|323.89
|44.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114RJ1987PLC004067 and registration number is 004067. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is ₹23.86 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is -166.67 and PB ratio of Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is 51.07 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is ₹67.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is ₹69.86 and 52-week low of Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is ₹32.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.