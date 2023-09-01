What is the Market Cap of Risa International Ltd.? The market cap of Risa International Ltd. is ₹8.93 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Risa International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Risa International Ltd. is -26.67 and PB ratio of Risa International Ltd. is 0.44 as on .

What is the share price of Risa International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Risa International Ltd. is ₹.56 as on .