RIL share price gains 1.5% today after Reliance-BP start gas production from Asia’s deepest project

In the previous week, RIL along with Hindustan Unilever Ltd witnessed erosion from market valuation

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price gained 1.5 per cent to Rs 2,022 apiece in the morning deals on BSE today, taking the total market capitalisation to Rs 12.74 lakh crore. On Friday, after market hours, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and BP announced the commencement of gas production from an ultra-deep-water gas field in block KG D6 R-Field of Krishna Godavari basin. In another development, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate will set up the ‘Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom’ in Jamnagar district. MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary to the chief minister said at the virtual conference to mark ASSOCHAM foundation week on Friday, that this will be one of the world’s biggest zoos in terms of number and species of animals and spread over 250 acres in Jamnagar, according to PTI.

Around 9.55 AM, RIL shares were trading 1.3 per cent up at Rs 2,018 apiece on BSE, as compared to a 0.05 per cent rise in S&P BSE Sensex. In the previous week, RIL along with Hindustan Unilever Ltd witnessed erosion from the market valuation. While RIL remained at the top in the ranking of most valued firms last week. RIL share price hit a 52-week low of Rs 867.82 apiece on March 23 on the back of COVID-19 induced lockdown. The stock rose to Rs 2,368.80 apiece, an all-time high, in September this year. With today’s gain, RIL shares are up 133 per cent from March lows.

Earlier this month, during the India Mobile Congress event, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani pitched for policy interventions to shift 30 crore 2G users to 5G in India. Ambani also said that the Indian economy will soon bounce back and prove cynics wrong by becoming a $5 trillion economy. Ambani also announced that Reliance Jio will launch 5G services in the second half of 2021 in India, which will be powered by the indigenous network, hardware and technology components.