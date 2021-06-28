RIL, TCS drag Sensex down, Nifty fails to hold record high hit on opening; what analysts make of today’s trade

BSE Sensex and Nifty settled in the negative territory, after opening at record highs on Monday.
BSE Sensex and Nifty settled in the negative territory, after opening at record highs on Monday. During intraday, headline indices fell to day’s low levels when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began press conference. BSE Sensex ended lower at 52,735.59, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled in red at 15,815. Stocks of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), contributed the most to indices’ loss. FM Sitharaman announced Rs 1.1-trillion loan guarantee for COVID-19 pandemic affected sectors. Broader markets outperformed equity benchmarks. BSE Midcap index gained 0.40 per cent or 89 points to end at 22,529, while SmallCap index settled up 0.46 per cent or 115 pts at 25,111. India VIX, volatility index, gained 0.26 per cent to settle at 13.40 levels, lowest since February 2020.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking
Technically, the index has taken a resistance at Upper Bollinger Band formation that suggests some profit booking for the near term. Moreover, the index has also formed like a Bearish Marubozu candlestick on the daily chart, which indicates further correction for the upcoming session. In addition, a momentum indicator RSI (14) & MACD also indicated negative crossover on the daily timeframe. At present, the nifty seems to have resistance at 15900 levels while immediate support comes at 15650.
Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers
Indian markets started on a positive note following mixed Asian market cues Covid cases weigh on global sentiment. During the afternoon session markets traded with minor losses on account of selling in frontline stocks. Some anxiety also came with India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) statement its earlier estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 10.1% for the current financial year (FY22) is unlikely to hold due to the speed and scale of Covid 2.0. On sectoral front, selling was witnessed in financial services, IT and Private Banks while Metals, Pharma, PSU Banks and FMCG traded in green.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services
After opening at a record high, the domestic markets slipped into the negative zone tracking cues from global peers due to spike in Covid cases across Asia. PSU Banks were in focus in anticipation of progress in privatization. The market got volatile in the closing hour, ahead & during the FM announcement, though it was focused on the Covid-19 relief package mainly for healthcare and stressed sectors, which will benefit the broad economy.
S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities
Worries on inflation kept markets muted today on the Index as the street looked forward towards relief measures from the FM on the ECLGS and Health Infrastructure. The broader market though remained reasonably buoyant with several stocks across PSU Banking, Metals & Gas seen buzzing around today.
