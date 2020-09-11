RIL, Yes Bank, SBI, IRCTC shares to be in focus today; key things to know before opening bell

part from the global cues, participants will now be closely eyeing the upcoming macroeconomic data viz. IIP and CPI data for cues on economic recovery

Nifty futures were trading 37.50 points or 0.33 per cent down at 11,430 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a gap-down opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday. Headline indices rallied in the previous session after trading in losses for two straight sessions. A host of factors such as India-China plan to resolve border standoff, IMF’s comments for India to tackle COVID-19, stock-specific actions and other global developments will continue to sway market sentiment today. “Apart from the global cues, participants will now be closely eyeing the upcoming macroeconomic data viz. IIP and CPI data for cues on economic recovery. Besides, the on-going tensions between India and China would also be on investors’ radar,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Global markets: While US stock markets ended lower in overnight trade following a choppy session, cues from Asian peers were mixed on Friday morning. Japan’s Nikkei and Topix index were trading with gains while stock market in South Korea was down with losses.

FII and DII data: On Thursday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 838.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 317.3 crore on a net basis, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Bulk and block deals: Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund sold 10.02 lakh shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions at Rs 116.65 per equity. Doric Asia Pacific Small Cap Mauritius sold 4.62 lakh shares of Max India at Rs 49.80 per equity, while Vijit Asset Management bought 9 lakh shares of the company at Rs 48.05 per share.

Stocks in focus today:

RIL: Reliance Industries in an exchange filing said it cannot confirm or deny any transaction which may or may not be in the works. The comments were regards to recent media reports ‘Reliance Industries offers Amazon $20 billion stake in retail arm’.

Yes Bank, SBI: Yes Bank has fully repaid the Rs 50,000 crore provided by RBI as a special liquidity facility (SLF) amid the crisis faced by the lender earlier this year, its Chairman Sunil Mehta said on Thursday. He further said FY21 will be a year of transition for the bank, which has just come out of an unprecedented Rs 10,000 crore bailout led by SBI after setbacks received under the founding team.

IRCTC, BHEL: A total of 104 companies including IRCTC, BHEL, Adani Green Energy, Eros International Media, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Parsvnath Developers and Rail Vikas Nigam, are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Hindalco: Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Hindalco Industries, said on Thursday that the second quarter of the financial year 2020-2021 would be better than the first quarter and that there would be a bounce back in the second half of the year.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance on Thursday said that it has sold a part of its stake in OakNorth Holding to HighSage Ventures for Rs 440 crore. The sale proceeds would be accretive to the regulatory net worth and the capital adequacy ratio of the company, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.