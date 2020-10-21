RIL share price jumps over 1.5% on Reliance Jio-Qualcomm 5G tie-up

Reliance Industries said that this 1 Gbps milestone not only supports Jio’s 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio. Image: Reuters

RIL share price gained 1.64 per cent to Rs 2,191 apiece on BSE, after the company informed that Reliance Jio has locally developed an open and interoperable interface compliant architecture-based 5G solution in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. With today’s gain, Reliance Industries Ltd stock price is up 152 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 868 touched in March this year. “Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Jio Platforms along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation announced their expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN,” it said in a press release.

Qualcomm Technologies and Jio also announced that they achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Jio 5GNR solution, leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. Last week, research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that the US, South Korea and China are leading the 5G race. China is aggressively ramping up its 5G network and has a target of adding 600k sites by CY20 (by its top-3 operators). This could be the key trigger for global 5G acceptance over the next couple of years.

Reliance Industries said that this 1 Gbps milestone not only supports Jio’s 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio. With 5G technology, users will experience the benefits of higher data rates, low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across a wide array of connected devices, from 5G-enabled smartphones to enterprise laptops to AR/VR products to vertical IOT solutions.

Reliance Jio has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, platforms, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life. As part of its customer offers, Jio has revolutionised the Indian telecom landscape by making voice calls for Jio customers absolutely free.

At 10.10 AM, RIL shares were trading 0.70 per cent higher at Rs 2,170.60 apiece, as compared to a 0.96 per cent rise in S&P BSE Sensex.