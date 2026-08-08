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Risa International Share Price

NSE
BSE

RISA INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Risa International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.42 Closed
2.44₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Risa International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.41₹0.47
₹0.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.35₹1.04
₹0.42
Open Price
₹0.47
Prev. Close
₹0.41
Volume
65,651

Source: Dion Global

Risa International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Risa International		2.44-10.64-22.22-16.00-38.24-7.464.94
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Risa International has declined 38.24% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Risa International has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Risa International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Risa International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.420.42
100.420.42
200.440.44
500.480.46
1000.480.49
2000.570.56

Source: Dion Global

Risa International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Risa International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.31%, FII holding unchanged at 0.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 86.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Risa International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTRisa International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTRisa International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTRisa International - Audited Financial Result For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 26, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTRisa International - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 29Th May, 2026
Apr 07, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTRisa International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Risa International

Risa International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1993PLC071062 and registration number is 071062. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhinandan Jain
    CFO & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Arihant Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suryakant Kadakane
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipin Champawat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Jayesh Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Risa International Share Price

What is the share price of Risa International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Risa International is ₹0.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Risa International?

The Risa International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Risa International?

The market cap of Risa International is ₹6.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Risa International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Risa International are ₹0.47 and ₹0.41.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Risa International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Risa International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Risa International is ₹1.04 and 52-week low of Risa International is ₹0.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Risa International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Risa International has shown returns of 2.44% over the past day, -10.64% for the past month, -22.22% over 3 months, -38.24% over 1 year, -7.46% across 3 years, and 4.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Risa International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Risa International are -4.63 and -1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Risa International News

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