Mukesh Ambani’s RIL rallies 2% ahead of 41st AGM; check RIL AGM day, date, venue, time, other details here

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) shares rose over 2% on Wednesday

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares rose over 2% on Wednesday, a day ahead of the 41st Annual General Meeting (post-IPO) of the members of the company. Shares of the Mukesh Ambani-controlled oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate rose 2.1% to an intra-day high of Rs 992 on the BSE. RIL’s shares have gained 7.6% since its 29 December 2017 closing level at 921.05.

At the 41st AGM, a decision will be taken on RIL’s seeking shareholders’ approval to extend the term of Mukesh Ambani as CMD for another five years. The present term of Mukesh Ambani, 61, as the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to expire on 19 April 2019. Mukesh Ambani has been serving as a board member of RIL since 1977 and as the Chairman and MD since 2002.

Check out RIL’s 41st AGM (Post – IPO) details here:

RIL’s 41st AGM Date

July 5, 2018

RIL’s 41st AGM day

Thursday

RIL’s 41st AGM time

11:00 am

RIL’s 41st AGM venue

Birla Matushri Sabhagar, 19, Sir Vithaldas Thackersey Marg, Near Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre, New Marine Lines, Mumbai 400 020

RIL’s 41st AGM other details

The Company has fixed Thursday, June 28, 2018, as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year 2017-18. The dividend will be paid or warrants thereof dispatched within a week from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

RIL shares price

RIL shares, which opened at Rs 974.80 per share on the BSE, closed 2% higher at Rs 991 on Wednesday. At closing, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 6,27,335.18 crore, according to data available at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). RIL is India’s second-largest company in terms of total turnover, just behind state-owned New Delhi headquartered oil marketer Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Reliance Industries Ltd earned a total revenue of Rs 4,08,265 crore and the highest-ever consolidated net profit of Rs 36,080 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2018.