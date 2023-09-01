Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Risa International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RISA INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.56 Closed
3.70.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Risa International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.52₹0.56
₹0.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.47₹0.80
₹0.56
Open Price
₹0.55
Prev. Close
₹0.54
Volume
3,16,629

Risa International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.57
  • R20.59
  • R30.61
  • Pivot
    0.55
  • S10.53
  • S20.51
  • S30.49

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.60.55
  • 100.670.55
  • 200.760.54
  • 500.810.55
  • 1000.610.57
  • 2000.560.58

Risa International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.827.69-5.087.69-24.3224.44-24.32
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Risa International Ltd. Share Holdings

Risa International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Risa International Ltd.

Risa International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1993PLC071062 and registration number is 071062. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhinandan Jain
    CFO & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Arihant Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipin Champawat Shantilal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Jayesh Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suryakant Kadakane
    Independent Director

FAQs on Risa International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Risa International Ltd.?

The market cap of Risa International Ltd. is ₹8.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Risa International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Risa International Ltd. is -26.67 and PB ratio of Risa International Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Risa International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Risa International Ltd. is ₹.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Risa International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Risa International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Risa International Ltd. is ₹.80 and 52-week low of Risa International Ltd. is ₹.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data