  • MORE MARKET STATS

RIL share price gains 1.5% today after falling for 3 straight days; stock among top Sensex gainers

By: |
January 28, 2021 11:43 AM

RIL share price gained 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,923.35 apiece on BSE today, after falling nearly 10 per cent in the last three trading sessions.

RIL, reliance Industries, Mukesh AmbaniEven as BSE Sensex was trading deep in red in today's session, RIL shares were among top-performers on the index

RIL share price gained 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,923.35 apiece on BSE today, after falling nearly 10 per cent in the last three trading sessions. Even as BSE Sensex was trading deep in red in today’s session, RIL shares were among top-performers on the index. Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 20 per cent on-year fall in total income to Rs 1.28 lakh crore in the October-December quarter. Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, told Financial Express Online that Reliance Industries Ltd will face resistance near the Rs 1930-1950 zone. It has support around 1870 levels. “Reliance Industries Ltd is likely to hold between this broader range till Union Budget 2021, at least,” he added.

So far in the intraday session, over 14 lakh RIL shares have been traded on the BSE, while 66.55 lakh shares exchanged hands on NSE, according to the data from the respective stock exchanges. Since April 2020, Mukesh Ambani’s RIL has raised around Rs 2.5 lakh crore through stake sales in its retail (Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd) and digital services segments (Jio platforms) and a rights issue offering, which helped the conglomerate to reduce its reported net debt to zero. “Around 85 per cent of the proceeds have been received, with the last tranche of Rs 39,840 crore pertaining to the rights issue offering likely to be called during 2021,” said Moody’s Investors Service in a note.

Related News

From the record high of Rs 2,368.80 touched in September last year, RIL shares are off 20 per cent. Moody’s Investors Service also expects RIL’s intensity of capital spending to decrease compared with historical levels such that the company’s internal cash flow generation will be sufficient to meet its future spending needs. Analysts at Moody’s Investors Service said that continued growth in earnings combined with the RIL’s strong balance sheet with zero net debt on a reported basis will keep Reliance Industries Ltd’s credit metrics strong for its Baa2 rating over the next 12-18 months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Moodys Investors ServiceReliance Industries LtdRIL
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. RIL share price gains 1.5% today after falling for 3 straight days stock among top Sensex gainers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1HUL share price falls 2.5% despite rise in profit, revenue in Oct-Dec quarter; should you buy or sell?
2Asian shares undone by Wall St swoon, short seller squeeze
3SGX Nifty down 100 pts, suggests weak start for Sensex, Nifty; key things to know before market opens