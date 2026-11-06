Reliance Industries has gained 13% so far this week, more than double the 6% rise in the benchmark index in the same period, following a strong Q2FY27 earnings performance. This prompted brokerages to raise earnings estimates and maintain their Buy recommendations. The immediate trigger has been a sharp recovery in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, but the improved outlook also rests on expectations of sustained refining margins, steady growth at Jio and an eventual recovery in retail profitability.

Four brokerages, Jefferies, Motilal Oswal, Emkay Global Financial Services and Religare Broking, have retained their Buy ratings. Their target prices range from Rs 1,520 to Rs 1,710, implying potential upside of approximately 16-30%. Jefferies has the highest target price of Rs 1,710, followed by Religare at Rs 1,701, Emkay at Rs 1,550 and Motilal Oswal at Rs 1,520.

RIL: O2C earnings beat changes the near-term outlook

The strongest trigger for the stock has been Reliance’s Q2FY27 operating performance. Consolidated EBITDA increased 23.4% year-on-year to Rs 56,616 crore, while adjusted profit after tax rose 40.6% to Rs 25,550 crore.

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O2C EBITDA increased 68% year-on-year to approximately Rs 25,200 crore, driven by higher transportation fuel cracks, improved refining margins and wider petrochemical spreads. The segment also benefited from better product placement, improved gasifier performance and greater ethane intensity following the induction of the seventh very large ethane carrier.

The performance exceeded brokerage expectations. Jefferies reported a 13% beat in O2C EBITDA against its estimates, while Emkay recorded a Rs 4,500 crore positive deviation in the segment. Strong O2C earnings compensated for weaker retail profitability.

The global supply situation has supported this improvement. Refinery outages in the Middle East and Russia have restricted refined product supplies, while low diesel inventories in Europe and gasoline inventories in the US have supported product cracks.

RIL: Top brokereage views

Brokerage Target price Upside Motilal Oswal Rs 1,520 15.9% Emkay Global Rs 1,550 18.2% Religare Broking Rs 1,701 29.7% Jefferies Rs 1,710 30.4%

RIL: Motilal Oswal sees diesel strength supporting refining margins

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has retained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,520, implying an upside of approximately 16%.

In its November 5 report, the brokerage identified diesel supply tightness as a key earnings driver for Reliance over the coming quarters. Gulf crude exports recovered to approximately 14 million barrels per day in September 2026, around 75% of pre-war levels, but Middle Eastern refined product exports remained nearly 50% below earlier levels.

A nearly 30% year-on-year decline in Russian refinery throughput has added to the pressure on diesel supplies. Stronger jet fuel markets and restrictions on Asian refiners seeking crude that supports higher diesel yields have also contributed to the tightness.

Motilal Oswal expects diesel cracks to remain elevated through the second half of calendar 2027. Although higher refinery output could create a surplus in the first quarter of calendar 2027, the brokerage believes it is unlikely to offset the deficit accumulated during 2026.

Crude sourcing provides another margin advantage. Reliance has access to discounted Russian and Venezuelan crude. Motilal Oswal estimates that Russian crude is available at a discount of approximately $16 per barrel, compared with a premium of around $10 per barrel for US crude. Replacing Russian supplies with Venezuelan crude, even partially, could add around $2 per barrel to Reliance’s refining margins.

The brokerage has raised its FY27 and FY28 standalone EBITDA estimates by 13% and 7%, respectively, following improvements in refining and upstream assumptions.

RIL: Jefferies raises estimates and sees up to 30% upside

Jefferies has maintained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,710, implying an upside of approximately 30%. Its November 1 report raised consolidated EBITDA estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 6% and 2%, respectively.

The brokerage expects the improvement in O2C profitability to sustain, supported by refining infrastructure damage in the Middle East and Russia and continued strength in petrochemical spreads.

Jefferies has raised its O2C EBITDA estimates by 15% for FY27 and 3% for FY28. It also noted that Reliance was trading at more than two standard deviations below its long-term average one-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple.

The brokerage expects an earnings upgrade and a recovery in retail revenue growth towards the mid-teens to support a better valuation. Its sum-of-the-parts valuation implies 8x EV/EBITDA for O2C and 28x for core offline retail.

However, the brokerage has identified weaker refining and petrochemical margins, elevated e-commerce cash expenditure and slower retail growth as risks. Its downside target is Rs 1,050, against its base-case target of Rs 1,710.

RIL: Emkay and Religare retain Buy ratings

Emkay Global Financial Services has retained its Buy recommendation with a target price of Rs 1,550, implying an upside of approximately 18%. The brokerage raised its FY27, FY28 and FY29 earnings per share estimates by 15%, 8% and 3%, respectively, following the stronger O2C performance.

However, Emkay reduced its blended valuation multiple from 13x to 11.5x, citing weaker retail performance, macroeconomic volatility and a higher risk-free rate. It also values Jio close to its prevailing market valuation and applies a 20% holding-company discount.

Retail remains the principal weakness in its assessment. Reliance Retail’s EBITDA declined 10% year-on-year to Rs 6,120 crore, with profitability affected by digital commerce investments, input cost inflation and the festive-season timing difference. The net store count declined by 222, while retail area remained broadly stable at 78.4 million square feet.

Religare Broking has retained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,701, implying an upside of approximately 30%. The brokerage expects revenue, EBITDA and profit to grow at compound annual growth rates of 11.3%, 15.7% and 14.9%, respectively, between FY26 and FY28.

Religare expects Jio’s continued growth, improving retail profitability and the commissioning of New Energy projects to support earnings over the medium term. It expects digital investments in retail to begin contributing to absolute EBITDA growth from FY28.

Jio and new energy provide additional earnings support

Jio Platforms continues to provide stability to Reliance’s earnings. Its subscriber base reached 542 million, with 9.1 million net additions during Q2FY27. Average revenue per user increased 3.5% year-on-year to Rs 218.8 without tariff hikes.

Jio Platforms’ EBITDA increased 17.7% year-on-year to Rs 22,220 crore. Management is focusing on monetising digital services beyond tariff increases, while the completion of major network rollouts is expected to moderate capital expenditure and support cash generation.

New Energy remains a longer-term earnings opportunity. Religare expects the business to begin generating revenue in FY28, while Emkay said project execution remained on track, with renewable energy generation expected to start from the first quarter.

The group’s balance sheet has also improved. Consolidated net debt stood at approximately Rs 1.17 lakh crore at the end of September 2026, with Emkay reporting a 5% sequential decline. Jefferies noted that consolidated capital expenditure declined 5% year-on-year to Rs 38,200 crore.

RIL: Retail recovery remains the next test

Despite the improved earnings outlook, retail profitability remains a concern across brokerage reports. Investments in digital commerce, quick commerce and customer acquisition continue to weigh on margins. The festive-season timing difference also affected quarterly performance.

Jefferies expects a recovery in retail revenue growth towards the mid-teens, while Emkay expects better performance in the coming quarters as festive demand picks up. Religare expects digital investments to support absolute EBITDA growth from FY28.

The four ‘Buy’ recommendations therefore rest on different parts of Reliance’s earnings story. Motilal Oswal is counting on diesel tightness and crude sourcing advantages, Jefferies expects sustained O2C profitability and a retail recovery, Emkay sees stronger earnings but applies a lower valuation multiple, while Religare expects growth across Jio, retail and New Energy.

The 13% weekly gain has followed a measurable improvement in operating earnings, particularly in O2C. Whether the stock can sustain its outperformance will depend on how long refining margins remain supportive and how quickly retail converts its digital investments into higher profitability.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.