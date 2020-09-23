RIL share price jumps 3% on KKR investment in Reliance Retail; firm secures over Rs 13,000 cr in just 23 days

Earlier this year, KKR invested Rs 11,367 crore in the RIL's digital arm Jio Platforms

RIL share price jumped 3 per cent to Rs 2,275.50 apiece on BSE after the company announced a Rs 5,550 crore investment from KKR into its retail business. In the early morning on Wednesday, Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd, in a press release, informed that global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,550 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. In a span of less than one month, RIL has received a second cheque of investment for its retail business. Including Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake, RIL has received a total of 13,050 crore for an equity exchange of 3.03 per cent in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Earlier this year, KKR invested Rs 11,367 crore in the RIL’s digital arm Jio Platforms. KKR is making its investment from its Asia private equity funds.

RIL stock price hit a new 52-week high Rs 2,368.80 apiece on September 16, rising 173 per cent from its March low of Rs 868. At 10 AM, RIL shares were trading 1.83 per cent up at Rs 2,251.60 apiece taking the total market capitalisation of the firm to Rs 15.22 lakh crore. RIL surpassed the combined market valuation of state-owned listed firms put together. The investment deal between Reliance Industries and KKR, values Reliance Retail at Rs 4.21 lakh crore. KKR’s investment will translate into a 1.28 per cent equity stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd on a fully diluted basis.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 162,936 crore and net profit of Rs 5,448 crore for the year ended March 31, 2020. The company has topped the list of ’50 fastest-growing retailers globally between FY 2013-2018′ in the Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing 2020 index. It also secured the 56th spot this year against the 94th rank the previous year and is the only Indian company to be featured in this list. So far this year, American private equity giant Silver Lake bought a total of 2.08 per cent equity stake in RIL’s telecom and digital services arm Reliance Jio for Rs 10,202 crore