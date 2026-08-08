Here's the live share price of Risa International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Risa International
|2.44
|-10.64
|-22.22
|-16.00
|-38.24
|-7.46
|4.94
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Risa International has declined 38.24% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Risa International has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.42
|0.42
|10
|0.42
|0.42
|20
|0.44
|0.44
|50
|0.48
|0.46
|100
|0.48
|0.49
|200
|0.57
|0.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Risa International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 86.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Risa International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Risa International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Risa International - Audited Financial Result For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 26, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Risa International - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 29Th May, 2026
|Apr 07, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Risa International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Risa International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1993PLC071062 and registration number is 071062. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Risa International is ₹0.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Risa International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Risa International is ₹6.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Risa International are ₹0.47 and ₹0.41.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Risa International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Risa International is ₹1.04 and 52-week low of Risa International is ₹0.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Risa International has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, -10.64% for the past month, -22.22% over 3 months, -38.24% over 1 year, -7.46% across 3 years, and 4.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Risa International are -4.63 and -1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global