What is the share price of Risa International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Risa International is ₹0.42 as on .

What kind of stock is Risa International? The Risa International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Risa International? The market cap of Risa International is ₹6.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Risa International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Risa International are ₹0.47 and ₹0.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Risa International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Risa International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Risa International is ₹1.04 and 52-week low of Risa International is ₹0.35 as on .

How has the Risa International performed historically in terms of returns? The Risa International has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, -10.64% for the past month, -22.22% over 3 months, -38.24% over 1 year, -7.46% across 3 years, and 4.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Risa International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Risa International are -4.63 and -1.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global