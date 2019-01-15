RIL share price up 2.5% after Mukesh Ambani’s Jio sees rural subscriber base rising to 32% in 2 years

RIL share price: Among other major bluechip gainers were TCS, Infosys and ITC. (Reuters)

RIL share price: Shares of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries surged in trade on Tuesday morning, after Reliance Jio added subscribers in the rural areas, primarily on the back of Jio phones and a bigger network in remote areas. RIL share price rose by more than 2.5% to Rs 1125.00, after touching an intraday low of Rs 1103.20. AT 10:30 AM, shares of the company were trading at Rs 1124.50, up 2.56%, from the previous close of Rs 1096.45 on BSE. Among other major bluechip gainers were TCS, Infosys and ITC.

Meanwhile, after opening higher, Sensex and Nifty extended gains in the morning trade on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues. Sensex is up 295 points to 36,148.38 while the broader Nifty is trading above the 10,800-mark. Yes Bank shares gained by more than 4.5% to hit Rs 205 on BSE.

The percentage of rural subscribers in the company’s overall base has jumped to over 32% in the September quarter of 2018 compared to just 4.25% two years ago when the company launched its commercial services.

Although Jio’s share in rural India is smaller compared with incumbent operators like Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, it has surpassed state-run BSNL. In the July-September 2018 period, Vodafone Idea had the highest percentage of rural subscribers at 52.97%, followed by Airtel at 49.30%.

Jio is third in terms of rural subscribers with 32.04% against BSNL’s 31.11%, data shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India showed.