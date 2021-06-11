RIL, TCS, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Yes Bank, NHPC, BHEL, DLF, BEML stocks in focus

A host of factors such as monsoon, opening up of the economy in a graded manner and the pace of on-going vaccination.

Nifty futures were trading in the green, up 28.25 points at 15,785.80 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex gained 358 points to end at 52,300 while the Nifty 50 index closed at 15,737. India VIX gained 1.7 per cent to settle at 15 level. A host of factors such as monsoon, opening up of the economy in a graded manner and the pace of on-going vaccination. Nifty remains in a positive set up and can see a move towards highs of 16000 zones, technical charts suggest.

Stocks in focus

BHEL, BEML: BSE-listed companies such as BEML, BHEL, CG Power, Cochin Shipyard, DLF, Edelweiss Financial Services, Goa Carbon and Sun TV, among others scheduled to announce their March quarter results on June 11.

SBI: State Bank of India has identified bad loans worth Rs 20,000 crore that it plans to transfer to the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL), sources close to the development told FE. These non-performing assets (NPAs) include Essar Power Gujarat, Coastal Energy and Reliance Naval.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank on Thursday received board approval for raising up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

The board of directors in its meeting held on June 10, 2021, considered and approved seeking shareholders’ approval for borrowing funds in Indian/foreign currency up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

TCS: The future of work will be hybrid, Tata Consultancy Services chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday, while responding to shareholders’ queries at the company’s 26th annual general meeting, held virtually for the second year in a row.

NHPC: NHPC on Thursday reported nearly 80 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 464.60 crore for the March 2021 quarter. Its consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 258.83 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, a BSE filing said.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel has upgraded its mobile network in Himachal Pradesh to deliver better network experience for its customers. Airtel has deployed additional 17.4 MHz spectrum across 900, 1800 and 2300 MHz bands along with advanced network software tools to bolster high-speed data capacity in its network.

Reliance Industries Ltd: RIL said it has shut a secondary unit at its only-for-exports oil refinery at Jamnagar in Gujarat, which may delay shipment of some product cargoes. “The Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Unit (FCCU) in our SEZ refinery at Jamnagar had to be taken for an emergency shutdown on June 6, 2021,” the firm said.