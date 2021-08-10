RIL, Zomato, Rolex Rings, SAIL, Coal India, Mrs Bectors Food, CAMS, KIMS stocks in focus

This week market would react to US and China inflation data along with UK GDP data.

Nifty futures were trading 23.5 points or 0.14 per cent at 16,250 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a gap-down opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. Analysts say that the positive momentum in the market will continue on account of strong domestic economic data, impressive quarterly results and unlocking in various states. “However volatility around the US Fed taper talk continues to worry the investors. This week market would react to US and China inflation data along with UK GDP data. A lot of stock-specific action would continue as more results get declared,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Stocks to watch

RIL: Reliance New Energy Solar (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), along with strategic investors Paulson & Co. Inc. and Bill Gates, and a few other investors, has announced an investment of USD 144 million in Ambri Inc, an energy storage company based in Massachusetts, USA.

Sundaram Finance: Sundaram Finance (SFL) has reported a 16% rise in its profit after tax to Rs 192 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, against Rs 166 crore in the year-ago period. Total income of the Chennai-based NBFC grew marginally to Rs 956 crore from Rs 952 crore.

SAIL: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) will finalise the next phase of its modernisation and capacity expansion plan — to more than double its installed crude steel production capacity to 50 million tonne per annum (MTPA) — in the next 15-18 months, its top management said in an investor call.

Indian Hotels: Tata group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Monday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 301.58 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Rolex Rings: HSBC Asian Equity Fund lapped up 1.44 lakh shares of newly-listed Rolex Rings through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 1,250 apiece on Monday.

Zomato, Coal India: BSE-listed companies such as Zomato, Coal India, Lupin, Power Grid Corporation of India, Ashoka Buildcon, Balaji Telefilms, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Computer Age Management Services, Deepak Fertilisers, Eveready Industries, Heranba Industries, Infibeam Avenues, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Steel & Power, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Linde India, Manappuram Finance, Max Financial Services, Motherson Sumi Systems, Prestige Estates Projects, Reliance Infrastructure, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), and Whirlpool of India, will release Apr-Jun quarter earnings on August 10.